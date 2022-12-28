Voxtur Announces Changes to Board of Directors

TORONTO and TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Voxtur Analytics Corp. (TSXV: VXTR; OTCQB: VXTRF) ("Voxtur" or the "Company"), a North American technology company creating a more transparent and accessible real estate lending ecosystem, is pleased to announce the appointment of Nicholas Smith, of Rice Park Capital Management LP, to the Company's board of directors, effective immediately. Mr. Smith's appointment follows the resignation of Mark Volosov from his role as a director of the Company, effective December 13, 2022.



“Nick brings nearly 25 years of experience and expertise within the mortgage finance industry to Voxtur and we are thrilled to have him join the Board,” said Gary Yeoman, Voxtur's Executive Chairman. “He has a successful track record of achievements, and we are confident that he will make valuable contributions to the growth and success of the Company.”

Mr. Smith is the founder and Chief Executive Officer of Rice Park Capital, a private investment firm which invests broadly in the residential and commercial real estate finance, equity, and services sectors. Before founding Rice Park Capital in 2019, from 2015 to 2018 Mr. Smith served in a variety of executive roles on behalf of the Blackstone Group (NYSE: BX), including Chief Investment Officer of Blackstone’s private residential mortgage REIT, co-founder and Chief Investment Officer of Finance of America Companies (NYSE: FOA), a Blackstone portfolio company, and President of Incenter, a wholly-owned subsidiary of FOA. In these roles Mr. Smith oversaw a broad-based and coordinated platform of direct mortgage asset investing and portfolio management, mortgage and specialty finance lending, and tech-enabled mortgage and specialty finance services. Prior to Blackstone, Mr. Smith served as Managing Director, Two Harbors Investment Corp from 2012 to 2015, where he built and led the investment platform for mortgage servicing rights and residential whole loans. From 2004 to 2012, Mr. Smith served in a variety of roles for Green Tree Investment Management (“GTIM”), including Chief Investment Officer where he was responsible for the residential mortgage investment platform of Green Tree Holdings, GTIM’s parent company, and its affiliate, Green Tree Servicing, and approximately $1.5 billion in private funds managed by GTIM. Mr. Smith worked at GMAC ResCap (formerly GMAC-RFC) from 1998 to 2004 where he held roles on the mortgage trading desk and in corporate development. Mr. Smith has served on a variety of boards for private companies and charitable organizations throughout his career. He currently sits on the boards of Asset Based Lending and Brass Ring Capital.

“Voxtur is an innovative company with a platform that delivers products that have the potential to improve home ownership access and reduce borrowing costs by digitizing the home buying and mortgage experience from beginning to end,” said Nicholas Smith, Managing Partner of Rice Park Capital Management. “I am excited to join the board, and alongside my fellow board members, help support the Company as it pursues its ambitious growth objectives.”

