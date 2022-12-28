Global Pipeline Integrity Market to Reach $2.4 Billion by 2027

New York, Dec. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Pipeline Integrity Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032516/?utm_source=GNW

5% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Inspection, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.8% CAGR and reach US$1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Testing segment is readjusted to a revised 6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $428.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.5% CAGR



The Pipeline Integrity market in the U.S. is estimated at US$428.4 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$500.4 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.4% and 5.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.1% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$323.1 Million by the year 2027.







Monitoring Segment to Record 7.1% CAGR



In the global Monitoring segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 7.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$224.9 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$355 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 7.5% CAGR through the analysis period.



Select Competitors (Total 48 Featured) -

Altus Intervention

Applus

Baker Hughes a GE Company

Emerson

Enermech

IKM Gruppen

Intertek

Lin Scan

NDT Global

Rosen

Schneider Electric

SGS

T.D. Williamson





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032516/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Pipeline Integrity - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Pipeline Integrity by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Pipeline Integrity by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Pipeline Integrity by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Inspection by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Inspection by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Inspection by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Testing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Testing by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Testing by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Monitoring by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Monitoring by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Monitoring by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Software by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Software by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Software by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Oil

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Oil by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Oil by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Gas

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Gas by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Gas by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Refined Products by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Refined Products by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Refined Products by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Onshore by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Onshore by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Onshore by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Offshore by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for Offshore by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Offshore by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 31: World Pipeline Integrity Market Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Pipeline Integrity Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)

Table 32: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Pipeline Integrity by Service - Inspection, Testing, Monitoring

and Software - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 33: USA Historic Review for Pipeline Integrity by Service -

Inspection, Testing, Monitoring and Software Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 34: USA 15-Year Perspective for Pipeline Integrity by

Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Inspection,

Testing, Monitoring and Software for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 35: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Pipeline Integrity by Product - Oil, Gas and Refined Products -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 36: USA Historic Review for Pipeline Integrity by Product -

Oil, Gas and Refined Products Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 37: USA 15-Year Perspective for Pipeline Integrity by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Oil, Gas and

Refined Products for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 38: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Pipeline Integrity by Application - Onshore and Offshore -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 39: USA Historic Review for Pipeline Integrity by

Application - Onshore and Offshore Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 40: USA 15-Year Perspective for Pipeline Integrity by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Onshore

and Offshore for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 41: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Pipeline Integrity by Service - Inspection, Testing, Monitoring

and Software - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 42: Canada Historic Review for Pipeline Integrity by

Service - Inspection, Testing, Monitoring and Software Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 43: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Pipeline Integrity by

Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Inspection,

Testing, Monitoring and Software for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 44: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Pipeline Integrity by Product - Oil, Gas and Refined Products -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 45: Canada Historic Review for Pipeline Integrity by

Product - Oil, Gas and Refined Products Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 46: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Pipeline Integrity by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Oil, Gas and

Refined Products for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 47: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Pipeline Integrity by Application - Onshore and Offshore -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 48: Canada Historic Review for Pipeline Integrity by

Application - Onshore and Offshore Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 49: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Pipeline Integrity by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Onshore

and Offshore for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Pipeline Integrity Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Table 50: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Pipeline Integrity by Service - Inspection, Testing, Monitoring

and Software - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 51: Japan Historic Review for Pipeline Integrity by

Service - Inspection, Testing, Monitoring and Software Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 52: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Pipeline Integrity by

Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Inspection,

Testing, Monitoring and Software for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 53: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Pipeline Integrity by Product - Oil, Gas and Refined Products -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 54: Japan Historic Review for Pipeline Integrity by

Product - Oil, Gas and Refined Products Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 55: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Pipeline Integrity by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Oil, Gas and

Refined Products for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 56: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Pipeline Integrity by Application - Onshore and Offshore -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 57: Japan Historic Review for Pipeline Integrity by

Application - Onshore and Offshore Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 58: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Pipeline Integrity by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Onshore

and Offshore for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Pipeline Integrity Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Table 59: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Pipeline Integrity by Service - Inspection, Testing, Monitoring

and Software - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 60: China Historic Review for Pipeline Integrity by

Service - Inspection, Testing, Monitoring and Software Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 61: China 15-Year Perspective for Pipeline Integrity by

Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Inspection,

Testing, Monitoring and Software for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 62: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Pipeline Integrity by Product - Oil, Gas and Refined Products -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 63: China Historic Review for Pipeline Integrity by

Product - Oil, Gas and Refined Products Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 64: China 15-Year Perspective for Pipeline Integrity by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Oil, Gas and

Refined Products for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 65: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Pipeline Integrity by Application - Onshore and Offshore -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 66: China Historic Review for Pipeline Integrity by

Application - Onshore and Offshore Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 67: China 15-Year Perspective for Pipeline Integrity by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Onshore

and Offshore for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Pipeline Integrity Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Table 68: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Pipeline Integrity by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 69: Europe Historic Review for Pipeline Integrity by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 70: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Pipeline Integrity by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 71: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Pipeline Integrity by Service - Inspection, Testing, Monitoring

and Software - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 72: Europe Historic Review for Pipeline Integrity by

Service - Inspection, Testing, Monitoring and Software Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 73: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Pipeline Integrity by

Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Inspection,

Testing, Monitoring and Software for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 74: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Pipeline Integrity by Product - Oil, Gas and Refined Products -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 75: Europe Historic Review for Pipeline Integrity by

Product - Oil, Gas and Refined Products Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 76: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Pipeline Integrity by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Oil, Gas and

Refined Products for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 77: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Pipeline Integrity by Application - Onshore and Offshore -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 78: Europe Historic Review for Pipeline Integrity by

