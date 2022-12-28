Velcan Holdings: Share buyback program - weekly statement







Luxembourg, 27th December 2022

SHARES REPURCHASE PROGRAMME

Authorized by the shareholders’ meeting held on 29th June 2021

Implemented upon the decision of the Board of Directors dated 29th July 2022,

DISCLOSURE OF PURCHASES

EFFECTED FROM 19th DECEMBER 2022 TO 27th DECEMBER 2022

Market: Euro MTF, Luxembourg

Type of shares: ordinary shares ISIN FR0010245803

Trading date Number of shares purchased Weighted average price (Eur) Amount of purchases (Eur) Purpose Market 19/12/2022 455 10.3 4 686 € Cancellation or free shares coverage Euro MTF Luxembourg 20/12/2022 371 10.26 3 808 € Cancellation or free shares coverage Euro MTF Luxembourg 21/12/2022 370 10.2 3 774 € Cancellation or free shares coverage Euro MTF Luxembourg 22/12/2022 766 10.4 7 966 € Cancellation or free shares coverage Euro MTF Luxembourg 27/12/2022 500 10.4 5 200 € Cancellation or free shares coverage Euro MTF Luxembourg Total 2 462 - 25 435 € - -

Repurchase programme’s full description dated 1st August 2022 is available on Velcan Holdings’ website

* * *

Regulatory information available on www.velcan.lu



Investor Relations Contact investor@velcan.lu







Attachment