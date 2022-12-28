Global Organic Feed Market to Reach $10.8 Billion by 2027

New York, Dec. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Organic Feed Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032398/?utm_source=GNW
7% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Cereals & Grains, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.3% CAGR and reach US$7.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Oilseeds segment is readjusted to a revised 5.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.3% CAGR
The Organic Feed market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.9 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.4% and 4.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.5% CAGR.
Other Types Segment to Record 2.2% CAGR
In the global Other Types segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$727.8 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$849.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.
Select Competitors (Total 52 Featured) -
Aller Aqua
B&W Feeds
BernAqua
Cargill
Country Heritage Feeds
Country Junction feed
Feedex Companies
ForFarmers
Green Mountian Feeds
K-Much Feed Industry Co. Ltd.
Kreamer Feed
Peak Feeds
Purina Animal Nutrition LLC
Ranch-Way Feeds
Scratch and Peck Feeds
SunOpta
The Organic Feed Company
Unique Organic
Yorktown Organics LLC
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032398/?utm_source=GNW
Global Organic Feed Market to Reach $10.8 Billion by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Organic Feed estimated at US$7. 3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$10. 8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.