Application - Onshore and Offshore Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 79: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Pipeline Integrity by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Onshore

and Offshore for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Pipeline Integrity Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 80: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Pipeline Integrity by Service - Inspection, Testing, Monitoring

and Software - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 81: France Historic Review for Pipeline Integrity by

Service - Inspection, Testing, Monitoring and Software Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 82: France 15-Year Perspective for Pipeline Integrity by

Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Inspection,

Testing, Monitoring and Software for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 83: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Pipeline Integrity by Product - Oil, Gas and Refined Products -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 84: France Historic Review for Pipeline Integrity by

Product - Oil, Gas and Refined Products Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 85: France 15-Year Perspective for Pipeline Integrity by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Oil, Gas and

Refined Products for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 86: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Pipeline Integrity by Application - Onshore and Offshore -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 87: France Historic Review for Pipeline Integrity by

Application - Onshore and Offshore Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 88: France 15-Year Perspective for Pipeline Integrity by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Onshore

and Offshore for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Pipeline Integrity Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 89: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Pipeline Integrity by Service - Inspection, Testing, Monitoring

and Software - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 90: Germany Historic Review for Pipeline Integrity by

Service - Inspection, Testing, Monitoring and Software Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 91: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Pipeline Integrity by

Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Inspection,

Testing, Monitoring and Software for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 92: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Pipeline Integrity by Product - Oil, Gas and Refined Products -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 93: Germany Historic Review for Pipeline Integrity by

Product - Oil, Gas and Refined Products Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 94: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Pipeline Integrity by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Oil, Gas and

Refined Products for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 95: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Pipeline Integrity by Application - Onshore and Offshore -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 96: Germany Historic Review for Pipeline Integrity by

Application - Onshore and Offshore Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 97: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Pipeline Integrity by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Onshore

and Offshore for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 98: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Pipeline Integrity by Service - Inspection, Testing, Monitoring

and Software - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 99: Italy Historic Review for Pipeline Integrity by

Service - Inspection, Testing, Monitoring and Software Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 100: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Pipeline Integrity by

Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Inspection,

Testing, Monitoring and Software for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 101: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Pipeline Integrity by Product - Oil, Gas and Refined Products -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 102: Italy Historic Review for Pipeline Integrity by

Product - Oil, Gas and Refined Products Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 103: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Pipeline Integrity by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Oil, Gas and

Refined Products for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 104: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Pipeline Integrity by Application - Onshore and Offshore -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 105: Italy Historic Review for Pipeline Integrity by

Application - Onshore and Offshore Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 106: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Pipeline Integrity by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Onshore

and Offshore for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Pipeline Integrity Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)

Table 107: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Pipeline Integrity by Service - Inspection, Testing, Monitoring

and Software - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 108: UK Historic Review for Pipeline Integrity by Service -

Inspection, Testing, Monitoring and Software Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 109: UK 15-Year Perspective for Pipeline Integrity by

Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Inspection,

Testing, Monitoring and Software for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 110: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Pipeline Integrity by Product - Oil, Gas and Refined Products -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 111: UK Historic Review for Pipeline Integrity by Product -

Oil, Gas and Refined Products Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 112: UK 15-Year Perspective for Pipeline Integrity by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Oil, Gas and

Refined Products for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 113: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Pipeline Integrity by Application - Onshore and Offshore -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 114: UK Historic Review for Pipeline Integrity by

Application - Onshore and Offshore Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 115: UK 15-Year Perspective for Pipeline Integrity by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Onshore

and Offshore for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 116: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Pipeline Integrity by Service - Inspection, Testing, Monitoring

and Software - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 117: Spain Historic Review for Pipeline Integrity by

Service - Inspection, Testing, Monitoring and Software Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 118: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Pipeline Integrity by

Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Inspection,

Testing, Monitoring and Software for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 119: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Pipeline Integrity by Product - Oil, Gas and Refined Products -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 120: Spain Historic Review for Pipeline Integrity by

Product - Oil, Gas and Refined Products Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 121: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Pipeline Integrity by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Oil, Gas and

Refined Products for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 122: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Pipeline Integrity by Application - Onshore and Offshore -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 123: Spain Historic Review for Pipeline Integrity by

Application - Onshore and Offshore Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 124: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Pipeline Integrity by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Onshore

and Offshore for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 125: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Pipeline Integrity by Service - Inspection, Testing, Monitoring

and Software - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 126: Russia Historic Review for Pipeline Integrity by

Service - Inspection, Testing, Monitoring and Software Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 127: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Pipeline Integrity by

Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Inspection,

Testing, Monitoring and Software for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 128: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Pipeline Integrity by Product - Oil, Gas and Refined Products -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 129: Russia Historic Review for Pipeline Integrity by

Product - Oil, Gas and Refined Products Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 130: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Pipeline Integrity by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Oil, Gas and

Refined Products for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 131: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Pipeline Integrity by Application - Onshore and Offshore -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 132: Russia Historic Review for Pipeline Integrity by

Application - Onshore and Offshore Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 133: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Pipeline Integrity by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Onshore

and Offshore for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 134: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Pipeline Integrity by Service - Inspection,

Testing, Monitoring and Software - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 135: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Pipeline

Integrity by Service - Inspection, Testing, Monitoring and

Software Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 136: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Pipeline

Integrity by Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Inspection, Testing, Monitoring and Software for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 137: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Pipeline Integrity by Product - Oil, Gas and

Refined Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 138: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Pipeline

Integrity by Product - Oil, Gas and Refined Products Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 139: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Pipeline

Integrity by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Oil, Gas and Refined Products for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 140: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Pipeline Integrity by Application - Onshore and

Offshore - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 141: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Pipeline

Integrity by Application - Onshore and Offshore Markets -



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032516/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________