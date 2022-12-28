Global Nonalcoholic Beverages Market to Reach $1.3 Billion by 2027

New York, Dec. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Nonalcoholic Beverages Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032343/?utm_source=GNW

9% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Carbonated Soft Drinks, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.5% CAGR and reach US$472.1 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Bottled Water segment is readjusted to a revised 7.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $240.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.2% CAGR



The Nonalcoholic Beverages market in the U.S. is estimated at US$240.3 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$272 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.1% and 5.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.6% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$178 Million by the year 2027.







Fruit Beverages Segment to Record 7.6% CAGR



In the global Fruit Beverages segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 7.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$79.7 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$128.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 9.1% CAGR through the analysis period.



Select Competitors (Total 112 Featured) -

A.G. BARR p.l.c.

Attitude Drinks Incorporated

Campbell Soup Company

Coca-Cola Company

Cott Corporation

Danone SA

Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Inc

Dydo Drinco Inc

Kraft Foods Group, Inc.

Monster Beverage Corporation

Nestle S.A.

PepsiCo, Inc.

Red Bull GmbH

Suntory Holdings Limited

The Unilever Group





Read the full report:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Nonalcoholic Beverages - Global Key Competitors Percentage

Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Nonalcoholic Beverages by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Nonalcoholic Beverages by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Nonalcoholic Beverages

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Carbonated Soft Drinks by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Carbonated Soft Drinks by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Carbonated Soft Drinks

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Bottled Water by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Bottled Water by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Bottled Water by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Fruit Beverages by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Fruit Beverages by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Fruit Beverages by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Product Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Other Product Types by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Product Types by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Distribution Channels by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Other Distribution Channels

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Distribution

Channels by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 19: World Nonalcoholic Beverages Market Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2027



Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Tea &

Coffee by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 21: World Historic Review for Tea & Coffee by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 22: World 15-Year Perspective for Tea & Coffee by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Supermarket / Hypermarket by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 24: World Historic Review for Supermarket / Hypermarket

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 25: World 15-Year Perspective for Supermarket /

Hypermarket by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Convenience stores by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 27: World Historic Review for Convenience stores by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 28: World 15-Year Perspective for Convenience stores by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 29: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Specialty Stores by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 30: World Historic Review for Specialty Stores by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 31: World 15-Year Perspective for Specialty Stores by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 32: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Online Retails by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 33: World Historic Review for Online Retails by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 34: World 15-Year Perspective for Online Retails by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Nonalcoholic Beverages Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)

Table 35: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Nonalcoholic Beverages by Product Type - Carbonated Soft

Drinks, Bottled Water, Fruit Beverages, Tea & Coffee and Other

Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 36: USA Historic Review for Nonalcoholic Beverages by

Product Type - Carbonated Soft Drinks, Bottled Water, Fruit

Beverages, Tea & Coffee and Other Product Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 37: USA 15-Year Perspective for Nonalcoholic Beverages by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Carbonated Soft Drinks, Bottled Water, Fruit Beverages, Tea &

Coffee and Other Product Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 38: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Nonalcoholic Beverages by Distribution Channel - Other

Distribution Channels, Supermarket / Hypermarket, Convenience

stores, Specialty Stores and Online Retails - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 39: USA Historic Review for Nonalcoholic Beverages by

Distribution Channel - Other Distribution Channels, Supermarket/

Hypermarket, Convenience stores, Specialty Stores and Online

Retails Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 40: USA 15-Year Perspective for Nonalcoholic Beverages by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Other Distribution Channels, Supermarket / Hypermarket,

Convenience stores, Specialty Stores and Online Retails for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 41: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Nonalcoholic Beverages by Product Type - Carbonated Soft

Drinks, Bottled Water, Fruit Beverages, Tea & Coffee and Other

Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 42: Canada Historic Review for Nonalcoholic Beverages by

Product Type - Carbonated Soft Drinks, Bottled Water, Fruit

Beverages, Tea & Coffee and Other Product Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 43: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Nonalcoholic Beverages

by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Carbonated Soft Drinks, Bottled Water, Fruit Beverages, Tea &

