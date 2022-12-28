Global Petrochemicals Market to Reach $799.6 Billion by 2027

New York, Dec. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Petrochemicals Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032489/?utm_source=GNW
2% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Ethylene, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8.9% CAGR and reach US$338 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Propylene segment is readjusted to a revised 6.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $125.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.4% CAGR
The Petrochemicals market in the U.S. is estimated at US$125.5 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$164.7 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.5% and 7.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.1% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$106.2 Billion by the year 2027.
Butadiene Segment to Record 8.1% CAGR
In the global Butadiene segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 8.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$31.2 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$52 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 9.3% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured) -
BASF SE
BP Plc
Chevron Phillips Chemical Company
China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation
Dow
DuPont de Nemours, Inc.
Exxon Mobil Corp.
Formosa Petrochemical Corporation
Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd.
Indian Oil Corp. Ltd.
INEOS
LyondellBasell Industries NV
Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation
PetroChina Company Limited
Reliance Industries Limited
Royal Dutch Shell Plc
Saudi Arabian Oil Co.
Saudi Basic Industries Corp.
Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.
Total S.A.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032489/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Petrochemicals - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share
in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Petrochemicals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Petrochemicals by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Petrochemicals by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ethylene by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Ethylene by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Ethylene by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Propylene by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Propylene by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Propylene by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Benzene by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Benzene by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Benzene by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Toluene by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Toluene by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Toluene by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Xylene by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Xylene by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Xylene by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Methanol by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Methanol by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Methanol by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 22: World Petrochemicals Market Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2027
Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Butadiene by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 24: World Historic Review for Butadiene by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 25: World 15-Year Perspective for Butadiene by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Petrochemicals Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Table 26: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Petrochemicals by Product - Ethylene, Propylene, Butadiene,
Benzene, Toluene, Xylene and Methanol - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 27: USA Historic Review for Petrochemicals by Product -
Ethylene, Propylene, Butadiene, Benzene, Toluene, Xylene and
Methanol Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 28: USA 15-Year Perspective for Petrochemicals by Product -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ethylene, Propylene,
Butadiene, Benzene, Toluene, Xylene and Methanol for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 29: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Petrochemicals by Product - Ethylene, Propylene, Butadiene,
Benzene, Toluene, Xylene and Methanol - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 30: Canada Historic Review for Petrochemicals by Product -
Ethylene, Propylene, Butadiene, Benzene, Toluene, Xylene and
Methanol Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 31: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Petrochemicals by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ethylene,
Propylene, Butadiene, Benzene, Toluene, Xylene and Methanol for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Petrochemicals Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 32: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Petrochemicals by Product - Ethylene, Propylene, Butadiene,
Benzene, Toluene, Xylene and Methanol - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 33: Japan Historic Review for Petrochemicals by Product -
Ethylene, Propylene, Butadiene, Benzene, Toluene, Xylene and
Methanol Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 34: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Petrochemicals by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ethylene,
Propylene, Butadiene, Benzene, Toluene, Xylene and Methanol for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Petrochemicals Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 35: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Petrochemicals by Product - Ethylene, Propylene, Butadiene,
Benzene, Toluene, Xylene and Methanol - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 36: China Historic Review for Petrochemicals by Product -
Ethylene, Propylene, Butadiene, Benzene, Toluene, Xylene and
Methanol Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 37: China 15-Year Perspective for Petrochemicals by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ethylene,
