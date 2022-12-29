New York, Dec. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Polycarbonate Films Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06377487/?utm_source=GNW

By 2028, the global market for Polycarbonate Films is expected to grow impressively due to increasing demand from the automobile sector. In 2021, a total of approximately 2.45 million metric tons of plastic films and sheets were produced in Japan.

Polycarbonate films are becoming increasingly popular due to their superior dielectric strength, reduced moisture absorption, and good dimensional stability.Furthermore, have a special combination of hardness, stiffness, and strength, making them suitable for medical packaging.



It is simple to shape into complicated devices that find extensive usage in the medical sector. Additionally, with increasing healthcare and medical devices demand in North America and consumer electronics production in the Asia Pacific, the global polycarbonate films market is expected to rise in the forecast period.

Rising Demand From the Electronics and Automotive Industry

Due to the rising need for modern technology in automobiles, the automotive and electronics industries are more drawn to products with great printability, a broad range of color capabilities, anti-fog, flame retardant, light transmission, and impact resistance.The greatest materials for meeting industrial needs are polycarbonate films, which may be utilized to give products a more attractive and useful appearance.



Polycarbonate is utilized in vehicles for the dashboard, display, and lighting designs.In addition, ordinary glass and other traditional elastomers are gradually being replaced in automobile applications with polycarbonate film.



Additionally, growing vehicle electrification increases demand for the polycarbonate film market.

Polycarbonate films are highly desired in the electrical and electronic industries as they are one of the safest and most secure materials.A wide range of electrical accessories and hardware devices, including ID and security cards, graphic film products, reflecting panels, and LED/LCD windows, are also made from this.



Due to these factors, the market is growing in the upcoming years.

Growing Adoption of Polycarbonate Films as an Alternative to Conventional Material

Due to its exceptional durability and tolerance to severe circumstances, particularly when compared to glass and metals, polycarbonate film has grown in popularity.Films made of polycarbonate are increasingly being used in place of common materials, including glass, metal, and wood.



Films are becoming a more viable substitute for conventional materials due to their ease of availability and lower cost. Moreover, biomass-based polycarbonate film gets more preference as it is made from bio-BPA, boosting the polycarbonate films market.

High Demand as Multi-Walled Sheets

Multi-walled polycarbonate sheets offer great impact strength, good transparency, thermal insulation, UV resistance and are lightweight. Roofing applications, skylights, sidelights, signs and displays, ornamental walls, and greenhouses all use these sheets.

They are also commonly used in air conditioning and heating because they prevent the hot air exhausted from the servers from mingling with the air that has been conditioned, allowing the servers to run efficiently. Thus, the demand for polycarbonate multi-walled sheets will likely grow globally during the forecast period.

Recent Developments

• In May 2022, Mitsui Chemicals acquired ISCC PLUS certification for BPA raw materials used in PC resins. Mitsui Chemicals will supply biomass-derived BPA to Teijin, which will use it to produce biomass polycarbonate resin.

• Chemical manufacturer SABIC announced in July 2021 that its Functional Forms facility in the Netherlands is a member of the International Sustainability & Carbon Certification (ISCC) PLUS system for its innovative LEXANTM film and sheet products, which are created from verified renewable feedstock.

• For servicing specialty engineering thermoplastics, SABIC designated DKSH as a major distribution partner in Greater China, South Korea, and Southeast Asia in April 2020. The whole range of high-performance copolymers based on polycarbonate, polyetherimide, and polyphenylene ether are included in this category of specialty materials.

• A deal to buy Tekra, LLC, and Trient was announced by SWM in February 2020. With the aid of this purchase, SWM will broaden its product portfolio in important sectors, including healthcare, graphics, electronics, and the auto industry.

Market Segmentation

The Global Polycarbonate Films Market is segmented based on type, end-use, and region.Based on the type, the market is categorized into optical, flame-retardant, weatherable, and others.



Based on the end-use, the market is fragmented into electrical & electronics, transportation, medical packaging, and others. Based on region, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa, By Company.

Market Players

Saudi Basic Industries Corp, Covestro AG, Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company, Inc., Sichuan Longhua Film Co., Ltd, Suzhou Omay Optical Materials Co., Ltd., WeProFab, Wiman Corp., Palram Industries Ltd., UVPlastic Material Technology Co., Ltd., Teijin Limited are some of the key players of the Global Polycarbonate Films Market.



Report Scope:



In this report, global polycarbonate films market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends, which have also been detailed below:

• Polycarbonate Films Market, By Type:

o Optical

o Flame-Retardant

o Weatherable

o Others

• Polycarbonate Films Market, By End Use:

o Electrical & Electronics

o Transportation

o Medical Packaging

o Others

• Polycarbonate Films Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Mexico

Canada

o Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Spain

Italy

Netherlands

Sweden

Belgium

o Asia-Pacific

China

India

South Korea

Japan

Thailand

Vietnam

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

o Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE



