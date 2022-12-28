Director/PDMR Shareholding

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU AND UK MARKET ABUSE REGIMES

 

December 28, 2022

 

Shell plc (the "Company") has been notified that following the payment of the interim dividend on December 19, 2022 in respect of the third quarter of 2022, the following Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs") acquired dividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered to them under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account. Further information can be found in the Shell plc Annual Report and Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2021 (www.shell.com/annualreport).

 

PDMR

Date Acquired

Share Type

Number of dividend shares acquired

Purchase price per Share

Sinead Gorman

22 December 2022

SHEL (LSE)

338.38

GBP 23.95

Harry Brekelmans

22 December 2022

SHELL (AMS)

1,176.20

EUR 27.26

Ronan Cassidy

22 December 2022

SHEL (LSE)

930.08

GBP 23.95

Donny Ching

22 December 2022

SHELL (AMS)

2,463.55

EUR 27.26

Ed Daniels

22 December 2022

SHEL (LSE)

307.54

GBP 23.95

Wael Sawan

22 December 2022

SHELL (AMS)

1,452.80

EUR 27.26

Huibert Vigeveno

22 December 2022

SHELL (AMS)

543.67

EUR 27.26

Zoe Yujnovich

22 December 2022

SHELL (AMS)

635.19

EUR 27.26

 

The Notification of Dealing Form for each PDMR can be found below.

 

 

Anthony Clarke

Deputy Company Secretary

 

ENQUIRIES

 

Shell Media Relations

International, UK, European Press: +44 20 7934 5550

 

 

 

 

LEI number of Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

Classification: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State.


 

 


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

First Name(s)

Sinead

Last Name(s)

Gorman

2. Reason for the notification

Position/status

Chief Financial Officer

Initial notification/ amendment

Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity

Shell plc

Legal Entity Identifier code

21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Description of the financial instrument

Ordinary shares of €0.07 each

Identification Code

GB00BP6MXD84

Nature of the transaction

Dividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account.

Currency

GBP

Price

23.95

Volume

338.38

Total

8,104.20

Aggregated information

Volume

Price

Total

 

338.38

23.95

8,104.20

Date of transaction

22/12/2022

Place of transaction

London

 


 

 

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

First Name(s)

Harry

Last Name(s)

Brekelmans

2. Reason for the notification

Position/status

Projects & Technology Director

Initial notification/ amendment

Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity

Shell plc

Legal Entity Identifier code

21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Description of the financial instrument

Ordinary shares of €0.07 each

Identification Code

GB00BP6MXD84

Nature of the transaction

Dividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account.

Currency

EUR

Price

27.26

Volume

1,176.20

Total

32,063.21

Aggregated information

Volume

Price

Total

 

1,176.20

27.26

32,063.21

Date of transaction

22/12/2022

Place of transaction

Amsterdam

 


 

 

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

First Name(s)

Ronan

Last Name(s)

Cassidy

2. Reason for the notification

Position/status

Chief Human Resources & Corporate Officer

Initial notification/ amendment

Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity

Shell plc

Legal Entity Identifier code

21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Description of the financial instrument

Ordinary shares of €0.07 each

Identification Code

GB00BP6MXD84

Nature of the transaction

Dividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account.

Currency

GBP

Price

23.95

Volume

930.08

Total

22,275.42

Aggregated information

Volume

Price

Total

 

930.08

23.95

22,275.42

Date of transaction

22/12/2022

Place of transaction

London

 


 

 

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

First Name(s)

Donny

Last Name(s)

Ching

2. Reason for the notification

Position/status

Legal Director

Initial notification/ amendment

Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity

Shell plc

Legal Entity Identifier code

21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Description of the financial instrument

Ordinary shares of €0.07 each

Identification Code

GB00BP6MXD84

Nature of the transaction

Dividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account.

Currency

EUR

Price

27.26

Volume

2,463.55

Total

67,156.37

Aggregated information

Volume

Price

Total

 

2,463.55

27.26

67,156.37

Date of transaction

22/12/2022

Place of transaction

Amsterdam

 


 

 

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

First Name(s)

Ed

Last Name(s)

Daniels

2. Reason for the notification

Position/status

Strategy, Sustainability and Corporate Relations Director

Initial notification/ amendment

Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity

Shell plc

Legal Entity Identifier code

21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Description of the financial instrument

Ordinary shares of €0.07 each

Identification Code

GB00BP6MXD84

Nature of the transaction

Dividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account.

Currency

GBP

Price

23.95

Volume

307.54

Total

7,365.58

Aggregated information

Volume

Price

Total

 

307.54

23.95

7,365.58

Date of transaction

22/12/2022

Place of transaction

London

 


 

 

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

First Name(s)

Wael

Last Name(s)

Sawan

2. Reason for the notification

Position/status

Integrated Gas, Renewables and Energy Solutions Director and CEO Designate

Initial notification/ amendment

Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity

Shell plc

Legal Entity Identifier code

21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Description of the financial instrument

Ordinary shares of €0.07 each

Identification Code

GB00BP6MXD84

Nature of the transaction

Dividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account.

Currency

EUR

Price

27.26

Volume

1,452.80

Total

39,603.33

Aggregated information

Volume

Price

Total

 

1,452.80

27.26

39,603.33

Date of transaction

22/12/2022

Place of transaction

Amsterdam

 


 

 

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

First Name(s)

Huibert

Last Name(s)

Vigeveno

2. Reason for the notification

Position/status

Downstream Director

Initial notification/ amendment

Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity

Shell plc

Legal Entity Identifier code

21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Description of the financial instrument

Ordinary shares of €0.07 each

Identification Code

GB00BP6MXD84

Nature of the transaction

Dividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account.

Currency

EUR

Price

27.26

Volume

543.67

Total

14,820.44

Aggregated information

Volume

Price

Total

 

543.67

27.26

14,820.44

Date of transaction

22/12/2022

Place of transaction

Amsterdam

 


 

 

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

First Name(s)

Zoe

Last Name(s)

Yujnovich

2. Reason for the notification

Position/status

Upstream Director

Initial notification/ amendment

Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity

Shell plc

Legal Entity Identifier code

21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Description of the financial instrument

Ordinary shares of €0.07 each

Identification Code

GB00BP6MXD84

Nature of the transaction

Dividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account.

Currency

EUR

Price

27.26

Volume

635.19

Total

17,315.28

Aggregated information

Volume

Price

Total

 

635.19

27.26

17,315.28

Date of transaction

22/12/2022

Place of transaction

Amsterdam

 