Coffee and Other Product Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 44: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Nonalcoholic Beverages by Distribution Channel - Other

Distribution Channels, Supermarket / Hypermarket, Convenience

stores, Specialty Stores and Online Retails - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 45: Canada Historic Review for Nonalcoholic Beverages by

Distribution Channel - Other Distribution Channels, Supermarket/

Hypermarket, Convenience stores, Specialty Stores and Online

Retails Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 46: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Nonalcoholic Beverages

by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Other Distribution Channels, Supermarket / Hypermarket,

Convenience stores, Specialty Stores and Online Retails for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Nonalcoholic Beverages Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Table 47: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Nonalcoholic Beverages by Product Type - Carbonated Soft

Drinks, Bottled Water, Fruit Beverages, Tea & Coffee and Other

Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 48: Japan Historic Review for Nonalcoholic Beverages by

Product Type - Carbonated Soft Drinks, Bottled Water, Fruit

Beverages, Tea & Coffee and Other Product Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 49: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Nonalcoholic Beverages

by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Carbonated Soft Drinks, Bottled Water, Fruit Beverages, Tea &

Coffee and Other Product Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 50: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Nonalcoholic Beverages by Distribution Channel - Other

Distribution Channels, Supermarket / Hypermarket, Convenience

stores, Specialty Stores and Online Retails - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 51: Japan Historic Review for Nonalcoholic Beverages by

Distribution Channel - Other Distribution Channels, Supermarket/

Hypermarket, Convenience stores, Specialty Stores and Online

Retails Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 52: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Nonalcoholic Beverages

by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Other Distribution Channels, Supermarket / Hypermarket,

Convenience stores, Specialty Stores and Online Retails for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Nonalcoholic Beverages Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Table 53: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Nonalcoholic Beverages by Product Type - Carbonated Soft

Drinks, Bottled Water, Fruit Beverages, Tea & Coffee and Other

Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 54: China Historic Review for Nonalcoholic Beverages by

Product Type - Carbonated Soft Drinks, Bottled Water, Fruit

Beverages, Tea & Coffee and Other Product Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 55: China 15-Year Perspective for Nonalcoholic Beverages

by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Carbonated Soft Drinks, Bottled Water, Fruit Beverages, Tea &

Coffee and Other Product Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 56: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Nonalcoholic Beverages by Distribution Channel - Other

Distribution Channels, Supermarket / Hypermarket, Convenience

stores, Specialty Stores and Online Retails - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 57: China Historic Review for Nonalcoholic Beverages by

Distribution Channel - Other Distribution Channels, Supermarket/

Hypermarket, Convenience stores, Specialty Stores and Online

Retails Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 58: China 15-Year Perspective for Nonalcoholic Beverages

by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Other Distribution Channels, Supermarket / Hypermarket,

Convenience stores, Specialty Stores and Online Retails for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Nonalcoholic Beverages Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Table 59: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Nonalcoholic Beverages by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 60: Europe Historic Review for Nonalcoholic Beverages by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 61: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Nonalcoholic Beverages

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 62: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Nonalcoholic Beverages by Product Type - Carbonated Soft

Drinks, Bottled Water, Fruit Beverages, Tea & Coffee and Other

Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 63: Europe Historic Review for Nonalcoholic Beverages by

Product Type - Carbonated Soft Drinks, Bottled Water, Fruit

Beverages, Tea & Coffee and Other Product Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 64: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Nonalcoholic Beverages

by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Carbonated Soft Drinks, Bottled Water, Fruit Beverages, Tea &

Coffee and Other Product Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 65: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Nonalcoholic Beverages by Distribution Channel - Other

Distribution Channels, Supermarket / Hypermarket, Convenience

stores, Specialty Stores and Online Retails - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 66: Europe Historic Review for Nonalcoholic Beverages by

