Singularity Future Technology Ltd. Investors: Please contact the Portnoy Law Firm to recover your losses; February 7, 2023 deadline

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses



​LOS ANGELES, Dec. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Singularity Future Technology Ltd. (“SGLY”) formerly known as Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ: SGLY) investors that a lawsuit filed on behalf of investors that purchased securities between February 12, 2021 through November 17, 2022.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 844-767-8529 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or click here to join the case via www.portnoylaw.com. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

On November 16, 2022, the Company disclosed that, “The Company has received subpoenas from the United States Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York and the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company is complying with these subpoenas and fully cooperating with these governmental entities. Additionally, the special Committee of the Company's Board of Directors is continuing to investigate the claims raised by Hindenburg Research on May 5, 2022 and other related matters.”

On this news, SGLY stock fell sharply during intraday trading on November 16, 2022, the next trading day.

The complaint filed alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) Jie's true educational background, that he had an outstanding arrest warrant in China, committed forgery, and was the largest shareholder and VP of Finance for a Nasdaq-listed lending company, CCC, which failed after reporting massive losses; (2) material related party transactions with SOS and Rich Trading; (3) Director John Levy's prior tenure from January 2013 through December 2016 as a director of CCC which failed amidst detailed allegations that Jie, when he was an executive and shareholder in CCC, misappropriated assets; (4) the Company lacked adequate internal controls and as a result had a heightened risk of scrutiny and ultimately was subject to a United States Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York and SEC investigation and action as well as a potential delisting by NASDAQ; and (5) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Please visit our website to review more information and submit your transaction information.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims against caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA and NY Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

Attorney Advertising