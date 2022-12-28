Apranga Group investor’s calendar for the year 2023

English Lithuanian

The expected company releases and investor news of Apranga Group in 2023 will be announced as follows:



03.01.2023 - Retail turnover in December 2022

01.02.2023 - Retail turnover in January 2023

28.02.2023 - Interim information for 12 months 2022

01.03.2023 - Retail turnover in February 2023

03.04.2023 - Retail turnover in March 2023

04.04.2023 - Notice on General shareholders’ meeting

26.04.2023 - Interim information for 3 months 2023

27.04.2023 - Resolutions of the General shareholders’ meeting

27.04.2023 - Annual information for 2022

02.05.2023 - Retail turnover in April 2023

01.06.2023 - Retail turnover in May 2023

03.07.2023 - Retail turnover in June 2023

27.07.2023 - Interim report for 6 months 2023

01.08.2023 - Retail turnover in July 2023

01.09.2023 - Retail turnover in August 2023

02.10.2023 - Retail turnover in September 2023

26.10.2023 - Interim report for 9 months 2023

03.11.2023 - Retail turnover in October 2023

01.12.2023 - Retail turnover in November 2023

Rimantas Perveneckas

„Apranga“ Group General Manager

+370 5 2390801