Distribution Channel - Other Distribution Channels, Supermarket/

Hypermarket, Convenience stores, Specialty Stores and Online

Retails Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 67: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Nonalcoholic Beverages

by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Other Distribution Channels, Supermarket / Hypermarket,

Convenience stores, Specialty Stores and Online Retails for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Nonalcoholic Beverages Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 68: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Nonalcoholic Beverages by Product Type - Carbonated Soft

Drinks, Bottled Water, Fruit Beverages, Tea & Coffee and Other

Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 69: France Historic Review for Nonalcoholic Beverages by

Product Type - Carbonated Soft Drinks, Bottled Water, Fruit

Beverages, Tea & Coffee and Other Product Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 70: France 15-Year Perspective for Nonalcoholic Beverages

by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Carbonated Soft Drinks, Bottled Water, Fruit Beverages, Tea &

Coffee and Other Product Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 71: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Nonalcoholic Beverages by Distribution Channel - Other

Distribution Channels, Supermarket / Hypermarket, Convenience

stores, Specialty Stores and Online Retails - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 72: France Historic Review for Nonalcoholic Beverages by

Distribution Channel - Other Distribution Channels, Supermarket/

Hypermarket, Convenience stores, Specialty Stores and Online

Retails Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 73: France 15-Year Perspective for Nonalcoholic Beverages

by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Other Distribution Channels, Supermarket / Hypermarket,

Convenience stores, Specialty Stores and Online Retails for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Nonalcoholic Beverages Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 74: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Nonalcoholic Beverages by Product Type - Carbonated Soft

Drinks, Bottled Water, Fruit Beverages, Tea & Coffee and Other

Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 75: Germany Historic Review for Nonalcoholic Beverages by

Product Type - Carbonated Soft Drinks, Bottled Water, Fruit

Beverages, Tea & Coffee and Other Product Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 76: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Nonalcoholic

Beverages by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Carbonated Soft Drinks, Bottled Water, Fruit Beverages, Tea &

Coffee and Other Product Types for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 77: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Nonalcoholic Beverages by Distribution Channel - Other

Distribution Channels, Supermarket / Hypermarket, Convenience

stores, Specialty Stores and Online Retails - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 78: Germany Historic Review for Nonalcoholic Beverages by

Distribution Channel - Other Distribution Channels, Supermarket/

Hypermarket, Convenience stores, Specialty Stores and Online

Retails Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 79: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Nonalcoholic

Beverages by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Other Distribution Channels, Supermarket /

Hypermarket, Convenience stores, Specialty Stores and Online

Retails for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 80: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Nonalcoholic Beverages by Product Type - Carbonated Soft

Drinks, Bottled Water, Fruit Beverages, Tea & Coffee and Other

Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 81: Italy Historic Review for Nonalcoholic Beverages by

Product Type - Carbonated Soft Drinks, Bottled Water, Fruit

Beverages, Tea & Coffee and Other Product Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 82: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Nonalcoholic Beverages

by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Carbonated Soft Drinks, Bottled Water, Fruit Beverages, Tea &

Coffee and Other Product Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 83: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Nonalcoholic Beverages by Distribution Channel - Other

Distribution Channels, Supermarket / Hypermarket, Convenience

stores, Specialty Stores and Online Retails - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 84: Italy Historic Review for Nonalcoholic Beverages by

Distribution Channel - Other Distribution Channels, Supermarket/

Hypermarket, Convenience stores, Specialty Stores and Online

Retails Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 85: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Nonalcoholic Beverages

by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Other Distribution Channels, Supermarket / Hypermarket,

Convenience stores, Specialty Stores and Online Retails for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Nonalcoholic Beverages Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)

Table 86: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Nonalcoholic Beverages by Product Type - Carbonated Soft

Drinks, Bottled Water, Fruit Beverages, Tea & Coffee and Other

Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 87: UK Historic Review for Nonalcoholic Beverages by

