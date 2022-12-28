Global Playout Automation and Channel-in-a-Box Market to Reach $55.1 Billion by 2027

New York, Dec. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Playout Automation and Channel-in-a-Box Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032545/?utm_source=GNW
1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 15.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027. News, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 16.6% CAGR and reach US$25.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Sports segment is readjusted to a revised 15.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 14.7% CAGR
The Playout Automation and Channel-in-a-Box market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.9 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$9.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 14.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 13.7% and 13% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.9% CAGR.
Entertainment Segment to Record 15.9% CAGR
In the global Entertainment segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 15.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$3.2 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$9 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.
Select Competitors (Total 33 Featured) -
Anyware Video Corp
Athensa Corp
Aveco S.R.O
Axel Technology Pvt.Ltd
Broadstream Solutions Pvt.Ltd.
Cinegy Llc
Dayang Technology Devolopment Inc
Evertz Microsystems Ltd.
Florical Systems Pvt.Ltd
Grass Valley Usa Llc
Hardata Ltd.
Harmonic, Inc.
Imagine Communications Corp.
Leightronix Ltd.
Orad Communications ltd.
Pebble Beach Systems Pvt.Ltd
Pixel Power Ltd.
Playbox Technology Pvt.Ltd
Snell Limited
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Playout Automation and Channel-in-a-Box - Global Key
Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Playout Automation and Channel-in-a-Box by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Playout Automation and
Channel-in-a-Box by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Playout Automation and
Channel-in-a-Box by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific
and Rest of World Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for News
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for News by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for News by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sports by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Sports by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Sports by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Entertainment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Entertainment by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Entertainment by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cartoons & Lifestyle by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Cartoons & Lifestyle by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Cartoons & Lifestyle by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
International Broadcasters by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for International Broadcasters
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for International
Broadcasters by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific
and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
National Broadcasters by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for National Broadcasters by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for National Broadcasters
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 22: World Playout Automation and Channel-in-a-Box Market
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Playout Automation and Channel-in-a-Box Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United
States for 2022 (E)
Table 23: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Playout Automation and Channel-in-a-Box by Channel Application -
News, Sports, Entertainment and Cartoons & Lifestyle -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 24: USA Historic Review for Playout Automation and
Channel-in-a-Box by Channel Application - News, Sports,
Entertainment and Cartoons & Lifestyle Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 25: USA 15-Year Perspective for Playout Automation and
Channel-in-a-Box by Channel Application - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for News, Sports, Entertainment and Cartoons &
Lifestyle for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 26: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Playout Automation and Channel-in-a-Box by End-Use -
International Broadcasters and National Broadcasters -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 27: USA Historic Review for Playout Automation and
Channel-in-a-Box by End-Use - International Broadcasters and
National Broadcasters Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 28: USA 15-Year Perspective for Playout Automation and
Channel-in-a-Box by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for International Broadcasters and National Broadcasters
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 29: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Playout Automation and Channel-in-a-Box by Channel Application -
News, Sports, Entertainment and Cartoons & Lifestyle -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 30: Canada Historic Review for Playout Automation and
Channel-in-a-Box by Channel Application - News, Sports,
Entertainment and Cartoons & Lifestyle Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 31: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Playout Automation and
Channel-in-a-Box by Channel Application - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for News, Sports, Entertainment and Cartoons &
Lifestyle for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 32: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Playout Automation and Channel-in-a-Box by End-Use -
International Broadcasters and National Broadcasters -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 33: Canada Historic Review for Playout Automation and
Channel-in-a-Box by End-Use - International Broadcasters and
National Broadcasters Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 34: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Playout Automation and
Channel-in-a-Box by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for International Broadcasters and National Broadcasters
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Playout Automation and Channel-in-a-Box Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for
2022 (E)
Table 35: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Playout Automation and Channel-in-a-Box by Channel Application -
News, Sports, Entertainment and Cartoons & Lifestyle -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 36: Japan Historic Review for Playout Automation and
Channel-in-a-Box by Channel Application - News, Sports,
Entertainment and Cartoons & Lifestyle Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 37: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Playout Automation and
