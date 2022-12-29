The Worldwide Gasoline Direct Injection Industry is Expected to Reach $7.3 billion by 2027: Stringent Regulations to Reduce C02 Emissions Drives Growth

Dublin, Dec. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gasoline Direct Injection Market by Engine (I3, I4, V6, V8), Component (Fuel Injector, Rail, Pump, Sensor, ECU), Vehicle Type (Hatchback, Sedan, SUV/MPV), Hybrid Vehicles, Technology (Gasoline Turbocharger, GPF) & Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The gasoline direct injection market is estimated to grow from USD 5.1 billion in 2022 to USD 7.3 billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 7.1% over the forecast period.

The number for gasoline direct injection engine demand in North America is rapidly increasing because of the environmental protection measures adopted in these key countries. In addition, with the upcoming stringent emission norms for fuel economy in the region, companies are making efforts to manufacture electric and hybrid vehicles for the domestic market. Recent hybrid vehicle launches from the leading automotive OEMs have promised the growth of this region's gasoline direct injection market. Some of the leading companies that are present in this region are Stanadyne (US), Park-Ohio (US), Soletrac Inc. (US), and GMB (US).

The automotive industry in North America is the second-largest industry in the world. It is dominated by domestic OEMs such as Ford Motor Company (US) and General Motors (US), along with established European and Japanese OEMs. Collaborations between OEMs and Tier-I suppliers in the region could significantly boost the gasoline direct injection market. Stringent emission norms, growing demand for engine downsizing, and rising sales of sedan and luxury vehicles would further boost North America's gasoline direct injection market.

The US is projected to dominate the North America gasoline direct injection market with a value of USD 2,009.7 million by 2027. The US gasoline direct injection market is projected to register a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period. Tier 3 emission standards were incorporated in May 2017 for passenger cars, light-duty vehicles, medium-duty vehicles, and some heavy-duty vehicles.

These norms have reduced the permissible level of NOx by 80% and particulate matter by 70%. A typical engine in the US is 3.0 L, and more engine downsizing is expected. Rising stringency of emission norms and increasing demand for engine downsizing are driving the adoption of gasoline direct injection in vehicles. The presence of major gasoline direct injection manufacturers in the US and their increasing investments in gasoline direct injection, subsystems, and electronic component developments are other key reasons for the growth of the gasoline direct injection market in the US.

For instance, in February 2022, BorgWarner Inc. developed a new hydrogen injection system. The company is developing hydrogen components for low, medium, and high-pressure environments, including port fuel injection and direct injection solutions. In August 2022, Stanadyne developed a 1,000-bar gasoline direct injection (GDI) fuel injector and a 3,000-bar diesel common rail (DCR) fuel injector. These high-pressure injectors are developed for the Mercedes Benz AMG M177 V8 biturbo engine to enhance engine performance and minimize emissions.

Such developments of the leading companies to increase the injection pressure and the volumetric efficiency in gasoline engines are further expected to drive the growth for gasoline direct injection in the US.

