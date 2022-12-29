2022 Insights on Drivers in Traditional Banks vs Neobanks in the United States: Featuring Truist Financial, U.S. Bancorp, Wells Fargo, Albert and Bank Mobile Among Others

Dublin, Dec. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Key Drivers of Customer Experience - Traditional Banks vs Neobanks In the USA" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report titled details customers' priorities expressed in their conversations.

Banks are inevitable institutions in our lives. Like the rapid shifts and changes in technology impacting all business sectors, the banking industry has also adopted new age transformations.



The massive transformation commenced with the digitization of traditional banks with their app and website versions. Gradually it opened doors for complete digital banks or neobanks.



Even though both banks have positive and negative sides, today's customers embrace both banking since both play equally important roles in their lives. For instance, if customers need to pay their water bill, they can do it within seconds with the neobank app on their smartphone. While, if they need to take a loan for their home renovation, they like to visit the traditional bank since they trust them to do complex transactions.



Besides these, many factors distinguish both types of banks, and there is room for improvement in both.



What is covered in the report?

1. Analysis of each key category driver of neobanks and traditional banks that drive customers to choose one over another

2. Drill down into the 2 key aspects that gather high customer feedback

3. Drill down into key aspects that gathered high positive reviews

4. Analysis of top 5 aspects that gathered high positive reviews to neobanks and traditional banks

5. Analysis of top drivers that contribute to negative customer experience

6. Drill down into top aspects that gather increased negativity over time

7. Detailed insights into the priorities of banking customers in the USA



Why consider buying this report?

1. Gain a better understanding of the customer experience preferences of the Banking industry in the USA

2. Be informed regarding the top category adoption drivers of neobanks and traditional banks in the USA

3. Understand the aspects that affect positive customer experience

4. Strategize marketing activities, entry into new markets, market expansion, and other business plans by understanding the factors that drive great customer experience.

5. Understand significant competitors' strengths and weaknesses and respond accordingly to benefit from the market



Key growth factors of the banking industry



Day by day, banking has become more easy even as teenagers transfer money to each other and split their bills in a single click. This digitization has accelerated the conventional banks to switch to online mode. At the same time, a group of banks that work virtually without physical presence begin to spread worldwide.



Yes, it is a positive factor as anyone can do banking transactions anywhere without touching money. It made life even more manageable during the challenging time of the pandemic.



A study revealed that there is a 34% growth in usage of online banking, and there is a 12% decline in banking from physical branches. Even though there is a decline in physical branches, a generation still likes

to visit their nearest branch as they trust that mode of banking. And the new generation also goes to branches for complex banking transactions like mortgages and loans.



Both banks should exist for customers. But they lack so many aspects customers expect. If both of them are aware of their strength and weakness and work around them, they can keep their customers stick to them for a long time.



Key Topics Covered:



This report aims to cover:

Analysis of Category Drivers of Neobanks and Traditional Banks

Importance of Convenience in Neobanks and Traditional Banks

Significance of App Performance in Neobanks and Traditional Banks

Top Aspects with High Positivity

Increasing/Decreasing Trend of Positivity of Top Aspects

Top Sub Aspects with High Positivity

Customer Verbatim

Top Drivers that Contribute High Negativity to Banking Experience

Sub Aspects of Top Negative Drivers

Top Aspects and their Sub Aspects with Increasing Negativity

Top 3 Takeaways from Banking Industry

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kw5gjb