Channel-in-a-Box by Channel Application - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for News, Sports, Entertainment and Cartoons &
Lifestyle for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 38: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Playout Automation and Channel-in-a-Box by End-Use -
International Broadcasters and National Broadcasters -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 39: Japan Historic Review for Playout Automation and
Channel-in-a-Box by End-Use - International Broadcasters and
National Broadcasters Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 40: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Playout Automation and
Channel-in-a-Box by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for International Broadcasters and National Broadcasters
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Playout Automation and Channel-in-a-Box Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for
2022 (E)
Table 41: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Playout Automation and Channel-in-a-Box by Channel Application -
News, Sports, Entertainment and Cartoons & Lifestyle -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 42: China Historic Review for Playout Automation and
Channel-in-a-Box by Channel Application - News, Sports,
Entertainment and Cartoons & Lifestyle Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 43: China 15-Year Perspective for Playout Automation and
Channel-in-a-Box by Channel Application - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for News, Sports, Entertainment and Cartoons &
Lifestyle for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 44: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Playout Automation and Channel-in-a-Box by End-Use -
International Broadcasters and National Broadcasters -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 45: China Historic Review for Playout Automation and
Channel-in-a-Box by End-Use - International Broadcasters and
National Broadcasters Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 46: China 15-Year Perspective for Playout Automation and
Channel-in-a-Box by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for International Broadcasters and National Broadcasters
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Playout Automation and Channel-in-a-Box Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for
2022 (E)
Table 47: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Playout Automation and Channel-in-a-Box by Geographic Region -
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 48: Europe Historic Review for Playout Automation and
Channel-in-a-Box by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,
UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 49: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Playout Automation and
Channel-in-a-Box by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 50: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Playout Automation and Channel-in-a-Box by Channel Application -
News, Sports, Entertainment and Cartoons & Lifestyle -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 51: Europe Historic Review for Playout Automation and
Channel-in-a-Box by Channel Application - News, Sports,
Entertainment and Cartoons & Lifestyle Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 52: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Playout Automation and
Channel-in-a-Box by Channel Application - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for News, Sports, Entertainment and Cartoons &
Lifestyle for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 53: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Playout Automation and Channel-in-a-Box by End-Use -
International Broadcasters and National Broadcasters -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 54: Europe Historic Review for Playout Automation and
Channel-in-a-Box by End-Use - International Broadcasters and
National Broadcasters Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 55: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Playout Automation and
Channel-in-a-Box by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for International Broadcasters and National Broadcasters
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Playout Automation and Channel-in-a-Box Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for
2022 (E)
Table 56: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Playout Automation and Channel-in-a-Box by Channel Application -
News, Sports, Entertainment and Cartoons & Lifestyle -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 57: France Historic Review for Playout Automation and
Channel-in-a-Box by Channel Application - News, Sports,
Entertainment and Cartoons & Lifestyle Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 58: France 15-Year Perspective for Playout Automation and
Channel-in-a-Box by Channel Application - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for News, Sports, Entertainment and Cartoons &
Lifestyle for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 59: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Playout Automation and Channel-in-a-Box by End-Use -
International Broadcasters and National Broadcasters -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 60: France Historic Review for Playout Automation and
Channel-in-a-Box by End-Use - International Broadcasters and
National Broadcasters Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 61: France 15-Year Perspective for Playout Automation and
Channel-in-a-Box by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for International Broadcasters and National Broadcasters
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Playout Automation and Channel-in-a-Box Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for
2022 (E)
Table 62: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Playout Automation and Channel-in-a-Box by Channel Application -
News, Sports, Entertainment and Cartoons & Lifestyle -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 63: Germany Historic Review for Playout Automation and
Channel-in-a-Box by Channel Application - News, Sports,
Entertainment and Cartoons & Lifestyle Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 64: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Playout Automation
and Channel-in-a-Box by Channel Application - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for News, Sports, Entertainment and
Cartoons & Lifestyle for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 65: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Playout Automation and Channel-in-a-Box by End-Use -
International Broadcasters and National Broadcasters -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 66: Germany Historic Review for Playout Automation and
Channel-in-a-Box by End-Use - International Broadcasters and
National Broadcasters Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 67: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Playout Automation
and Channel-in-a-Box by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for International Broadcasters and National Broadcasters