Propylene, Butadiene, Benzene, Toluene, Xylene and Methanol for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Petrochemicals Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 38: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Petrochemicals by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,
UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 39: Europe Historic Review for Petrochemicals by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 40: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Petrochemicals by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 41: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Petrochemicals by Product - Ethylene, Propylene, Butadiene,
Benzene, Toluene, Xylene and Methanol - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 42: Europe Historic Review for Petrochemicals by Product -
Ethylene, Propylene, Butadiene, Benzene, Toluene, Xylene and
Methanol Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 43: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Petrochemicals by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ethylene,
Propylene, Butadiene, Benzene, Toluene, Xylene and Methanol for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Petrochemicals Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 44: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Petrochemicals by Product - Ethylene, Propylene, Butadiene,
Benzene, Toluene, Xylene and Methanol - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 45: France Historic Review for Petrochemicals by Product -
Ethylene, Propylene, Butadiene, Benzene, Toluene, Xylene and
Methanol Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 46: France 15-Year Perspective for Petrochemicals by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ethylene,
Propylene, Butadiene, Benzene, Toluene, Xylene and Methanol for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Petrochemicals Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 47: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Petrochemicals by Product - Ethylene, Propylene, Butadiene,
Benzene, Toluene, Xylene and Methanol - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 48: Germany Historic Review for Petrochemicals by Product -
Ethylene, Propylene, Butadiene, Benzene, Toluene, Xylene and
Methanol Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 49: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Petrochemicals by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ethylene,
Propylene, Butadiene, Benzene, Toluene, Xylene and Methanol for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 50: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Petrochemicals by Product - Ethylene, Propylene, Butadiene,
Benzene, Toluene, Xylene and Methanol - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 51: Italy Historic Review for Petrochemicals by Product -
Ethylene, Propylene, Butadiene, Benzene, Toluene, Xylene and
Methanol Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 52: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Petrochemicals by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ethylene,
Propylene, Butadiene, Benzene, Toluene, Xylene and Methanol for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Petrochemicals Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 53: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Petrochemicals by Product - Ethylene, Propylene, Butadiene,
Benzene, Toluene, Xylene and Methanol - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 54: UK Historic Review for Petrochemicals by Product -
Ethylene, Propylene, Butadiene, Benzene, Toluene, Xylene and
Methanol Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 55: UK 15-Year Perspective for Petrochemicals by Product -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ethylene, Propylene,
Butadiene, Benzene, Toluene, Xylene and Methanol for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 56: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Petrochemicals by Product - Ethylene, Propylene, Butadiene,
Benzene, Toluene, Xylene and Methanol - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 57: Spain Historic Review for Petrochemicals by Product -
Ethylene, Propylene, Butadiene, Benzene, Toluene, Xylene and
Methanol Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 58: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Petrochemicals by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ethylene,
Propylene, Butadiene, Benzene, Toluene, Xylene and Methanol for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
RUSSIA
Table 59: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Petrochemicals by Product - Ethylene, Propylene, Butadiene,
Benzene, Toluene, Xylene and Methanol - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 60: Russia Historic Review for Petrochemicals by Product -
Ethylene, Propylene, Butadiene, Benzene, Toluene, Xylene and
Methanol Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 61: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Petrochemicals by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ethylene,
Propylene, Butadiene, Benzene, Toluene, Xylene and Methanol for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 62: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Petrochemicals by Product - Ethylene, Propylene, Butadiene,
Benzene, Toluene, Xylene and Methanol - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 63: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Petrochemicals by
Product - Ethylene, Propylene, Butadiene, Benzene, Toluene,
Xylene and Methanol Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 64: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Petrochemicals
by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ethylene,
Propylene, Butadiene, Benzene, Toluene, Xylene and Methanol for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Petrochemicals Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Table 65: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Petrochemicals by Geographic Region - Australia, India,
South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 66: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Petrochemicals by
Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 67: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Petrochemicals
