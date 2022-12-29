Medical Kiosk Global Market Report 2022: Sector to Witness Significant Growth of 14.91% Annually Through 2033

Dublin, Dec. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Kiosk Market by Type, by Location, and by Region - Global Forecast to 2023-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The medical kiosk market size is estimated to be USD 1,482.4 million in 2022 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 14.91% during the forecast period 2023-2033. Increasing government support for promoting the use of health kiosks, surge in start-up enterprises, and benefits of medical kiosks are some of the factors projected to drive the market growth in near future.

Furthermore, growing use of digital health and rising popularity of AI-enabled kiosks in healthcare sector are other factors supporting the market growth. However, risks associated with IT and security and stringent rules and regulations are predicted to limit market growth.



Growing use of digital health is expected to propel the market growth during the projected period. Health ATMs can be used to keep patient information and reduce on administrative work as a result of the digitalization of medical records. Patients are moving from traditional healthcare settings to out-of-hospital settings more frequently as a result of advancements in telemedicine systems. Health kiosks are being used frequently in a variety of settings, including offices, retail businesses, pharmacies, train stations, and others.



Rising popularity of AI-enabled kiosks in healthcare sector is predicted to fuel the market growth during the forecast period. Leading Chinese health tech company Ping An Good Doctor expanded its AI-based "One-Minute Clinics" to eight Chinese cities and provinces in 2019. The single booth that was built in a public area received favourable feedback from the community. "One-minute booths" have been placed at enterprises, including the Shanghai Volkswagen plant, in addition to being found in pharmacies and communities.



Segmentation

By Type



The market is categorized into payment kiosk, check-in-kiosk, telemedicine kiosk, way finding kiosk, self-service kiosk, and others. In 2022, the self-service kiosk segment accounted for the highest revenue share due to the widespread adoption of touch screen technology across a variety of industries. Additionally, the segment is growing due to consumer acceptance of self-service technologies. The telemedicine kiosk segment is projected to have the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

In the upcoming years, it is anticipated that they will play an important role in healthcare programmes and systems. It enables medical experts to remotely treat patients using communication technology. They have the ability to minimize unnecessary hospital visits, waiting times, and patient care expenses. The payment kiosk segment is anticipated to increase significantly during the forecast period. The use of biometric and face recognition technology for payment acceptance through hospital kiosks has emerged as a key trend supporting the expansion of the market. Hospitals will also be able to process payments quickly with the introduction of 5G.



By Location



The market is categorized into specialty clinics, pharmacies, hospitals, and others. In the global market, the hospitals segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2022 owing to high patient volumes and growing need to streamline processes and shorten wait times. Additionally, the industry growth is being boosted by rising hospital investments in digital health technologies. The specialty clinics market is anticipated to expand significantly in the coming years. The segment includes outpatient clinics for primary care and hospital departments and clinics for sexual health and cancer to which patients are referred. Accidents and EDs inside hospitals are acute care facilities.

Regional Markets



In 2022, North America region accounted for the highest revenue in the medical kiosk market and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. This is attributed to strategic presence of significant players, technological improvements, and rising interest in digital health.

The market is expected to grow rapidly due to the increasing number of chronic diseases, significant government support, and growing preference for virtual consultations. One of the prime reasons for using kiosk technology and its varied applications in this region is the strong economy. Asia Pacific is anticipated to have the fastest regional industry growth due to rising government investment in IT infrastructure and an increase in the number of digital health startups in the region. For instance, Fullerton Health, a supplier of business healthcare solutions, launched a telemedicine kiosk to assist migrant employees in Singapore in September 2021.



Segmentation: Medical Kiosk Market Report 2022 - 2033

Type (Revenue, USD Million), 2022 - 2033

Payment Kiosk

Check-In-Kiosk

Telemedicine Kiosk

Way Finding Kiosk

Self-service Kiosk

Others

Location (Revenue, USD Million), 2022 - 2033

Specialty Clinics

Pharmacies

Hospitals

Others

By Region (Revenue, USD Million), 2022 - 2033

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

GCC

Rest of MEA

Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Methodology



2. Introduction: Medical Kiosk



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics



5. Market Environment Analysis



6. COVID-19 Impact Analysis: Medical Kiosk Market



7. Market Analysis by Type



8. Market Analysis by Location



8. Regional Market Analysis



9. North America Medical Kiosk Market



10. Europe Medical Kiosk Market



11. Asia Pacific Medical Kiosk Market



12. Latin America Medical Kiosk Market



13. MEA Medical Kiosk Market



14. Competitor Analysis



15. Company Profiles



16. Conclusion & Recommendations



Companies Mentioned

Frank Mayer and Associates Inc.

imageHOLDERS

XIPHIAS Software Technologies

Olea Kiosks Inc.

RedyRef Interactive Kiosks

KIOSK Information Systems

Kiosks4business Ltd.

Fabcon Inc.

Meridian Kiosks

DynaTouch Corporation.

