Global Opacifiers Market to Reach $24.9 Billion by 2027

3% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Titanium Dioxide, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7% CAGR and reach US$10.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Opaque Polymers segment is readjusted to a revised 5.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6% CAGR
The Opacifiers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.8 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.2% and 5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.2% CAGR.
Zircon Segment to Record 6.4% CAGR
In the global Zircon segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.1 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$3.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.
Select Competitors (Total 43 Featured) -
Alkane Resources Ltd
Arkema
Ashland Global Holdings Inc.
Chemours Company
Cristal
DowDuPont
En-tech Polymer Co. Ltd.
Kronos Worldwide Inc.
Tayca Corporation
Tronox Limited
Venator
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Opacifiers - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in
2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Opacifiers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Opacifiers by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Opacifiers by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets
for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Titanium Dioxide by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Titanium Dioxide by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Titanium Dioxide by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Opaque Polymers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Opaque Polymers by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Opaque Polymers by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Zircon by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Zircon by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Zircon by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Zinc
Oxide by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Zinc Oxide by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Zinc Oxide by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cerium Oxide by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Cerium Oxide by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Cerium Oxide by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Other Types by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Types by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Paper by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Paper by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Paper by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Personal Care by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Personal Care by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Personal Care by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Paints & Coatings by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: World Historic Review for Paints & Coatings by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Paints & Coatings by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Plastics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: World Historic Review for Plastics by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Plastics by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 37: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ceramics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: World Historic Review for Ceramics by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: World 15-Year Perspective for Ceramics by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 40: World Opacifiers Market Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Opacifiers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Table 41: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Opacifiers by Type - Titanium Dioxide, Opaque Polymers, Zircon,
Zinc Oxide, Cerium Oxide and Other Types - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 42: USA Historic Review for Opacifiers by Type - Titanium
Dioxide, Opaque Polymers, Zircon, Zinc Oxide, Cerium Oxide and
Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 43: USA 15-Year Perspective for Opacifiers by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Titanium Dioxide,
Opaque Polymers, Zircon, Zinc Oxide, Cerium Oxide and Other
Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 44: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Opacifiers by Application - Paper, Personal Care, Other
Applications, Paints & Coatings, Plastics and Ceramics -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 45: USA Historic Review for Opacifiers by Application -
Paper, Personal Care, Other Applications, Paints & Coatings,
Plastics and Ceramics Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 46: USA 15-Year Perspective for Opacifiers by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Paper, Personal Care,
Other Applications, Paints & Coatings, Plastics and Ceramics
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 47: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Opacifiers by Type - Titanium Dioxide, Opaque Polymers, Zircon,
Zinc Oxide, Cerium Oxide and Other Types - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 48: Canada Historic Review for Opacifiers by Type -
Titanium Dioxide, Opaque Polymers, Zircon, Zinc Oxide, Cerium
Oxide and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 49: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Opacifiers by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Titanium Dioxide,
Opaque Polymers, Zircon, Zinc Oxide, Cerium Oxide and Other
Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 50: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Opacifiers by Application - Paper, Personal Care, Other
Applications, Paints & Coatings, Plastics and Ceramics -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 51: Canada Historic Review for Opacifiers by Application -
Paper, Personal Care, Other Applications, Paints & Coatings,
Plastics and Ceramics Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 52: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Opacifiers by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Paper,
Personal Care, Other Applications, Paints & Coatings, Plastics
and Ceramics for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Opacifiers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 53: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Opacifiers by Type - Titanium Dioxide, Opaque Polymers, Zircon,
Zinc Oxide, Cerium Oxide and Other Types - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 54: Japan Historic Review for Opacifiers by Type -
Titanium Dioxide, Opaque Polymers, Zircon, Zinc Oxide, Cerium
