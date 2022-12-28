Dermal Fillers Market will worth USD 9.43 billion by 2029 : GreyViews

Pune India, Dec. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market has been studied for the below mentioned-segmentation and regional analysis for North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and Middle East and Africa. These are the key regions where the Dermal Fillers Market is operating currently and is predicted to expand in the near future. The manufacturers and suppliers involved in the Dermal Fillers Market are present across various countries in the above-mentioned regions.

The report provides a detailed understanding of the market segments which have been formed by combining different prospects such as the type, material, application and region. Apart from this, the key driving factors, restraints, potential growth opportunities and market challenges are also discussed in the below paragraphs.

The significant players operating in the global Dermal Fillers Market are Allergan (A Subsidiary of Abbvie, Inc.), Prollenium Medical Technologies, Suneva Medical, Revance Therapeutics, Inc., FillMed Laboratories, Anika Therapeutics, Inc., Ipsen Pharma, BIOXIS Pharmaceuticals, Zimmer Aesthetic, Zhejiang Jingjia Medical Technology Co. Ltd., Medytox, Contura International ltd., Shanghai Reyoungel Medical Technology Company Limited, Humedix (A subsidiary of HUONS GLOBAL),Galderma Laboratories, among others. To achieve a substantial market share in the worldwide Dermal Fillers Market and strengthen their position, manufacturers are pursuing expansion methods such as current developments, mergers and acquisitions, product innovations, collaborations, and partnerships, joint ventures.

Dermal fillers, which are injectable gel-like substances, are used to fill in wrinkles, smooth out creases, and improve the features of the face. The usage of dermal fillers has considerably expanded in recent years due to various advancements in the cosmetic and rejuvenating improvements that were previously only attainable with procedures. The use of these methods to rejuvenate the face is becoming more widespread. Due to their less invasive nature, dermal fillers show rapid benefits in cosmetic volume restoration operations. These devices give the face volume, a boost, and help the skin seem better. A variety of procedures, including as injections, are used for augmentation. These fillers can create bigger, plumper lips for aesthetic purposes. There are many different kinds of dermal fillers that can be injected into the lips and the area around the mouth to maintain the volume of the lips, depending on the substance used. Some market players are developing cutting-edge, novel products, some of which are already in the works. In order to stimulate market growth, new, cutting-edge dermal filler procedures have been developed recently, and industry players are increasing their product lines. Dermal fillers are produced by a diverse range of industry players, and their advancements present fresh chances for market growth.

Scope of Dermal Fillers Market Report

Report Metric Information Study Period 2021-2029 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2029 Market Share Unit USD Billion Segments Covered Type, Material, Application, and Regions Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle-East and Africa Major Players Allergan (A Subsidiary of Abbvie, Inc.), Prollenium Medical Technologies, Suneva Medical, Revance Therapeutics, Inc., FillMed Laboratories, Anika Therapeutics, Inc., Ipsen Pharma, BIOXIS Pharmaceuticals, Zimmer Aesthetic, Zhejiang Jingjia Medical Technology Co. Ltd., Medytox, Contura International ltd., Shanghai Reyoungel Medical Technology Company Limited, Humedix (A subsidiary of HUONS GLOBAL), Galderma Laboratories, among others.

Segmentation Analysis

The biodegradable segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2021.

The type segment is Biodegradable and Non-Biodegradable. The biodegradable segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Skin fillers that are temporary and semi-permanent can degrade naturally. In 2021, the market for biodegradable dermal fillers is anticipated to represent the largest share. These injectable fillers are preferred substitutes because of their improved effectiveness and safety. Expanding the selection of biodegradable fillers will also help the market grow.

Hyaluronic acid is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2021.

The materials segment includes CaHA, Fats, Hyaluronic Acid, Polymethyl-Methylacrlate Microspheres, and Poly-L Lactic Acid. The hyaluronic acid segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Unlike Botox, which only works for three to six months, the effects of hyaluronic acid dermal fillers can continue for six to twelve months. Customers prefer hyaluronic acid fillers over other injectables for cosmetic and aesthetic treatments because they have fewer negative side effects and longer treatment duration.

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis provides a detailed perception of the key regions and the countries. Some of the key countries analyzed for the dermal fillers include the US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, China, Japan, India, Brazil, Peru, UAE, South Africa, and Saudi Arabia.

The North America region witnessed a major share. Due to the items' widespread accessibility in the United States and Canada and the rising demand from both middle-aged and young consumers. The use of hyaluronic acid dermal fillers was the second most popular non-invasive injectable technique in the United States. The expansion is brought on by elements including a solid healthcare infrastructure, supportive laws, an increase in plastic surgery operations, and an aging population in the area. For instance, Statistics Canada's population forecasts from September 2021 indicate that there would be 96,88,677 people in Canada over the age of 60. Hyaluronic acid fillers play a part in reversing the unwelcome visible signs of aging and enhancing skin quality, according to a study titled "Treating Aging Changes of Facial Anatomical Layers with Hyaluronic Acid Fillers" that was published in August 2021.

Country Analysis

Germany

Germany's Dermal Fillers Market size was valued at USD 0.08 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 0.13 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2022 to 2029.

Because the population is getting older and more people are aware of cutting-edge aesthetic procedures. The rising per capita income of the country is another factor influencing the region's increased use of dermal fillers. More than 50 different manufacturers have more than 160 distinct hyaluronic acid fillers available on the European market.

China

China’s Dermal Fillers Market size was valued at USD 0.11 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 0.19 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2022 to 2029. Due to the rapidly expanding geriatric population, rising disposable income per capita, rising demand for facial aesthetics products, and rising awareness of the non-invasive cosmetic procedures available on the market.

India

India's Dermal Fillers Market size was valued at USD 0.11 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 0.17 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2022 to 2029. According to reports, the geriatric population's skin aging problems are on the rise due to longer life expectancies. The rate of population aging in India is drastically increasing. People's desire to look younger also increases as they age, which eventually spurs interest in cosmetic operations.

Covid-19 Impact

Covid-19 had a major impact on almost all industries, such as electronics, semiconductors, manufacturing, automobile, etc. However, several companies operating in the technology sector have seen increased revenue due to significant changes in consumer preferences toward technological services. In addition, the pandemic has led to significant growth in technology across developing and developed countries.

Furthermore, the growth of this market is mainly driven by rising consumer demand for youthful, flawless skin that can be achieved through noninvasive, outpatient aesthetic dermatology procedures.

