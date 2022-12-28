Monthly Precious Metals Advisory: Gold, Silver, Platinum, Palladium, and Rhodium Short-term Developments and Prospects

Dublin, IRELAND

Dublin, Dec. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Monthly Precious Metals Advisory: Gold, Silver, Platinum, Palladium, and Rhodium" newsletter has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This monthly report provides comprehensive coverage of shorter-term developments and prospects for the precious metals markets. It contains commentary, information, analysis, and near-term price outlooks for gold, silver, platinum, palladium, and rhodium, as well as a discussion of the economic environment and financial markets as they affect metals prices (20+ pages).

The Precious Metals Advisory also provides:

  • Tables on precious metals equities and bullion coins, as well as market metrics data on the metals markets, currencies, and the economy.
  • Charts on non-commercial positions, open interest, inventories, and prices for Gold, Silver, Platinum, and Palladium.
  • Special reports, and other information on individual metals markets developments for Gold, Silver, Platinum, Palladium, and Rhodium.
  • Updated statistical position tables and supply and demand projections at critical points during the year for Gold, Silver, Platinum, Palladium, and Rhodium.
  • Projections of average prices for gold, silver, platinum, palladium, and rhodium for the next eight quarters.

Highlights

Gold:

  • Gold Commentary
  • Gold Supply
  • Gold Demand
  • Gold Outlook

Silver:

  • Silver Commentary
  • Silver Supply
  • Silver Demand
  • Silver Outlook

Platinum:

  • Platinum Commentary
  • Platinum Supply
  • Platinum Demand
  • Platinum Outlook

Palladium:

  • Palladium Commentary
  • Palladium Supply
  • Palladium Demand
  • Palladium Outlook

Gold:

  • Medium Term (Two Years Forward) Price Projections

Silver:

  • Medium Term (Two Years Forward) Price Projections

Platinum:

  • Medium Term (Two Years Forward) Price Projections

Palladium:

  • Medium Term (Two Years Forward) Price Projections

Rhodium:

  • Medium Term (Two Years Forward) Price Projections

Precious Metals Equities

Market Metrics

Bullion Coins

For more information about this newsletter visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q1z9jx

 

        








        

            

                

                    
