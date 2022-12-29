Medical Aesthetics Global Market Report 2022: Increasing Consumer Spending on Cosmetic Pharmaceuticals Bolsters Sector

Dublin, Dec. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Aesthetics Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Product; By End-Use; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global medical aesthetics market size is expected to reach USD 30.9 billion by 2030 according to a new study. The report gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.
The growing implementation of minimally invasive and non-invasive aesthetic procedures and the increasing acceptance of aesthetic procedures among elderly individuals are the factors stimulating the market's growth. Additionally, the accessibility of advanced and user-friendly products along with growing demand for aesthetic treatments among men are supposed to positively influence the industry growth.
The rising need to appear younger and visible positive effects are accelerating the market's growth. Furthermore, the development of home-use aesthetic devices is supposed to create lucrative opportunities for the market players.
Due to decreased product demand, constrained operations, and temporary closures of beauty salons, COVID-19 overall affected the medical aesthetics market. Additionally, the market has seen a reduction in aesthetic procedures due to the Covid-19 pandemic, which has affected the market growth.
Medical Aesthetics Market Report Highlights
- The facial medical aesthetics segment accounted for the most considerable market revenue in 2021 due to the rising popularity of modifying facial characteristics, less expensive alternatives to invasive beauty procedures, and the accessibility of high-tech face aesthetic products.
- The clinics, hospitals, and medical spaces segment accounted for the most significant market share due to the rising demand for minimally invasive aesthetic procedures and the introduction of medical spas and clinics with infrastructure fully loaded with state-of-the-art equipment and people.
- North America dominated the regional market due to the growing acceptance of aesthetic surgery and high procedural volume sustained in emerging economies such as the US and Canada.
- The global market is highly competitive owning to the existence of large industry players with the global presence including 3M, ADIN Dental Implant Systems, Allergan plc, Anika Therapeutics, Inc., Cynosure Inc., Deka Laser Technologies, Dentsply Sirona Inc., El.En. S.p.A., Etoile, Fotona D.O.O., Galderma S.A, GymnaUniphy N.V., Medytox, INC, Mentor Worldwide LLC, Merz Aesthetics, Inc., NDI Dental Implants, PhotoMedex, Inc., Sientra, Inc., Sinclair Pharma PLC, Solta Medical, Solta Medical, Inc., Syneron Medical, Ltd., Tecno Gamma, TRI Dental Implants, YOLO Medical, ZELTIQ Aesthetics, Inc., and Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.
Market Dynamics
Drivers and Opportunities
- Increasing Consumer Spending on Cosmetic Pharmaceuticals
- Increase in Trauma Cases and Traffic Accidents
Restraints and Challenges
- Social and Ethical Issues Associated With Cosmetic Treatment
The publisher has segmented the medical aesthetics market report based on product, end-use, and region:
Medical Aesthetics, Product Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)
- Facial Aesthetic Products
- Botulinum toxin
- Derma Filers
- Microdermabrasion Products
- Chemical Peels
- Cosmetic Implants
- Breast Implants
- Gluteal Implants
- Facial Implants
- Skin Aesthetic Devices
- Nonsurgical Skin Tightening Devices
- Laser Skin Resurfacing Devices
- Micro needling products
- Light Therapy Devices
- Body Contouring Devices
- Nonsurgical Fat Reduction Devices
- Cellulite Reduction Devices
- Liposuction Devices
- Physician-Dispensed Cosmeceuticals & Skin Lighteners
- Hair Removal Devices
- Laser Hair Removal Devices
- IPL hair Removal Devices
- Tattoo Removal Devices
- Thread Lift Products
- Physician-Dispensed Eyelash Products
- Nail Treatment Laser Devices
Medical Aesthetics, End-Use Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)
- Clinics, Hospitals and Medical Spas
- Beauty Centers
- Home Care Settings
Medical Aesthetics, Regional Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)
- North America
- U.S
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Netherlands
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Indonesia
- Malaysia
- Latin America
- Argentina
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Middle East & Africa
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- Israel
- South Africa
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|114
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$13.8 billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$30.9 billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|10.6%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Executive Summary
3. Research Methodology
4. Global Medical Aesthetics Market Insights
5. Global Medical Aesthetics Market, by Product
6. Global Medical Aesthetics Market, by End-Use
7. Global Medical Aesthetics Market, by Geography
8. Competitive Landscape
9. Company Profiles
Companies Mentioned
- 3M
- ADIN Dental Implant Systems
- Allergan plc
- Anika Therapeutics Inc.
- Cynosure Inc.
- Deka Laser Technologies
- Dentsply Sirona Inc.
- El.En. S.p.A.
- Etoile
- Fotona D.O.O.
- Galderma S.A
- GymnaUniphy N.V.
- Medytox Inc
- Mentor Worldwide LLC
- Merz Aesthetics Inc.
- NDI Dental Implants
- PhotoMedex Inc.
- Sientra Inc.
- Sinclair Pharma PLC S.L.a Medical S.L.a Medical Inc.
- Syneron Medical Ltd.
- Tecno Gamma
- TRI Dental Implants
- YOLO Medical
- ZELTIQ Aesthetics Inc.
- Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.
