Global Hardware Encryption Market Report to 2027: Increasing Apprehension Over Data Security and Confidentiality Drives Growth

Dublin, Dec. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hardware Encryption Market by Product Type (External HDD, Internal HDD, SSD, Inline Network Encryptor, USB Flash Drive), Application (Consumer Electronics, Aerospace & Defense, Transportation, Healthcare) and Region - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The hardware encryption market was valued at USD 271 million in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2022 to reach USD 357 million by 2027.

Increasing apprehension over data security and confidentiality, compliance with data privacy security regulations and standards, and digital content development are the key factors driving the hardware encryption market.

Solid-state drives to witness highest CAGR during the forecast period

The solid-state drives segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period from 2022 to 2027. SSDs are much faster and offer reduced boot time, which increases their adoption in the computing process. Additionally, SSDs are drawing users' attention worldwide due to their numerous advantages, such as fast read-write speed, no noise, lower consumption, portability, and so on. It can offer a faster, more energy-efficient, and more secure data storage experience to users

Solid-state drives are widely used for domestic and commercial applications owing to their ease of use and enhanced data security level offered by them. Several IT firms use a solid-state drive for storing their important data, as these drives are portable and provide optimum security.

North America accounted for second-largest market share of the hardware encryption market during forecast period

The hardware encryption market in North America is estimated to account for a share of ~29% of the overall hardware encryption market. The US is one of the key contributors to the growth of the hardware encryption market in North America.

The US is globally considered a hotbed for start-up activities, and the usage of hardware encryption-enabled products in manufacturing facilities of the country is expected to fuel the growth of the hardware encryption market in the US. Organizations in various countries of this region have leveraged the benefits of AI, ML, and deep learning technologies to stay ahead in the market. North American countries have well-established economies, which enable hardware encryption vendors to invest in new technologies.

Furthermore, the region is regarded as the center of innovation because the major North American IT companies roll out new offerings and aggressive collaborations occur in the region. The organizations in the region have been massively adopting PCs to streamline their work processes. Additionally, the rapid penetration of mobile devices, such as smartphones, laptops, and USBs, and the imperative need to secure data residing within companies and being transferred over business networks are driving the adoption of hardware encryption in North America.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 210 Forecast Period 2022 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $271 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $357 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.8% Regions Covered Global

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Apprehension Over Data Security and Confidentiality

Compliance with Data Privacy/Security Regulations and Standards

Development of Digital Content

Restraints

Heavy Capital Investments by Stakeholders

Opportunities

Extensive Acceptance of Cloud Computing

Substantial Development and Growth of IoT in Various Industries

Challenges

Lower Buyer Responsiveness and Awareness of Hardware Encryption Technology

Adoption of SED and TPM in Current Processors

Companies Mentioned

Broadcom Inc.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Chipspirit

ESET spol. s.r.o.

Giesecke+Devrient

IDEMIA

Infineon Technologies AG

Intel Corporation

International Business Machines Corporation

KIOXIA Holdings Corporation

Kanguru Solutions

Kingston Technology Corporation

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc.

McAfee, LLC

Micro Focus

Micron Technology, Inc.

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

NetApp, Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Seagate Technology Holdings PLC

Sophos Group Plc

Thales e-Security, Inc.

Trend Micro Incorporated

Western Digital Technologies, Inc.

WinMagic Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nint18

Attachment