Adex Mining Announces Director Change

TORONTO, Dec. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adex Mining Inc. ("Adex" or the "Company") (TSX‐V: ADE) announces today that effective December 28, 2022, Mr. Henry Wong has resigned as a member of the board of directors of Adex (the "Board") and Mr. Pierre Wing Kin Sze has been appointed to the Board.



The Board would like to take this opportunity to express its sincere appreciation to Mr. Wong for his valuable contributions and services to the Company.

Mr. Sze is a fellow member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants and the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. He holds a Bachelor of Business Administration (Hons) degree in Professional Accounting from The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology and has extensive experience in corporate finance, investor relations, company secretarial, financial management, auditing, accounting, taxation, internal control, treasury and business advisory in Hong Kong and the People’s Republic of China.

ABOUT ADEX

Adex Mining Inc. is a Canadian junior mining company with an experienced management team. The Company is focused on developing its flagship Mount Pleasant Mine Property, a multimetal project that is host to promising tungsten‐molybdenum and tin‐indium‐zinc mineralization. Located in Charlotte County, New Brunswick, the Mount Pleasant Mine Property is 80 kilometres south of Fredericton, the provincial capital, and 65 kilometres from the United States border. The common shares of Adex trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the stock symbol "ADE".

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Linda Lam Kwan

Chief Executive Officer

Adex Mining Inc.

(647) 243-8452

Email: investorrelations@adexmining.com

Website: www.adexmining.com

