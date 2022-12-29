FOPRESIGHT ENTERPRISE VCT PLC

LEI: 213800MWJNR3WZZ3ZP42

TRANSACTION IN OWN SECURITIES

The Board of Foresight Enterprise VCT plc (“the Company”) announces that on 28 December 2022 the Company purchased for cancellation 856,156 Ordinary Shares of 1p at a gross price of 58.92p per share.

In accordance with the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules sourcebook transitional provision 6, the Company advises that, following this purchase, its capital consists of 211,746,087 Ordinary Shares of 1p with 211,746,087 voting rights attached.

The Company does not hold any shares in Treasury.

Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company's shares is 211,746,087 which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The Company was satisfied that all inside information which the Directors and the Company were previously in receipt of had become publicly available prior to the market purchase being completed. Therefore, the Company was not prohibited from dealing in its own securities.

For further information, please contact:

Company Secretary:

Foresight Group LLP

Contact: Gary Fraser Tel: 0203 667 8100

Investor Relations:

Foresight Group LLP

Contact: Ellie Kakoulli Tel: 0203 667 8181