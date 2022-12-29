New York, Dec. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Synthetic Paper Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06377491/?utm_source=GNW



Global Synthetic Paper Market is anticipated to witness growth at an impressive CAGR during the forecast period due to increasing government policies regarding carbon emissions. Europe produced approximately 2.71 billion metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions in 2021.

Synthetic Paper is a Hybrid product manufactured using synthetic resin as its primary substrate.Naturally, its chemical nature reflects few similarities with a plastic film.



Still, its outer appearance looks more like regular Paper, derived naturally, i.e., from wood pulp. Over time, the synthetic paper industry has grown, and synthetic Paper can be printable with most of the well-established technologies, which has led to the easy adoption of synthetic Paper in the printing and packaging industry. Synthetic Paper has gone towards many niche applications beyond the domain previously covered by trivial applications.

Growing Application Across a Range of Industries

The synthetic paper industry has covered many applications, and its applicability will likely be widespread across multiple sectors during the forecast period.Asia accounted for 49 percent of global paper and paper board production in 2020.



Properties like Non-tear able, Water resistant, dimensionally stable, eco-friendly, etc., have made the Synthetic Paper Industry increasingly versatile with a broad spectrum of applications across various industries. The rate of retailing has doubled in the last five years, and the same trend is expected in the forecast period. More retailing will assist in the growth of packaging and labeling, leading to the development of Synthetic Paper in the market.

Increasing Public Awareness About the Environmental Impact

The increasing consumer preference for recycled and environmentally friendly packaging is one of the major factors driving the growth of the global synthetic paper market.The need for synthetic resins is rising because of the material’s good characteristics, such as resistance to chemicals, oils, tears, and moisture.



More companies are employing synthetic Paper, including those that produce consumer goods, transportation, medical equipment, food and beverage, and packaging. The market benefits from the growing acceptance and will elevate during the forecast period.

Synthetic Papers Having Ideal Physical Properties

Synthetic papers are inorganic and do not exploit trees or wood in their manufacturing process.Synthetic papers are made from plastics, such as polypropylene or polyolefin resin.



These plastics are melted and used through the extrusion process.In 2020, approximately 127 million tons of cardboard and paper were produced in China.



Synthetic papers can also be recycled and used as plastic resins in different applications.

Recent Trends, Developments, and Opportunities

MDV Group, previously known for manufacturing high-end sustainable synthetic papers and films for printing, packaging, and labeling applications, has undergone a 100 percent acquisition in December 2020 by France headquartered specialty paper manufacturer Arjobex SAS to expand its geological footprints across North America and Asia Pacific Region.

Market Segmentation

Global Synthetic Paper Market is segmented based on Type, Raw Material, Application, End-User Industries, and regional distribution.Based on Type, the market is bifurcated into Film Synthetic Paper and Fiber Synthetic Paper.



Based on Raw Material, the market is divided into Biaxially oriented polypropylene (BOPP), High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE), Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET), Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), and Others.Based on Application, the market is fragmented into Printing, Packaging, Labelling, and Others.



Based on End-User Industries, the market is divided into Pharmaceuticals, Food & Beverages, Cosmetics, and Others. The market analysis also studies the regional segmentation divided among the North American, European, Asia-Pacific, South American, Middle East & African regions.

Market Players

Yupo Corporation, Hop Industries Corporation, PPG Industries, Inc., Seiko Epson Corporation, Agfa-Gevaert Group, Arjobex SAS, Toyobo Corporation Ltd., MDV-Papier-und Kunststoffveredelung GmbH, Relyco Sales, Inc. and Formosa Plastics Corporation are some of the major market players in Global Synthetic Paper Market.



Report Scope:



In this report, Global Synthetic Paper Market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Polyolefins, By Type:

o Film Synthetic Paper

o Fiber Synthetic Paper

• Polyolefins, By Raw Material:

o Biaxially oriented polypropylene (BOPP)

o High Density Polyethylene (HDPE)

o Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

o Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

• Polyolefins, By Application:

o Printing

o Packaging

o Labelling

• Polyolefins, By End-User Industries

o Pharmaceuticals

o Food & Beverages

o Cosmetics

• Polyolefins, By Region:

o North America

United States

Mexico

Canada

o Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Russia

Belgium

Spain

Italy

o Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

o South America

Brazil

Colombia

Argentina

o Middle East and Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Global Synthetic Paper Market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

