Stable Isotope Labeled Compounds Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028

The global stable isotope labeled compounds is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period, 2024-2028.The increasing incidence and prevalence of cancer coupled with growing research and development activities in proteomics are expected to augment the growth of the market.



According to the World Health Organization (WHO), Cancer is a major factor for the cause of death across the world, accounting for approximately 10 million deaths in 2020, or about one in six deaths.The most common cancers are lung, breast, colon and rectum and prostate cancers.



Stable isotope labeled compounds are used to check the isotope pathway during a chemical metabolism or to detect any isotopic presence in the cells.Thus, they are generally used in biomedical research and the R&D sector, which, in turn, propel the growth of the market.



Besides, the growing investments in research and development programs by the biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies along with surge in demand for new effective therapeutics and diagnosis are anticipated to facilitate the growth of the market.

However, the inability to buy stable isotope labeled compounds due to high cost is expected to slow down the growth of the market. Also, lack of skilled professionals for conducting research activities is anticipated to hinder the growth of the market in upcoming years.

The global stable isotope labeled compounds market is segmented into compounds, application, substances, indication, method, end-user, company, and region.The end-user segment is further fragmented into pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institute, and others.



Out of which, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the coming years. This is ascribed to the increasing research & development spending, and growing use of stable isotope-labeled compounds in R&D in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.



Based on region, global stable isotope labeled compounds market is segmented into Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East & Africa.As of 2022, North America is expected to dominate the stable isotope-labeled compounds market in the forecast period.



This is attributed to the presence of various stable isotope-based research companies, along with growing support for the sector from the Isotope Production and Distribution Program Fund.

Major players of the global stable isotope labeled compounds market include PerkinElmer Inc., Merck KGaA, 3M, Cambridge Isotope Laboratories, Inc., JSC Isotope., Creative Proteomics., Medical Isotopes, Inc., Omicron Biochemicals, Inc., Trace Sciences International, and Nippon Sanso Holdings Corporation.