Product Type - Carbonated Soft Drinks, Bottled Water, Fruit

Beverages, Tea & Coffee and Other Product Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 88: UK 15-Year Perspective for Nonalcoholic Beverages by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Carbonated Soft Drinks, Bottled Water, Fruit Beverages, Tea &

Coffee and Other Product Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 89: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Nonalcoholic Beverages by Distribution Channel - Other

Distribution Channels, Supermarket / Hypermarket, Convenience

stores, Specialty Stores and Online Retails - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 90: UK Historic Review for Nonalcoholic Beverages by

Distribution Channel - Other Distribution Channels, Supermarket/

Hypermarket, Convenience stores, Specialty Stores and Online

Retails Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 91: UK 15-Year Perspective for Nonalcoholic Beverages by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Other Distribution Channels, Supermarket / Hypermarket,

Convenience stores, Specialty Stores and Online Retails for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 92: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Nonalcoholic Beverages by Product Type - Carbonated Soft

Drinks, Bottled Water, Fruit Beverages, Tea & Coffee and Other

Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 93: Spain Historic Review for Nonalcoholic Beverages by

Product Type - Carbonated Soft Drinks, Bottled Water, Fruit

Beverages, Tea & Coffee and Other Product Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 94: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Nonalcoholic Beverages

by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Carbonated Soft Drinks, Bottled Water, Fruit Beverages, Tea &

Coffee and Other Product Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 95: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Nonalcoholic Beverages by Distribution Channel - Other

Distribution Channels, Supermarket / Hypermarket, Convenience

stores, Specialty Stores and Online Retails - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 96: Spain Historic Review for Nonalcoholic Beverages by

Distribution Channel - Other Distribution Channels, Supermarket/

Hypermarket, Convenience stores, Specialty Stores and Online

Retails Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 97: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Nonalcoholic Beverages

by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Other Distribution Channels, Supermarket / Hypermarket,

Convenience stores, Specialty Stores and Online Retails for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 98: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Nonalcoholic Beverages by Product Type - Carbonated Soft

Drinks, Bottled Water, Fruit Beverages, Tea & Coffee and Other

Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 99: Russia Historic Review for Nonalcoholic Beverages by

Product Type - Carbonated Soft Drinks, Bottled Water, Fruit

Beverages, Tea & Coffee and Other Product Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 100: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Nonalcoholic

Beverages by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Carbonated Soft Drinks, Bottled Water, Fruit Beverages, Tea &

Coffee and Other Product Types for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 101: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Nonalcoholic Beverages by Distribution Channel - Other

Distribution Channels, Supermarket / Hypermarket, Convenience

stores, Specialty Stores and Online Retails - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 102: Russia Historic Review for Nonalcoholic Beverages by

Distribution Channel - Other Distribution Channels, Supermarket/

Hypermarket, Convenience stores, Specialty Stores and Online

Retails Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 103: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Nonalcoholic

Beverages by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Other Distribution Channels, Supermarket /

Hypermarket, Convenience stores, Specialty Stores and Online

Retails for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 104: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Nonalcoholic Beverages by Product Type -

Carbonated Soft Drinks, Bottled Water, Fruit Beverages, Tea &

Coffee and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 105: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Nonalcoholic

Beverages by Product Type - Carbonated Soft Drinks, Bottled

Water, Fruit Beverages, Tea & Coffee and Other Product Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 106: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Nonalcoholic

Beverages by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Carbonated Soft Drinks, Bottled Water, Fruit Beverages, Tea &

Coffee and Other Product Types for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 107: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Nonalcoholic Beverages by Distribution Channel -

Other Distribution Channels, Supermarket / Hypermarket,

Convenience stores, Specialty Stores and Online Retails -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 108: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Nonalcoholic

Beverages by Distribution Channel - Other Distribution

Channels, Supermarket / Hypermarket, Convenience stores,

Specialty Stores and Online Retails Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 109: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Nonalcoholic

Beverages by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Other Distribution Channels, Supermarket /

Hypermarket, Convenience stores, Specialty Stores and Online

Retails for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Nonalcoholic Beverages Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)



Read the full report:



