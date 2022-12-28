An Increase In Demand For Lightweight Insulation Materials Will Drive The Aircraft Insulation Market As Per The Business Research Company's Aircraft Insulation Global Market Report 2022

LONDON, Dec. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avail a limited period discount of 33% on our uniquely designed Opportunities and Strategies market research reports. Contact us today and make winning strategies!



According to The Business Research Company’s research on the aircraft insulation market, the global aircraft insulation market size is expected to grow from $6.62 billion in 2021 to $7.26 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. As per TBRC’s aircraft insulation market report the market is expected to reach $9.65 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.4%.

Request for a free sample of the global aircraft insulation market report

An increase in demand for lightweight insulation materials is expected to propel the growth of the aircraft insulation market going forward. Lightweight insulation materials refer to the low thermal conductivity of the material and it means that lesser thickness is needed than that of most other insulants for achieving a particular level of thermal performance. The lightweight insulation materials are a natural fit for aircraft insulation due to their light weight compared with other industrial materials. For instance, in July 2021, the University of Bath, a UK-based public university, developed a graphene oxide aerogel weighing 2.1 kg/m3 making it the lightest sound insulation ever manufactured. Therefore, the increase in demand for lightweight insulation materials is driving the growth of the aircraft insulation market.

North America was the largest region in the aircraft insulation market in 2021. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the aircraft insulation market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Technological advancements are the key trends gaining popularity in the aircraft insulation market. Major players and research institutes are focused on developing new technological solutions to reinforce their position. For instance, in October 2021, Researchers at Riga Technical University's Institute of Aeronautics, a Latvia-based technical university institute developed a multilayer metal-ceramic nanocoating, called McBLADE using nanotechnology for the aviation industry, enabling modification of aircraft frames, interior and engine components for improved performance, fuel efficiency, and lower operational costs. Nanocoatings would also provide specialized functionality to the product, including electrical conductivity, electrical or thermal insulation, hydrophobicity, and light reflection.

Major players in the aircraft insulation market are BASF SE, AVS Industries LLC, The 3M Company, Duracote Corporation, Boyd Corporation, DuPont de Nemours Inc, Rogers Corporation, Elmelin Ltd., Evonik Industries AG, Johns Manville, Hutchinson SA, Polymer Technologies Inc., and Orcon Aerospace, Safran S.A.

The global aircraft insulation market is segmented by type into thermal insulation, acoustic and vibration insulation, electric insulation; by platform into fixed wing, rotary wing, unmanned aerial vehicles; by material into foamed plastics, fiberglass, mineral wool, ceramic-based materials, other materials; by application into airframe, propulsion system.

Aircraft Insulation Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide aircraft insulation market analysis, aircraft insulation market research insights, aircraft insulation market forecast size and growth, aircraft insulation market share, aircraft insulation market segments, aircraft insulation market tr ends, drivers and restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares in its competitive landscape section for over 3,000 industry reports, covering more than 2,500 market segments and 60 geographies.

The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Not the market you are looking for? Check out some similar market intelligence reports:

Aircraft Maintenance, Repair And Overhauling Services Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Commercial Aircrafts MRO Services, Commercial Helicopters MRO Services, Commercial Gliders And Drones MRO Services, Aircraft Turbines MRO Services, Aircraft Engines MRO Services, Rocket Engines MRO Services), By Aircraft Division (Engine, Cabin Interior, Airframe, Avionics), By Size (Wide-Body, Narrow-Body, Regional), By Service Type (Annual Maintenance Contract, Individual Works) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Technical Insulation Global Market Report 2022 – By Product (Flexible Foam, Rigid Foam, Man-Made Mineral Fiber), By Application (Heating & Plumbing, HVAC, Refrigeration, Industrial Processes), By End User (Industrial & OEM, Energy, Transportation, Commercial Buildings) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Acoustic Insulation Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Mineral Wool, Glass Wool, Polymeric Foams, Natural), By End-User Industry (Building & Construction, Transportation, Oil & Gas, Energy & Utilities, Industrial & OEM) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. Located globally it has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

The World’s Most Comprehensive Database

The Business Research Company’s flagship product, Global Market Model, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets which help its users assess supply-demand gaps.