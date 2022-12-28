Canadian Spirit Resources Inc. Resumes Production at Farrell Creek, Northeast British Columbia

CALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Spirit Resources Inc. (“CSRI” or the “Corporation”) (TSXV:SPI) (OTCBB:CSPUF) is pleased to announce that production from its joint venture Montney wells at Farrell Creek/Altares was restarted on December 16, 2022.



The Farrell Creek natural gas processing facility and associated Montney wells experienced a shut down related to cold weather on November 9, 2022. Current average production is approximately 5.0 Mmcf/d with CSRI’s 35% share being approximately 1.75 Mmcf/d.

Information regarding CSRI is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com or the Corporation's website at www.csri.ca.

For further information, please contact: Canadian Spirit Resources Inc.

Telephone (403) 618-2113

Louisa DeCarlo (louisa@danrichresources.com)

