Human Microbiome Global Market Report 2022: Increasing Collaboration Between Public-Private Organizations Catalyzes Growth

The global human microbiome market size is expected to reach USD 1,276.3 million by 2030, according to a new study. The report gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.



With so many small high-tech firms functioning in the industry, there are numerous high-growth prospects for important stakeholders to purchase out corporations in order to investigate microbiomes with the goal of uncovering novel medications and therapeutic targets for various indications such as obesity, diabetes, liver problems, and metabolic diseases. Many industry leaders are working on strategic alliances and partnerships to expand their product pipelines through well-organized R&D approaches.



Several alliances and partnerships involving large corporations have occurred in the recent two years. The FDA has not authorized any probiotics as a live biotechnology-derived product. However, there are U.S. food and drug administration foods, including nutritional supplements, incorporating microorganisms that are legitimately accessible. Still, these items cannot be legally advertised to reduce or avoid illness.



The federal government's increased investment is expected to support market expansion. Furthermore, the high return on investment ensured by research efforts would benefit the industry. Contrarily, high costs associated with R&D capabilities, limited infrastructure, and insufficient research on the human microbiome are projected to stymie market expansion. In addition, a lack of favorable economic scenarios and technological penetration in emerging economies, obstacles to proving the causal connection between dysbiosis and illnesses, and a lack of suitable infrastructure in low & middle-income countries are expected to pose challenges to the market for the foreseeable future.



Human Microbiome Market Report Highlights

North America will be the dominating region in the global market in 2021. The region's dominance is attributed to factors such as the presence of well-established players and advancements in the R&D toward gut microbiome.

By application, the therapeutics segment dominated the global market owing to increased funding for R&D into microbiome-based therapies across developing nations such as India and developed nations such as the US.

By disease, infectious diseases account for the largest share owing to weak immune systems and less availability of nutritional diets across developing countries such as Africa, China, and India.

By Product, the probiotic segment is the largest and fastest-growing segment owing to growing awareness among consumers for healthy and natural foods. Furthermore, the pandemic had a favorable impact on sales in this segment.

Key players in the global market include Rebiotix., Metabiomics, Yakult Honsha, Osel Inc., Vedanta Biosciences, Synthetic Biologics, and DuPont.

Market Dynamics

Drivers and Opportunities

Increasing Collaboration Between Public-Private Organizations

Growing Research Activity in Medical Drug Discovery

Restraints and Challenges

Government Regulations

The publisher has segmented the human microbiome market report based on type, application, disease, product, and region:

Human Microbiome, Product Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Probiotics

Prebiotics

Medical Foods

Supplements

Others

Human Microbiome, Disease Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Infectious

Endocrine

Metabolic

Human Microbiome, Application Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Therapeutics

Diagnostics

Human Microbiome, Type Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

FMT

Peptide

Live Biotherapeutic Product

Others

Human Microbiome, Regional Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

North America

U.S

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Indonesia

Malaysia

Latin America

Argentina

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Israel

South Africa







Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 119 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $146.6 million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1276.3 million Compound Annual Growth Rate 31.0% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Executive Summary



3. Research Methodology



4. Global Human Microbiome Market Insights



5. Global Human Microbiome Market, by Application



6. Global Human Microbiome Market, by Product



7. Global Human Microbiome Market, by Type



8. Global Human Microbiome Market, by Disease



9. Global Human Microbiome Market, by Geography



10. Competitive Landscape



11. Company Profiles



Companies Mentioned

Enterome

MicroBiome Therapeutics LLC

Rebiotix Inc.

Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd.

Osel Inc.

Vedanta Biosciences Inc.

Metabiomics Corporate

Synthetic Biologics Inc.

DuPont.

