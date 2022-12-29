Human Microbiome Global Market Report 2022: Increasing Collaboration Between Public-Private Organizations Catalyzes Growth

Dublin, Dec. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Human Microbiome Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Product; By Application; By Disease, By Type; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global human microbiome market size is expected to reach USD 1,276.3 million by 2030, according to a new study. The report gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.
With so many small high-tech firms functioning in the industry, there are numerous high-growth prospects for important stakeholders to purchase out corporations in order to investigate microbiomes with the goal of uncovering novel medications and therapeutic targets for various indications such as obesity, diabetes, liver problems, and metabolic diseases. Many industry leaders are working on strategic alliances and partnerships to expand their product pipelines through well-organized R&D approaches.
Several alliances and partnerships involving large corporations have occurred in the recent two years. The FDA has not authorized any probiotics as a live biotechnology-derived product. However, there are U.S. food and drug administration foods, including nutritional supplements, incorporating microorganisms that are legitimately accessible. Still, these items cannot be legally advertised to reduce or avoid illness.
The federal government's increased investment is expected to support market expansion. Furthermore, the high return on investment ensured by research efforts would benefit the industry. Contrarily, high costs associated with R&D capabilities, limited infrastructure, and insufficient research on the human microbiome are projected to stymie market expansion. In addition, a lack of favorable economic scenarios and technological penetration in emerging economies, obstacles to proving the causal connection between dysbiosis and illnesses, and a lack of suitable infrastructure in low & middle-income countries are expected to pose challenges to the market for the foreseeable future.
Human Microbiome Market Report Highlights
- North America will be the dominating region in the global market in 2021. The region's dominance is attributed to factors such as the presence of well-established players and advancements in the R&D toward gut microbiome.
- By application, the therapeutics segment dominated the global market owing to increased funding for R&D into microbiome-based therapies across developing nations such as India and developed nations such as the US.
- By disease, infectious diseases account for the largest share owing to weak immune systems and less availability of nutritional diets across developing countries such as Africa, China, and India.
- By Product, the probiotic segment is the largest and fastest-growing segment owing to growing awareness among consumers for healthy and natural foods. Furthermore, the pandemic had a favorable impact on sales in this segment.
- Key players in the global market include Rebiotix., Metabiomics, Yakult Honsha, Osel Inc., Vedanta Biosciences, Synthetic Biologics, and DuPont.
Market Dynamics
Drivers and Opportunities
- Increasing Collaboration Between Public-Private Organizations
- Growing Research Activity in Medical Drug Discovery
Restraints and Challenges
- Government Regulations
The publisher has segmented the human microbiome market report based on type, application, disease, product, and region:
Human Microbiome, Product Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2018 - 2030)
- Probiotics
- Prebiotics
- Medical Foods
- Supplements
- Others
Human Microbiome, Disease Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2018 - 2030)
- Infectious
- Endocrine
- Metabolic
Human Microbiome, Application Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2018 - 2030)
- Therapeutics
- Diagnostics
Human Microbiome, Type Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2018 - 2030)
- FMT
- Peptide
- Live Biotherapeutic Product
- Others
Human Microbiome, Regional Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2018 - 2030)
- North America
- U.S
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Netherlands
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Indonesia
- Malaysia
- Latin America
- Argentina
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Middle East & Africa
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- Israel
- South Africa
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|119
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$146.6 million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$1276.3 million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|31.0%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Executive Summary
3. Research Methodology
4. Global Human Microbiome Market Insights
5. Global Human Microbiome Market, by Application
6. Global Human Microbiome Market, by Product
7. Global Human Microbiome Market, by Type
8. Global Human Microbiome Market, by Disease
9. Global Human Microbiome Market, by Geography
10. Competitive Landscape
11. Company Profiles
Companies Mentioned
- Enterome
- MicroBiome Therapeutics LLC
- Rebiotix Inc.
- Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd.
- Osel Inc.
- Vedanta Biosciences Inc.
- Metabiomics Corporate
- Synthetic Biologics Inc.
- DuPont.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jrslyd
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment