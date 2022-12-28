Apranga Group investor’s calendar for the year 2023

The expected company releases and investor news of Apranga Group in 2023 will be announced as follows:
03.01.2023 - Retail turnover in December 2022
01.02.2023 - Retail turnover in January 2023
28.02.2023 - Interim information for 12 months 2022
01.03.2023 - Retail turnover in February 2023
03.04.2023 - Retail turnover in March 2023
04.04.2023 - Notice on General shareholders’ meeting
26.04.2023 - Interim information for 3 months 2023
27.04.2023 - Resolutions of the General shareholders’ meeting
27.04.2023 - Annual information for 2022
02.05.2023 - Retail turnover in April 2023
01.06.2023 - Retail turnover in May 2023
03.07.2023 - Retail turnover in June 2023
27.07.2023 - Interim report for 6 months 2023
01.08.2023 - Retail turnover in July 2023
01.09.2023 - Retail turnover in August 2023
02.10.2023 - Retail turnover in September 2023
26.10.2023 - Interim report for 9 months 2023
03.11.2023 - Retail turnover in October 2023
01.12.2023 - Retail turnover in November 2023
Rimantas Perveneckas
„Apranga“ Group General Manager
+370 5 2390801