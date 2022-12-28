Seoul Robotics Ends 2022 with 100% Business Growth, Accelerating Adoption of 3D Perception

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seoul Robotics , the company powering smart 3D infrastructure solutions, today announced that in 2022 the company doubled its annual revenue growth for the second year in a row and expanded employee headcount by over 30% worldwide. A testament to Seoul Robotics’ momentum and impact, the company also announced $25 million in Series B funding led by KB Investment to bring its industry-leading, infrastructure-based autonomous driving solutions to the global logistics industry.



In July of this year, BMW announced its deployment of Seoul Robotics’ Level 5 Control Tower (LV5 CTRL TWR) to automate finished vehicle logistics on the new 7 Series production line at a vehicle plant in Germany, making a historically manual process safer and more efficient. LV5 CTRL TWR was recognized with a CES Innovation Award , Robotic Business Review’s RBR50 Robotics Innovation Awards , SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards , and a nomination in the BMW Group Supplier Innovation Awards , making Seoul Robotics the first-ever startup to receive this distinction. In 2023, Seoul Robotics plans to extend the technology to additional applications, such as rental car fleets, ports, trucking yards and automated valet parking.

Additionally, Seoul Robotics continued to expand its offerings and collaborate with major industry partners to deploy new solutions that harness the power of 3D perception, including:

An infrastructure-based version of its patented 3D perception software, SENSR-I , which is placed on static infrastructure for both indoor and outdoor applications to deliver unparalleled insights and expand deep learning AI across multiple industries––enabling spaces to be smarter and safer.

, which is placed on static infrastructure for both indoor and outdoor applications to deliver unparalleled insights and expand deep learning AI across multiple industries––enabling spaces to be smarter and safer. An automated obstacle detection and warning system, Critical Asset Monitoring (CAM) , equipped with Seoul Robotics’ SENSR-I and Herzog’s occupancy detection platform to reduce railroad incidents.

, equipped with Seoul Robotics’ SENSR-I and Herzog’s occupancy detection platform to reduce railroad incidents. An industry-leading ITS solution, Wrong-Way Detection (WWD), integrated with MH Corbin’s customer reporting dashboard that detects and alerts instances of wrong-way driving, and is engineered to be highly accurate, cost-effective, and easy to install.



“At Seoul Robotics, we believe that 3D vision has the power to transform industries across the board, not just for autonomous vehicles. In 2022, our technology played a pivotal role in providing companies with the most accurate 3D data and perception solutions to create smarter, safer environments,” said HanBin Lee, CEO and Co-Founder of Seoul Robotics. “Looking ahead, we will continue driving widespread adoption of these solutions, democratizing access to 3D vision, so that any organization, anywhere can build toward a safer and more autonomous future.”

Over the course of 2022, Seoul Robotics added six new major partnerships with top-tier companies and government entities, including global telecommunications leaders and Tier-1 Intelligent Transportation Systems. The company scaled cutting-edge projects across six continents and expanded into new industries like airports, museums, stadiums, and aquariums––building on its wide-reaching influence across autonomous mobility, smart cities, security, and more. New partners include KT Telecom, NVIDIA Metropolis, FLOW, Digiflec, Agia, and Herzog.

In recognition of the company’s growth and success, Forbes named Seoul Robotics an Asia-Pacific startup on the rise in its Asia 100 To Watch , and the company was listed in the Korea AI Startup 100 . Seoul Robotics was also recognized as one of the World Economic Forum’s “ Technology Pioneers ” for its contributions in the mobility and robotics space. Additionally, the company’s SENSR-I technology was named a winner in the ASTORS Security Awards for best perimeter protection.

Alongside these recognitions, Seoul Robotics was named a finalist for the Tech.AD USA Awards, Security and Fire Excellence Awards 2022, AutoSens Awards, and Best of Sensors Awards.

Seoul Robotics will be showcasing its full suite of 3D solutions and features during CES 2023. Visit Booth #5408 in the West Hall at the Las Vegas Convention Center to learn more about the company’s comprehensive, scalable 3D offerings, as well as get a first look at two exciting announcements coming out January 4th.

To learn more about Seoul Robotics, please visit www.seoulrobotics.org .

About Seoul Robotics

Seoul Robotics was founded in 2017 with a mission to unlock unparalleled insights and capabilities by capturing the world in 3D. The company’s core technology, SENSR™, is a patented 3D perception software that uses AI deep learning and weather-filtering capabilities to provide the most advanced, accurate environmental insights. Today, this industry-leading software delivers transformative intelligence and capabilities across a wide range of industries, including, Intelligent Transport Systems, security, smart cities, and autonomous mobility. Powered by SENSR, Seoul Robotics is pioneering a new approach to automating vehicles called ‘Autonomy Through Infrastructure,’ providing infrastructure-based autonomous driving systems that do not require any hardware changes to vehicles themselves. Seoul Robotics has offices in Seoul, Munich, Irvine, and Raleigh and is backed by leading global financial institutions. For more information, visit www.seoulrobotics.org .