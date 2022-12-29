Cleantech Building Materials: DEBT CONVERSION AND ISSUE OF NEW SHARES

29 December 2022

CLEANTECH BUILDING MATERIALS PLC, NASDAQ FIRST NORTH GROWTH MARKET, COPENHAGEN

TICKER: CBM

ISIN: GBOOBD1LVD21

CLEANTECH BUILDING MATERIALS PLC

DEBT CONVERSION AND ISSUE OF NEW SHARES

Cleantech Building Materials PLC (“CBM” or the “Company”) announces that following the signature of the subscription agreement in July 2019 with a family office (the “Investor”) (the “Agreement”) it has reached an agreement with the Investor to convert €300,000 of outstanding debt under the Agreement at €1.25 per share into 240,000 new ordinary shares of £0.10 nominal par value each in the Company (“Ordinary Shares”), and for the new Ordinary Shares to be issued to the Investor (the “Conversion”). Following the Conversion the Investor will not hold 5% or more of the Company’s issued share capital. The Company will apply for the 240,000 new Ordinary Shares to be admitted to trading on the Exchange.

Following the Conversion, the issued share capital of the Company will be 88,516,936 Ordinary Shares, with no Ordinary Shares held in Treasury. Shareholders may use this figure as the denominator by which they are required to notify their interest in, or change to, their interest in Ordinary Shares under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Further information may be found at the Company's website at www.cbm-plc.com

