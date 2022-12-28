Global Modular Chillers Market to Reach $4.2 Billion by 2027

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Modular Chillers estimated at US$2. 6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4. 2 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 7% over the period 2020-2027.

Water-Cooled, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.8% CAGR and reach US$2.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Air-Cooled segment is readjusted to a revised 8.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $715.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.1% CAGR

The Modular Chillers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$715.7 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$908.1 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 10.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.1% and 5.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 38 Featured) -
Armec
Carrier Corporation
ClimaCool Corporation
Frigel Firenze S.p.A.
Gree Electric Appliances, Inc.
Haier Group
Ingersoll Rand
Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning
McQuay Air-Conditioning Ltd. (Daikin)
Midea Group
Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
Multistack International Limited
Trane Technologies plc


I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Modular Chillers - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
