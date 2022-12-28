Monthly Precious Metals Advisory: Gold, Silver, Platinum, Palladium, and Rhodium Short-term Developments and Prospects

Dublin, Dec. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Monthly Precious Metals Advisory: Gold, Silver, Platinum, Palladium, and Rhodium" newsletter has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This monthly report provides comprehensive coverage of shorter-term developments and prospects for the precious metals markets. It contains commentary, information, analysis, and near-term price outlooks for gold, silver, platinum, palladium, and rhodium, as well as a discussion of the economic environment and financial markets as they affect metals prices (20+ pages).
The Precious Metals Advisory also provides:
- Tables on precious metals equities and bullion coins, as well as market metrics data on the metals markets, currencies, and the economy.
- Charts on non-commercial positions, open interest, inventories, and prices for Gold, Silver, Platinum, and Palladium.
- Special reports, and other information on individual metals markets developments for Gold, Silver, Platinum, Palladium, and Rhodium.
- Updated statistical position tables and supply and demand projections at critical points during the year for Gold, Silver, Platinum, Palladium, and Rhodium.
- Projections of average prices for gold, silver, platinum, palladium, and rhodium for the next eight quarters.
Highlights
Gold:
- Gold Commentary
- Gold Supply
- Gold Demand
- Gold Outlook
Silver:
- Silver Commentary
- Silver Supply
- Silver Demand
- Silver Outlook
Platinum:
- Platinum Commentary
- Platinum Supply
- Platinum Demand
- Platinum Outlook
Palladium:
- Palladium Commentary
- Palladium Supply
- Palladium Demand
- Palladium Outlook
Gold:
- Medium Term (Two Years Forward) Price Projections
Silver:
- Medium Term (Two Years Forward) Price Projections
Platinum:
- Medium Term (Two Years Forward) Price Projections
Palladium:
- Medium Term (Two Years Forward) Price Projections
Rhodium:
- Medium Term (Two Years Forward) Price Projections
Precious Metals Equities
Market Metrics
Bullion Coins
For more information about this newsletter visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q1z9jx