Australia OTT and Pay TV Market Report to 2027: Players Include Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Binge, Britbox, Disney and Facebook

Dublin, Dec. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Australia OTT and Pay TV Forecasts to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Published in September 2022, this 15-page PDF and excel report covers the converging pay TV and OTT TV episode and movie sectors.
Companies Mentioned
- 7Plus
- Amazon Prime Video
- Apple TV+
- Binge
- Britbox
- Disney+
- Foxtel Now
- HBO
- Netflix
- Paramount+
- Samsung TV Plus
- Stan
- Ten Play
- YouTube
OTT TV & Video Insight: Commentary on the main players and developments
- Chart: OTT TV & video revenues by AVOD, TVOD, DTO and SVOD for 2021, 2022 and 2027
- Chart: Gross SVOD subscriptions versus SVOD subscribers for 2021, 2022 and 2027
- Chart: SVOD subscribers by operator for 2021, 2022 and 2027
- Excel forecasts: OTT TV & Video Forecasts for every year from 2010 to 2027
- SVOD forecasts for Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV+, Stan, Binge, Foxtel Now; HBO; Paramount+; Britbox
- AVOD forecasts for YouTube; Facebook, Ten Play; 7Plus; Samsung TV Plus
Pay TV Insight: Commentary on the main players and developments
- Chart: Breakdown of TV households by platform (digital cable, analog cable, IPTV, pay satellite TV, free-to-air satellite TV, analog terrestrial, free-to-air DTT and pay DTT) for 2021, 2022 and 2027
- Chart: Pay TV revenues by platform (digital cable, analog cable, IPTV, pay satellite TV and pay DTT) for 2021, 2022 and 2027
- Chart: Pay TV subscribers by operator (digital cable, analog cable, IPTV, pay satellite TV and pay DTT) for 2021, 2022 and 2027
- Excel forecasts: Pay TV Forecasts for every year from 2010 to 2027
- Forecasts for Foxtel
Key Topics Covered:
Sample Table of Contents
Population (000)
- Total households (000)
- TV households (000)
- Fixed broadband households (000)
- Smartphone subscribers (000)
- Tablet subscribers (000)
TV HH/Total HH
- Fixed broadband HH/Total HH
- Smartphone subs/Population
- Tablet subs/Population
OTT TV & video fixed bb hh (000)
- OTT TV & video HH/Fixed band HH
- OTT TV & video HH/TV HH
OTT TV & video smartphone subs (000)
- OTT TV & video HH/smartphone subs
Gross OTT TV & video total (000)
Gross SVOD subscriptions (000)
- SVOD subs/TVHH
- SVOD subs/Fixed broadband HH
- SVOD subs/Smartphone users
Net SVOD homes (000)
- SVOD homes/TVHH
- SVOD homes/Fixed broadband HH
- SVOD subscriptions/SVOD homes
TV rental transactions (000)
- Movie rental transactions (000)
- Total rental transactions (000)
- TV download-to-own trans (000)
- Movie download-to-own trans (000)
- Total download-to-own trans (000)
Online advertising total (US$ mil.)
AVOD (US$ mil.)
- Online TV rental revenues (US$ mil.)
- Online movie rental revs (US$ mil.)
- Online rental revenues (US$ mil.)
- Download-to-own TV revs (US$ mil.)
- DTO movie revs (US$ mil.)
- DTO video revenues (US$ mil.)
- SVOD revenues (US$ mil.)
- OTT TV & video revenues (US$ mil.)
SVOD subscribers by operator (000)
Share of SVOD subscribers by operator (%)
SVOD revenues by an operator (US$ mil.)
Share of SVOD revenues by an operator (%)
SVOD ARPU by an operator ($)