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets
for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 68: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Petrochemicals by Product - Ethylene, Propylene, Butadiene,
Benzene, Toluene, Xylene and Methanol - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 69: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Petrochemicals by
Product - Ethylene, Propylene, Butadiene, Benzene, Toluene,
Xylene and Methanol Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 70: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Petrochemicals
by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ethylene,
Propylene, Butadiene, Benzene, Toluene, Xylene and Methanol for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
AUSTRALIA
Petrochemicals Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Australia for 2022 (E)
Table 71: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Petrochemicals by Product - Ethylene, Propylene, Butadiene,
Benzene, Toluene, Xylene and Methanol - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 72: Australia Historic Review for Petrochemicals by
Product - Ethylene, Propylene, Butadiene, Benzene, Toluene,
Xylene and Methanol Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 73: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Petrochemicals by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ethylene,
Propylene, Butadiene, Benzene, Toluene, Xylene and Methanol for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
INDIA
Petrochemicals Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in India for 2022 (E)
Table 74: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Petrochemicals by Product - Ethylene, Propylene, Butadiene,
Benzene, Toluene, Xylene and Methanol - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 75: India Historic Review for Petrochemicals by Product -
Ethylene, Propylene, Butadiene, Benzene, Toluene, Xylene and
Methanol Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 76: India 15-Year Perspective for Petrochemicals by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ethylene,
Propylene, Butadiene, Benzene, Toluene, Xylene and Methanol for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 77: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Petrochemicals by Product - Ethylene, Propylene, Butadiene,
Benzene, Toluene, Xylene and Methanol - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 78: South Korea Historic Review for Petrochemicals by
Product - Ethylene, Propylene, Butadiene, Benzene, Toluene,
Xylene and Methanol Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 79: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Petrochemicals by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ethylene,
Propylene, Butadiene, Benzene, Toluene, Xylene and Methanol for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 80: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Petrochemicals by Product - Ethylene, Propylene,
Butadiene, Benzene, Toluene, Xylene and Methanol - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 81: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for
Petrochemicals by Product - Ethylene, Propylene, Butadiene,
Benzene, Toluene, Xylene and Methanol Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 82: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for
Petrochemicals by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Ethylene, Propylene, Butadiene, Benzene, Toluene, Xylene
and Methanol for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Petrochemicals Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Latin America for 2022 (E)
Table 83: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Petrochemicals by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil,
Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 84: Latin America Historic Review for Petrochemicals by
Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin
America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 85: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Petrochemicals
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets for
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 86: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Petrochemicals by Product - Ethylene, Propylene, Butadiene,
Benzene, Toluene, Xylene and Methanol - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 87: Latin America Historic Review for Petrochemicals by
Product - Ethylene, Propylene, Butadiene, Benzene, Toluene,
Xylene and Methanol Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 88: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Petrochemicals
by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ethylene,
Propylene, Butadiene, Benzene, Toluene, Xylene and Methanol for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 89: Argentina Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Petrochemicals by Product - Ethylene, Propylene, Butadiene,
Benzene, Toluene, Xylene and Methanol - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 90: Argentina Historic Review for Petrochemicals by
Product - Ethylene, Propylene, Butadiene, Benzene, Toluene,
Xylene and Methanol Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 91: Argentina 15-Year Perspective for Petrochemicals by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ethylene,
Propylene, Butadiene, Benzene, Toluene, Xylene and Methanol for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
BRAZIL
Table 92: Brazil Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Petrochemicals by Product - Ethylene, Propylene, Butadiene,
Benzene, Toluene, Xylene and Methanol - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 93: Brazil Historic Review for Petrochemicals by Product -
Ethylene, Propylene, Butadiene, Benzene, Toluene, Xylene and
Methanol Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 94: Brazil 15-Year Perspective for Petrochemicals by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ethylene,
Propylene, Butadiene, Benzene, Toluene, Xylene and Methanol for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
MEXICO
Table 95: Mexico Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Petrochemicals by Product - Ethylene, Propylene, Butadiene,
Benzene, Toluene, Xylene and Methanol - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 96: Mexico Historic Review for Petrochemicals by Product -
