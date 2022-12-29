OKX Integrates with HashFlow and Partners with Greeks.live to Offer Superior Trading Experiences

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Dec. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , the world-leading cryptocurrency platform, has issued updates for the week beginning December 26, 2022.



OKX partners with HashFlow to make DeFi more efficient

The OKX Wallet has this week integrated with the HashFlow DEX. HashFlow users can now use their OKX Wallet to connect directly to HashFlow and trade tokens on Ethereum, Polygon, BNB Chain, Arbitrum, Avalanche, and Optimism. OKX Wallet users can access HashFlow directly from their mobile wallet, while HashFlow users can trade tokens on HashFlow through the OKX DEX.

Hashflow is a decentralized exchange that allows you to trade any asset on any chain in seconds simply by connecting your wallet. All trades are commission-free, and all price quotes are executed at their displayed price.

OKX partners with leading global options trading platform Greeks.live

OKX has also partnered with leading global options trading service Greeks.live to offer traders an extensive range of tools to trade options on OKX.

The free tools users will receive access to include:

One-click delta hedging

Position visualisation charts

T-shaped quotation table charts

Access to beginner-friendly trading guides

Find out more about OKX’s partnership with Greeks.live here .

OKX lists Gearbox’s GEAR

OKX has also listed Gearbox (GEAR) on its spot trading markets, with GEAR/USDT and GEAR/USDC trading pairs being launched.

Gearbox is a generalized leverage protocol. It includes passive liquidity providers who earn by providing single-asset liquidity; and active farmers, firms, or other protocols who borrow those assets. Gearbox Protocol allows anyone to take out DeFi-native leverage and use it across various protocols across DeFi and beyond.

