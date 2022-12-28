Research Report on China's Doll Export 2023-2032: Emerging Markets are on the Rise, Boosting the Growth of the Toy Industry

Dublin, Dec. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Research Report on China's Doll Export 2023-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



In 2021, the global toy market grew strongly, recording its best performance in the past decade. With the global economy, emerging markets are on the rise, boosting the growth of the toy industry.



China is the world's largest toy producer and exporter, and China exports a large number of toys to the global market every year.



Dolls are a kind of plaything that imitates the shape of a person, in recent years, the doll market has developed rapidly, the consumer base has expanded, and many adults have become consumers of dolls. According to the publisher's analysis, in 2021, China exported 1.285 billion dolls, up 14.78% year-on-year, with an export value of US$3.105 billion, up 47.75% year-on-year. From January to October 2022, China exported 1.227 billion dolls, up 13.54% year-on-year, with an export value of US$3.009 billion, up 17.38% year-on-year.



The publisher's analysis, in 2018-2021, China's average export price of dolls increased continuously, with the average export price growth rate of more than 28% in 2019 and 2021. From January to October 2022, China's average export price of dolls was US$2.45 each, an increase of 3.38% year-on-year.



In 2021, China exported dolls to more than one hundred and eighty countries worldwide. According to the publisher's analysis, by export volume, the United States, the Russian Federation, Japan, the Netherlands, Turkey, the United Kingdom, Poland, Hong Kong, China, Mexico and Germany are China's main doll export destinations.



The United States is China's largest doll exports, in 2021, China exported 341 million dolls to the United States, accounting for 26.53% of total doll exports that year, with an export value of US$989 million, accounting for 31.86% of the total export value.