Ethylene, Propylene, Butadiene, Benzene, Toluene, Xylene and
Methanol Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 97: Mexico 15-Year Perspective for Petrochemicals by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ethylene,
Propylene, Butadiene, Benzene, Toluene, Xylene and Methanol for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 98: Rest of Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Petrochemicals by Product - Ethylene, Propylene,
Butadiene, Benzene, Toluene, Xylene and Methanol - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 99: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for
Petrochemicals by Product - Ethylene, Propylene, Butadiene,
Benzene, Toluene, Xylene and Methanol Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 100: Rest of Latin America 15-Year Perspective for
Petrochemicals by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Ethylene, Propylene, Butadiene, Benzene, Toluene, Xylene
and Methanol for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Petrochemicals Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Middle East for 2022 (E)
Table 101: Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Petrochemicals by Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi
Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 102: Middle East Historic Review for Petrochemicals by
Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of
Middle East Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 103: Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Petrochemicals
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets
for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 104: Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Petrochemicals by Product - Ethylene, Propylene, Butadiene,
Benzene, Toluene, Xylene and Methanol - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 105: Middle East Historic Review for Petrochemicals by
Product - Ethylene, Propylene, Butadiene, Benzene, Toluene,
Xylene and Methanol Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 106: Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Petrochemicals
by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ethylene,
Propylene, Butadiene, Benzene, Toluene, Xylene and Methanol for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
IRAN
Table 107: Iran Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Petrochemicals by Product - Ethylene, Propylene, Butadiene,
Benzene, Toluene, Xylene and Methanol - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 108: Iran Historic Review for Petrochemicals by Product -
Ethylene, Propylene, Butadiene, Benzene, Toluene, Xylene and
Methanol Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 109: Iran 15-Year Perspective for Petrochemicals by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ethylene,
Propylene, Butadiene, Benzene, Toluene, Xylene and Methanol for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ISRAEL
Table 110: Israel Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Petrochemicals by Product - Ethylene, Propylene, Butadiene,
Benzene, Toluene, Xylene and Methanol - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 111: Israel Historic Review for Petrochemicals by Product -
Ethylene, Propylene, Butadiene, Benzene, Toluene, Xylene and
Methanol Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 112: Israel 15-Year Perspective for Petrochemicals by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ethylene,
Propylene, Butadiene, Benzene, Toluene, Xylene and Methanol for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 113: Saudi Arabia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Petrochemicals by Product - Ethylene, Propylene, Butadiene,
Benzene, Toluene, Xylene and Methanol - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 114: Saudi Arabia Historic Review for Petrochemicals by
Product - Ethylene, Propylene, Butadiene, Benzene, Toluene,
Xylene and Methanol Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 115: Saudi Arabia 15-Year Perspective for Petrochemicals
by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ethylene,
Propylene, Butadiene, Benzene, Toluene, Xylene and Methanol for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 116: UAE Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Petrochemicals by Product - Ethylene, Propylene, Butadiene,
Benzene, Toluene, Xylene and Methanol - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 117: UAE Historic Review for Petrochemicals by Product -
Ethylene, Propylene, Butadiene, Benzene, Toluene, Xylene and
Methanol Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 118: UAE 15-Year Perspective for Petrochemicals by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ethylene,
Propylene, Butadiene, Benzene, Toluene, Xylene and Methanol for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 119: Rest of Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Petrochemicals by Product - Ethylene, Propylene,
Butadiene, Benzene, Toluene, Xylene and Methanol - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 120: Rest of Middle East Historic Review for
Petrochemicals by Product - Ethylene, Propylene, Butadiene,
Benzene, Toluene, Xylene and Methanol Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 121: Rest of Middle East 15-Year Perspective for
Petrochemicals by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Ethylene, Propylene, Butadiene, Benzene, Toluene, Xylene
and Methanol for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
AFRICA
Petrochemicals Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Africa for 2022 (E)
Table 122: Africa Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Petrochemicals by Product - Ethylene, Propylene, Butadiene,
Benzene, Toluene, Xylene and Methanol - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 123: Africa Historic Review for Petrochemicals by Product -
Ethylene, Propylene, Butadiene, Benzene, Toluene, Xylene and
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032489/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global Petrochemicals Market to Reach $799.6 Billion by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Petrochemicals estimated at US$460. 7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$799. 6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, Dec. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Petrochemicals Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032489/?utm_source=GNW