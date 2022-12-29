2 Day SEC Accounting and Reporting Update Conference: Understand the Latest Accounting Changes in Key Areas (February 16-17, 2023)

Dublin, Dec. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "SEC Accounting and Reporting Update" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
We are seeing an unprecedented level of major accounting changes from US and international standard-setters. The SEC has new priorities, rulemaking and reporting considerations. This conference will address the latest developments in key areas. Experts from the Big Four and regional firms will lead the discussion.
LEARNING OBJECTIVES:
- Understand the latest accounting changes in key areas
- Recognize the timelines and key factors
- Begin to assess the effects on your company or clients
Agenda:
DAY 1
8:45 - 10:20 Revenue Recognition Update
- SEC Perspective
- Price concessions
- Modifying contracts
- customer options and material rights
- Performance obligations - software industry considerations
- Significant financing component
- Principal - versus - agent considerations
- Contract costs
- Onerous performance obligations/contracts
10:20 - 10:40 Break
10:40 - 12:00 Tax Update
- A full plate for Congress
- Key Tax Proposals
- Latest legislative developments
- Build Back Better Act
12:00 - 1:00 Lunch Break
1:00 - 2:30 ESG Update
- Understanding Risks and Opportunities
- A new way of thinking
- Report accurately and disclose transparently
- Create value through ESG principles
2:30 - 2:40 Break
2:40 - 3:45 Cybersecurity Update: Ransomware
- What is ransomware?
- The ransomware landscape
- Defending against ransomware
- Additional considerations
- Key takeaways
3:45 - 3:50 Break
3:50 - 5:00 Best Practices in Treasury
DAY 2
8:45 - 10:05 SEC Update
- Leadership
- Current landscape
- Rulemaking Update
- CAQ regulations committee meeting highlights
- Emerging issues
- SEC staff comments and reminders
- Resources
10:05 - 10:15 Break
10:15 - 11:30 Lease Accounting
- Work from home considerations
- Accounting for modifications
- Where companies are running into issues
11:30 - 11:35 Break
11:35 - 12:45 Accounting for Acquisitions Update
- Current state
- Typical transaction timeline and activities
- Process coordination
- Accounting perspective
- Identify acquiror, date, purchase price, allocation of purchase price
- Other considerations
12:45 - 1:15 Break
1:15 - 2:45 Fraud Update
- Corruption
- Other Fraud Risks
- Compliance and Some Suggestions
- The Finance Function - The canary in the coal mine
2:45 - 3:00 Break
3:00 - 4:25 SOX & Internal Controls Update
- COVID 19 considerations
- Sarbanes-Oxley Act Optimization and Modernization
- Robotic process automation (RPA)
- Risk assessment
- ICFR areas of focus: Management review controls (MRCs)
- Automated Controls (ITACs)
- Material weaknesses
- Significant transactions or events
- Information used in the control (IUC)
- IT/system implementation
- System and organization controls (SOC) reports
Speakers
- Brian Aubuchon Effectus Group, Managing Director
- Jeff Kummer Deloitte, Partner
- Susan King KPMG, Partner
- Steven Estes KPMG, Partner
- Jamie Tolles ZeroFox, Vice President, Response
- John Williams Ernst & Young, Senior Technology Consultant
- Michael Cheng Frazier & Deeter, National Professional Practice Partner
- Kumail Sarwar Ernst & Young, Senior Manager
- Cindy Williams Grant Thornton, Director SEC Regulatory Matters
- Dominic Mills Grant Thornton, Senior Manager
- Natasha Khegay Effectus Group, Director
- Gopika Ranganathan Effectus Group, Senior Manager
- Abby Cohen Deloitte, Senior Manager
- Guido van Drunen Global Compliance Management and Response, Member and Co-Founder
For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/t4h471