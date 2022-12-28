Enefit Green refinanced loan agreements in the amount of 100 million euros

English Estonian

Today, on 28 December, Enefit Green entered into loan agreements with SEB and Swedbank to refinance term loans that were due in 2023. Both new loans in amount of €50 million have a five year maturity.

The purpose of the refinancing transactions is to improve the term structure of Enefit Green's liabilities while financing the ongoing investment program. Enefit Green's strategy foresees a fourfold increase in renewable electricity production capacities to 1900 megawatts by the end of 2026.





Enefit Green is one of the leading diversified renewable energy producers in the Baltic Sea area. The Company owns wind farms in Estonia and Lithuania, cogeneration plants in Estonia and Latvia, solar farms in Estonia and Poland, a pellet plant in Latvia and a hydroelectric plant in Estonia. In addition, the Company is developing several wind and solar farms in the mentioned countries and Finland. As of the end of 2021, the Company had a total installed electricity production capacity of 457 MW and a total installed heat production capacity of 81 MW. During 2021, the Company produced 1,193 GWh of electricity and 618 GWh of heat.