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 68: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Playout Automation and Channel-in-a-Box by Channel Application -
News, Sports, Entertainment and Cartoons & Lifestyle -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 69: Italy Historic Review for Playout Automation and
Channel-in-a-Box by Channel Application - News, Sports,
Entertainment and Cartoons & Lifestyle Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 70: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Playout Automation and
Channel-in-a-Box by Channel Application - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for News, Sports, Entertainment and Cartoons &
Lifestyle for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 71: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Playout Automation and Channel-in-a-Box by End-Use -
International Broadcasters and National Broadcasters -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 72: Italy Historic Review for Playout Automation and
Channel-in-a-Box by End-Use - International Broadcasters and
National Broadcasters Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 73: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Playout Automation and
Channel-in-a-Box by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for International Broadcasters and National Broadcasters
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Playout Automation and Channel-in-a-Box Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United
Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 74: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Playout
Automation and Channel-in-a-Box by Channel Application - News,
Sports, Entertainment and Cartoons & Lifestyle - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 75: UK Historic Review for Playout Automation and
Channel-in-a-Box by Channel Application - News, Sports,
Entertainment and Cartoons & Lifestyle Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 76: UK 15-Year Perspective for Playout Automation and
Channel-in-a-Box by Channel Application - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for News, Sports, Entertainment and Cartoons &
Lifestyle for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 77: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Playout
Automation and Channel-in-a-Box by End-Use - International
Broadcasters and National Broadcasters - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 78: UK Historic Review for Playout Automation and
Channel-in-a-Box by End-Use - International Broadcasters and
National Broadcasters Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 79: UK 15-Year Perspective for Playout Automation and
Channel-in-a-Box by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for International Broadcasters and National Broadcasters
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 80: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Playout Automation and Channel-in-a-Box by Channel
Application - News, Sports, Entertainment and Cartoons &
Lifestyle - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 81: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Playout Automation
and Channel-in-a-Box by Channel Application - News, Sports,
Entertainment and Cartoons & Lifestyle Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 82: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Playout
Automation and Channel-in-a-Box by Channel Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for News, Sports,
Entertainment and Cartoons & Lifestyle for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 83: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Playout Automation and Channel-in-a-Box by End-Use -
International Broadcasters and National Broadcasters -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 84: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Playout Automation
and Channel-in-a-Box by End-Use - International Broadcasters
and National Broadcasters Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 85: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Playout
Automation and Channel-in-a-Box by End-Use - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for International Broadcasters and
National Broadcasters for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Playout Automation and Channel-in-a-Box Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific
for 2022 (E)
Table 86: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Playout Automation and Channel-in-a-Box by Channel
Application - News, Sports, Entertainment and Cartoons &
Lifestyle - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 87: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Playout Automation
and Channel-in-a-Box by Channel Application - News, Sports,
Entertainment and Cartoons & Lifestyle Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 88: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Playout
Automation and Channel-in-a-Box by Channel Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for News, Sports,
Entertainment and Cartoons & Lifestyle for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 89: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Playout Automation and Channel-in-a-Box by End-Use -
International Broadcasters and National Broadcasters -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 90: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Playout Automation
and Channel-in-a-Box by End-Use - International Broadcasters
and National Broadcasters Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 91: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Playout
Automation and Channel-in-a-Box by End-Use - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for International Broadcasters and
National Broadcasters for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 92: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Playout Automation and Channel-in-a-Box by Channel
Application - News, Sports, Entertainment and Cartoons &
Lifestyle - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 93: Rest of World Historic Review for Playout Automation
and Channel-in-a-Box by Channel Application - News, Sports,
Entertainment and Cartoons & Lifestyle Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 94: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Playout
Automation and Channel-in-a-Box by Channel Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for News, Sports,
Entertainment and Cartoons & Lifestyle for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 95: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Playout Automation and Channel-in-a-Box by End-Use -
International Broadcasters and National Broadcasters -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 96: Rest of World Historic Review for Playout Automation
and Channel-in-a-Box by End-Use - International Broadcasters
and National Broadcasters Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 97: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Playout
Automation and Channel-in-a-Box by End-Use - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for International Broadcasters and
National Broadcasters for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
IV. COMPETITION
