Compound Meta Launches The first next-gen P2E game with Negative Tax and a Comprehensive Ecosystem

Singapore, Singapore, Dec. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Compound Meta, the first next-gen P2E game with Negative Tax and a Comprehensive Ecosystem has been launched. Compound Meta is making strong inroads into the crypto market as it is known as an impressive AAA P2E game, but not only that, COMA is the first holder-centered multiple product in 1 Metaverse including Compound interest, Negative tax, P2E Metaverse game, Coin Flip, Swap, Staking and Wallet on Binance Smart Chain.

Especially, this is not an empty promise, most of these utilities have been built, the Beta Test versions are now available on the website: https://compoundmeta.app/

What one should remember about COMA :

Negative Tax: Investors instantly earn 1.5% $COMA bonus after buy transaction when paying only 1% Buy Tax.

Profit Sharing: All the Buy Tax is converted to $BUSD and distributed to all holders each 24 hours.

Multi-in-one ecosystem for MULTIPLE earnings: COMA utilities including P2E Metaverse Game, Coin Flip, Wallet, Swap and Staking are ready to help users earn.

How does the Negative Tax work?

The mechanism is '1% buy tax but 1.5% back to the wallet'. Paying only 1% Buy Tax on each purchase, $COMA buyers then instantly get 1.5% bonus $COMA back, infer they get Negative -0.5% buy tax into their wallet.

Profit Sharing - COMA does not keep user’s money

All the Buy Tax is converted to $BUSD and distributed to all holders each 24 hours.

The token flow offers 2 main pools which are BUSD pool and COMA pool . The COMA pool is filled by all of the fees from the Utilities (P2E, Stake and Early Unstake, Swap, Coin Flip (5% winning fee)), it's for reward 1.5% in $COMA after each buy transaction to buyers. BUSD pool is filled by the 1% Buy Tax which is used to reward all holders each 24 hours for long-term token holding.

and . The COMA pool is filled by all of the fees from the Utilities (P2E, Stake and Early Unstake, Swap, Coin Flip (5% winning fee)), it's for reward 1.5% in $COMA after each buy transaction to buyers. BUSD pool is filled by the 1% Buy Tax which is used to reward all holders each 24 hours for long-term token holding. While, Sell Tax is only 2% and COMA do NOT spend it ourselves also. 1% will be for Marketing and the other 1% will be for Buy-back & Burn which counters token inflation.

COMA Ecosystem - The multi-in-one ecosystem for MULTIPLE earnings

Not just a Negative token project, COMA provides the NEXT GEN ecosystem of cryptocurrency. User joins early, user touches the future, user earns a lot first.

What's inside the COMA ecosystem and How to earn?

AAA P2E Game

Overcoming stereotypes of boring P2E games with poor graphics, COMA delivers a triple A game with extremely impressive, smooth graphics, an incredible collection of NFT characters and a gameplay focused earn money instantly. Winning 1v1 matches, winners will be rewarded with tokens or NFTs. The Beta Test version can be downloaded from https://compoundmeta.app/#download

COMA Staking

Holders can stake $COMA to get daily passive income, DAO perks, weekly airdrop, ... The Staking includes some features which benefit long-term stakers. Whoever un-stakes early needs to pay 10% fee (2% is for buy back and burn & 8% is sent to COMA Reward pool). The Testnet version has been release on https://stake.compoundmeta.app/stake

Coin Flip

Coin Flip is a utility that follows the current rising trend Flip-to-earn, allowing users to both entertain and earn money easily and quickly. It allows users to bet $COMA or BNB by playing Head or Tail to DOUBLE the bet instantly with 50/50 winning probability. Check it out on https://flip-testnet.compoundmeta.app/

COMA Swap

COMA Swap allows to exchange tokens with low gas fees. COMA also includes limit orders, stop losses and more functions. As stated before, the entire Swap fee will be added to the reward pool for holders and an auto-buyback & burn.

COMA Wallet

It is a user-friendly interface cryptocurrency wallet used to support the storage and management of tokens, allowing them to have full control of their assets.

Here's what one should know about COMA - the next-gen AAA P2E game with Negative Tax and a Comprehensive Ecosystem.

Read more on the Whitepaper and turn on notifications on social channels now for a chance to participate in COMA's upcoming Pre-sale on Pinksale!

All details and upcoming events of COMA will be updated on Compound Meta's official channels, join now!

Telegram: https://t.me/compoundmeta_ann

Twitter: https://twitter.com/CompoundMeta

Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/compoundmeta/

Substack: https://compoundmeta.substack.com/

Disclaimer : There is no offer to sell, no solicitation of an offer to buy, and no recommendation of any security or any other product or service in this article. This is not investment advice. Please do your own research.

Media Contact:

Contact Person: Raymond

Company Name: Compoundmeta

Email: hello@compoundmeta.app

Location : Singapore



Website: https://compoundmeta.app/



