INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That Securities Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed on Behalf of Investors in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (AFRM), F45 Training Holdings, Inc. (FXLV), and Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Dec. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP reminds investors that securities class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of investors in securities of Silvergate Capital Corporation, F45 Training Holdings, Inc., and Affirm Holdings, Inc. Investors have until the deadlines below to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuits. Additional information about each case can be found at the links provided below.



Affirm Holdings, Inc. (“Affirm”) (NASDAQ: AFRM)

Class Period: February 12, 2021 to December 15, 2021

Pending Court: U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 6, 2023

The lawsuit alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Affirm’s BNPL service facilitated excessive consumer debt, regulatory arbitrage, and data harvesting; and (ii) the foregoing subjected Affirm to a heightened risk of regulatory scrutiny and enforcement action.

For additional information on the Affirm lawsuit, please visit this website.

F45 Training Holdings, Inc. (“F45”) (NYSE: FXLV)

Class Period: July 13, 2021 to December 8, 2022

Pending Court: U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Wisconsin

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 6, 2023

The lawsuit alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that F45’s rapid growth strategy was unsustainable, reliant on, inter alia, franchises opening multiple locations in a short period of time and/or dependent on franchises who required near 100% financing of their operations in order to open for business, a model that was, at the time of the July 2021 IPO, unsustainable.

For additional information on the F45 lawsuit, please visit this website.

Silvergate Capital Corporation (“Silvergate”) (NYSE: SI)

Class Period: November 9, 2021 to November 17, 2022

Pending Court: U.S. District Court for the Southern District of California

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 6, 2023

The lawsuit alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Silvergate’s platform lacked sufficient controls and procedures to detect instances of money laundering; (2) Silvergate’s customers had engaged in money laundering in amounts exceeding $425 million; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, Silvergate was reasonably likely to receive regulatory scrutiny and face damages, including penalties and reputational harm.

For additional information on the Silvergate lawsuit, please visit this website.

