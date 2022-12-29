GAP ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against The Gap, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Dec. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against The Gap, Inc. (“Gap” or the “Company”) (NYSE: GPS) in the United States District Court of the Eastern District of New York on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Gap securities between November 24, 2021 and July 11, 2022, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until February 3, 2023 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.



According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Gap suffered from significant management errors in its Old Navy brand, specifically related to the "BODEQUALITY" program which impacted its financial results. BODEQUALITY caused inventory risks to grow, despite the Company's claims to investors. Based on these facts, the Company's public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Gap, investors suffered damages.

