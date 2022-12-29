Membrane Bioreactor Global Market Report 2022: Rising Concerns over Water Scarcity Fuel Growth

Dublin, Dec. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Membrane Bioreactor Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Configuration; By Type of Membrane; By End-Use; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global membrane bioreactor market size is expected to reach USD 7.08 billion by 2030, according to a new study. The report gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.
Membrane bioreactors involve a combination of biological treatment processes and membrane filtration for enhanced treatment of effluents. These membrane bioreactors are integrated with low-pressure microfiltration or ultrafiltration membranes for critical solid-liquid separation processes. They can be vacuum or pressure-driven systems.
The different end uses include industrial and municipal. The municipal segment dominated the global market in 2021. The rise in population and urbanization has increased the generation of wastewater from domestic and residential sectors. The rise in concerns associated with water scarcity and water pollution has encouraged governments across the world to introduce stringent regulations for wastewater treatment. The use of a membrane bioreactor assists in the separation of harmful content from wastewater, increasing its ability to be reused.
Asia Pacific generated significant revenue in 2021 owing to growth in urbanization and a rise in population. Industrial growth in countries such as Japan, China, and India has resulted in greater demand for the industry. Economic growth and the introduction of stringent water regulations boost industry growth in the region. Industry players with global presence are increasingly strengthening their presence in this region to cater to the growing consumer demand.
Membrane Bioreactor Market Report Highlights
- The submerged segment generated significant revenue owing to its compact structure and faster delivery time
- The hollow fiber segment dominated the global market on account of its affordability, ease of use, and wide adoption by municipal organizations across the world
- The municipal segment accounted for a major share in 2021 on account of rising population and introduction of stringent regulations associated with wastewater
- Asia Pacific is expected to experience significant growth during the forecast period owing to growing industrialization and rising concerns regarding water pollution
- The global market is highly competitive owing to the existence of large industry players with global presence including Aquatech International Corporation, Buckman Laboratories, Calgon Carbon Corporation, Danaher Corporation, General Electric Energy LLC, MANN+HUMMEL Water & Fluid Solutions, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Toray Industries, and Veolia Environnement S.A among others
The publisher has segmented the membrane bioreactor market report based on configuration, type of membrane, end-use, and region:
Membrane Bioreactor, Configuration Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)
- External
- Submerged
Membrane Bioreactor, Type of Membrane Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)
- Flat Sheet
- Hollow Fiber
- Multi-tubular
Membrane Bioreactor, End-Use Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)
- Industrial
- Municipal
Membrane Bioreactor, Regional Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)
- North America
- U.S
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Netherlands
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Indonesia
- Malaysia
- Latin America
- Argentina
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Middle East & Africa
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- Israel
- South Africa
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|115
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$3.72 billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$7.08 billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|8.4%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Executive Summary
3. Research Methodology
4. Global Membrane Bioreactor Market Insights
5. Global Membrane Bioreactor Market, by Configuration
6. Global Membrane Bioreactor Market, by Type of Membrane
7. Global Membrane Bioreactor Market, by End-Use
8. Global Membrane Bioreactor Market, by Geography
9. Competitive Landscape
10. Company Profiles
Companies Mentioned
- Aquatech International Corporation
- B&P Water Technologies s.r.l
- Buckman Laboratories
- Calgon Carbon Corporation
- CITIC Envirotech Ltd
- Culligan International Company
- Danaher Corporation
- General Electric Energy LLC
- Kemira Kubota Corporation
- MANN+HUMMEL Water & Fluid Solutions
- Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation
- Suez Environnement S.A.,Toray Industries
- Veolia Environnement S.A.
