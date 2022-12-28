Baby Care and Feminine Hygiene Products Global Markets Report 2022-2027 Featuring Major Players - Procter & Gamble, Kimberly-Clark, Johnson & Johnson, Essity and Ontex

Dublin, Dec. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Baby Care and Feminine Hygiene Products: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides a detailed look at the global market for baby care and feminine hygiene products. This report highlights the current and future market potential of these products and provides an analysis of the market's drivers, challenges and opportunities. Revenues are divided by region, product type, nature, and distribution channel. For market estimates, historic data has been provided for 2019 and 2020, 2021 (as the base year), estimates for 2022, and forecasts through 2027.

The industry is driven by numerous factors such as increasing awareness regarding female hygiene, modification in purchasing preferences in the market, growing employed women population, and rising health problems that contribute to the market development in the forecasting period. In addition, the growing penetration of e-commerce, coupled with the increasing influence of social media, are acting as catalysts to accelerate the market around the world.

The number of working women worldwide has increased the growth of the baby care and feminine hygiene products market. Rising literacy levels in developing countries such as India and other developed countries among females is expected to have a positive impact on the overall feminine and baby care health management market because greater literacy can lead to improved spending power and the adoption of feminine hygiene and baby care products. As a result, rising female literacy is expected to help drive the baby care and feminine hygiene market.



Young women in developed and underdeveloped nations have recently received active education about feminine hygiene products from UNICEF and UNESCO. This has had a favorable effect on the management of feminine health. Furthermore, efforts to reduce the social stigmas associated with menstruation have been undertaken in many areas through ongoing discussions about including feminine hygiene products in national healthcare programs and other government initiatives. This has boosted the usage of feminine hygiene products in developing and underdeveloped nations, pushing demand for these items.



The use of new materials and natural and biodegradable products is becoming a driver in the markets. The market is significantly defined by many recent developments in the area of sustainability. New products include biodegradable items as well as organic tampons and pads. Eco-friendly goods are said to offer consumers several advantages. One benefit is the absence of unnatural components that could harm the health and safety of the human body. New materials that can absorb quickly and offer dryness for an extended period are being used in diapers.

Moreover, diapers and sanitary pads for night and day use are also different; for instance, these products for night use have an extra layer of absorbent material as they are worn for a longer time compared to products meant for use during the day. Manufacturers are focusing on the production of natural and biodegradable products Using plant-based ingredients such as ethanol instead of non-renewable petroleum. These natural products will help lead to market growth during the forecast period.



The major players in the market are Procter & Gamble, Kimberly-Clark, Johnson & Johnson, Essity and Ontex.

Analyses of the global market trends, with historic market revenue data for 2019-2021, estimates for 2022, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

Highlights of the current and future market potential for baby care and feminine hygiene products, growth driving factors, industry-specific challenges, and areas of focus to forecast this market into various segments and sub-segments

Estimation of the actual market size and revenue forecast for global baby care and feminine hygiene products market, and corresponding market share analysis by product nature, product type, distribution channel, and region

Coverage of the technological, economic, and business considerations of the global baby care and feminine hygiene products market, with analyses and growth forecasts through 2027

In-depth information (facts and figures) concerning major market dynamics, technology updates, new product launches, supply chain analysis, and competitive environment of the leading market participants

A look into the international safety regulations and guidelines for baby care and feminine hygiene products

Holistic review of the impact of COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war on global economy as well as women's menstrual health

Identification of the companies best positioned to meet the surging global demand for baby care and feminine hygiene products owing to their proprietary technologies, product launches, mergers and acquisition deals, and other market strategic advantages

Descriptive company profiles of the market leading players, including Johnson & Johnson, Procter & Gamble (P&G), Kao Corp., Kimberly-Clark, Essity and Ontex

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 114 Forecast Period 2022 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $83.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $117.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.1% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

3.1 Baby Care and Feminine Hygiene

3.2 Diapers

3.3 Feminine Hygiene Products

Chapter 4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Factors Affecting Baby Care and Feminine Hygiene

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Rising Female Literacy and Awareness of Menstrual Hygiene and Baby Care

4.2.2 Innovative Products

4.2.3 Government Initiatives and Funding

4.2.4 Increase in Online Availability of Baby Care and Feminine Hygiene Products

4.2.5 Increase in Population, Especially in Developing Countries

4.3 Market Barriers

4.3.1 Menstruation: Still a Taboo

4.3.2 Lack of Access to Hygiene Products and Facilities

4.3.3 Declining Birth Rate and Fertility Rate in Developed Countries

4.4 Market Opportunities

4.4.1 Asia-Pacific Emerges as the Fastest-Growing Market

4.4.2 Scope for New Development in Feminine Hygiene Market

4.5 Impact of the Covid-19 Pandemic

4.6 Impact of Covid-19 on Menstrual Health

4.7 Impact of Russia-Ukraine War

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Type

5.1 Baby Care and Feminine Hygiene Products Market, by Type

5.1.1 Market Overview

5.1.2 Market Revenue

5.1.3 Disposable Hygiene Products

5.1.4 Reusable Hygiene Products

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Product Type

6.1 Overview

6.2 Diapers

6.3 Sanitary Pads

6.4 Tampons and Menstrual Cups

6.5 Internal Cleaners and Hair Removers

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Region

7.1 Introduction

7.2 North America

7.2.1 U.S.

7.2.1 Canada

7.3 Europe

7.3.1 Germany

7.3.2 U.K.

7.3.3 France

7.3.4 Italy

7.3.5 Spain

7.3.6 Rest of Europe

7.4 Asia-Pacific

7.4.1 China

7.4.2 India

7.4.3 Japan

7.4.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

7.5 Rest of the World

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Distribution Channel

8.1 Overview

Chapter 9 Research and New Developments

9.1 New Developments

Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A) and Collaborations

10.2 Company Share Analysis: Baby Care and Feminine Hygiene Products Market

Chapter 11 Company Profiles

Diva International Inc.

Edgewell Personal Care Co.

Essity

Hengan International Group Co. Ltd.

Johnson & Johnson

Kao Corp.

Kimberly-Clark Corp.

Lil-Lets UK Ltd.

Ontex

Procter & Gamble

Sanofi

Unicharm Corp.