Oxide and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 55: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Opacifiers by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Titanium Dioxide,
Opaque Polymers, Zircon, Zinc Oxide, Cerium Oxide and Other
Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 56: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Opacifiers by Application - Paper, Personal Care, Other
Applications, Paints & Coatings, Plastics and Ceramics -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 57: Japan Historic Review for Opacifiers by Application -
Paper, Personal Care, Other Applications, Paints & Coatings,
Plastics and Ceramics Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 58: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Opacifiers by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Paper,
Personal Care, Other Applications, Paints & Coatings, Plastics
and Ceramics for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Opacifiers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 59: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Opacifiers by Type - Titanium Dioxide, Opaque Polymers, Zircon,
Zinc Oxide, Cerium Oxide and Other Types - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 60: China Historic Review for Opacifiers by Type -
Titanium Dioxide, Opaque Polymers, Zircon, Zinc Oxide, Cerium
Oxide and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 61: China 15-Year Perspective for Opacifiers by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Titanium Dioxide,
Opaque Polymers, Zircon, Zinc Oxide, Cerium Oxide and Other
Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 62: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Opacifiers by Application - Paper, Personal Care, Other
Applications, Paints & Coatings, Plastics and Ceramics -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 63: China Historic Review for Opacifiers by Application -
Paper, Personal Care, Other Applications, Paints & Coatings,
Plastics and Ceramics Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 64: China 15-Year Perspective for Opacifiers by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Paper,
Personal Care, Other Applications, Paints & Coatings, Plastics
and Ceramics for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Opacifiers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 65: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Opacifiers by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 66: Europe Historic Review for Opacifiers by Geographic
Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 67: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Opacifiers by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 68: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Opacifiers by Type - Titanium Dioxide, Opaque Polymers, Zircon,
Zinc Oxide, Cerium Oxide and Other Types - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 69: Europe Historic Review for Opacifiers by Type -
Titanium Dioxide, Opaque Polymers, Zircon, Zinc Oxide, Cerium
Oxide and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 70: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Opacifiers by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Titanium Dioxide,
Opaque Polymers, Zircon, Zinc Oxide, Cerium Oxide and Other
Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 71: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Opacifiers by Application - Paper, Personal Care, Other
Applications, Paints & Coatings, Plastics and Ceramics -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 72: Europe Historic Review for Opacifiers by Application -
Paper, Personal Care, Other Applications, Paints & Coatings,
Plastics and Ceramics Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 73: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Opacifiers by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Paper,
Personal Care, Other Applications, Paints & Coatings, Plastics
and Ceramics for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Opacifiers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 74: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Opacifiers by Type - Titanium Dioxide, Opaque Polymers, Zircon,
Zinc Oxide, Cerium Oxide and Other Types - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 75: France Historic Review for Opacifiers by Type -
Titanium Dioxide, Opaque Polymers, Zircon, Zinc Oxide, Cerium
Oxide and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 76: France 15-Year Perspective for Opacifiers by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Titanium Dioxide,
Opaque Polymers, Zircon, Zinc Oxide, Cerium Oxide and Other
Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 77: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Opacifiers by Application - Paper, Personal Care, Other
Applications, Paints & Coatings, Plastics and Ceramics -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 78: France Historic Review for Opacifiers by Application -
Paper, Personal Care, Other Applications, Paints & Coatings,
Plastics and Ceramics Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 79: France 15-Year Perspective for Opacifiers by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Paper,
Personal Care, Other Applications, Paints & Coatings, Plastics
and Ceramics for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Opacifiers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 80: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Opacifiers by Type - Titanium Dioxide, Opaque Polymers, Zircon,
Zinc Oxide, Cerium Oxide and Other Types - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 81: Germany Historic Review for Opacifiers by Type -
Titanium Dioxide, Opaque Polymers, Zircon, Zinc Oxide, Cerium
Oxide and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 82: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Opacifiers by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Titanium Dioxide,
Opaque Polymers, Zircon, Zinc Oxide, Cerium Oxide and Other
Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 83: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Opacifiers by Application - Paper, Personal Care, Other
Applications, Paints & Coatings, Plastics and Ceramics -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 84: Germany Historic Review for Opacifiers by Application -
Paper, Personal Care, Other Applications, Paints & Coatings,
Plastics and Ceramics Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 85: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Opacifiers by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Paper,
Personal Care, Other Applications, Paints & Coatings, Plastics
and Ceramics for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 86: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Opacifiers by Type - Titanium Dioxide, Opaque Polymers, Zircon,
