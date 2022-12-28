New York, Dec. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Payment as a Service Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032461/?utm_source=GNW
9% over the period 2020-2027. Platform, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 14.7% CAGR and reach US$19.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 21.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 15.4% CAGR
The Payment as a Service market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.6 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 15.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 14.2% and 13.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11.7% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 34 Featured) -
Agilysys Inc.
Alpha Fintech
Aurus
First American Payments Systems
First Data (Fiserv Inc.)
FIS
Ingenico
PaySafe
Pineapple Payments
TSYS (Global Payments Inc.)
Verifone
IV. COMPETITION
Global Payment as a Service Market to Reach $25.1 Billion by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Payment as a Service estimated at US$8. 9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$25. 1 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 15.