Zinc Oxide, Cerium Oxide and Other Types - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 87: Italy Historic Review for Opacifiers by Type -
Titanium Dioxide, Opaque Polymers, Zircon, Zinc Oxide, Cerium
Oxide and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 88: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Opacifiers by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Titanium Dioxide,
Opaque Polymers, Zircon, Zinc Oxide, Cerium Oxide and Other
Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 89: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Opacifiers by Application - Paper, Personal Care, Other
Applications, Paints & Coatings, Plastics and Ceramics -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 90: Italy Historic Review for Opacifiers by Application -
Paper, Personal Care, Other Applications, Paints & Coatings,
Plastics and Ceramics Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 91: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Opacifiers by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Paper,
Personal Care, Other Applications, Paints & Coatings, Plastics
and Ceramics for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Opacifiers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 92: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Opacifiers by Type - Titanium Dioxide, Opaque Polymers, Zircon,
Zinc Oxide, Cerium Oxide and Other Types - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 93: UK Historic Review for Opacifiers by Type - Titanium
Dioxide, Opaque Polymers, Zircon, Zinc Oxide, Cerium Oxide and
Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 94: UK 15-Year Perspective for Opacifiers by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Titanium Dioxide,
Opaque Polymers, Zircon, Zinc Oxide, Cerium Oxide and Other
Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 95: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Opacifiers by Application - Paper, Personal Care, Other
Applications, Paints & Coatings, Plastics and Ceramics -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 96: UK Historic Review for Opacifiers by Application -
Paper, Personal Care, Other Applications, Paints & Coatings,
Plastics and Ceramics Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 97: UK 15-Year Perspective for Opacifiers by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Paper, Personal Care,
Other Applications, Paints & Coatings, Plastics and Ceramics
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 98: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Opacifiers by Type - Titanium Dioxide, Opaque Polymers,
Zircon, Zinc Oxide, Cerium Oxide and Other Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 99: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Opacifiers by Type -
Titanium Dioxide, Opaque Polymers, Zircon, Zinc Oxide, Cerium
Oxide and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 100: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Opacifiers by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Titanium
Dioxide, Opaque Polymers, Zircon, Zinc Oxide, Cerium Oxide and
Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 101: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Opacifiers by Application - Paper, Personal Care,
Other Applications, Paints & Coatings, Plastics and Ceramics -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 102: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Opacifiers by
Application - Paper, Personal Care, Other Applications, Paints &
Coatings, Plastics and Ceramics Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 103: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Opacifiers by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Paper,
Personal Care, Other Applications, Paints & Coatings, Plastics
and Ceramics for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Opacifiers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Table 104: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Opacifiers by Type - Titanium Dioxide, Opaque Polymers,
Zircon, Zinc Oxide, Cerium Oxide and Other Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 105: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Opacifiers by Type -
Titanium Dioxide, Opaque Polymers, Zircon, Zinc Oxide, Cerium
Oxide and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 106: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Opacifiers by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Titanium
Dioxide, Opaque Polymers, Zircon, Zinc Oxide, Cerium Oxide and
Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 107: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Opacifiers by Application - Paper, Personal Care, Other
Applications, Paints & Coatings, Plastics and Ceramics -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 108: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Opacifiers by
Application - Paper, Personal Care, Other Applications, Paints &
Coatings, Plastics and Ceramics Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 109: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Opacifiers by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Paper,
Personal Care, Other Applications, Paints & Coatings, Plastics
and Ceramics for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 110: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Opacifiers by Type - Titanium Dioxide, Opaque Polymers,
Zircon, Zinc Oxide, Cerium Oxide and Other Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 111: Rest of World Historic Review for Opacifiers by Type -
Titanium Dioxide, Opaque Polymers, Zircon, Zinc Oxide, Cerium
Oxide and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 112: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Opacifiers by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Titanium
Dioxide, Opaque Polymers, Zircon, Zinc Oxide, Cerium Oxide and
Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 113: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Opacifiers by Application - Paper, Personal Care, Other
Applications, Paints & Coatings, Plastics and Ceramics -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 114: Rest of World Historic Review for Opacifiers by
Application - Paper, Personal Care, Other Applications, Paints &
Coatings, Plastics and Ceramics Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 115: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Opacifiers by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Paper,
Personal Care, Other Applications, Paints & Coatings, Plastics
and Ceramics for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Global Opacifiers Market to Reach $24.9 Billion by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Opacifiers estimated at US$16. 3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$24. 9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.
Lyon, FRANCE
