Dickey’s Pitmasters are this Season’s Catering Experts

Dallas, Dec. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Let the world’s largest barbecue concept help you avoid all the stress of cooking this weekend at your big New Year’s party! Our experienced pitmasters at your local barbecue restaurant can bring the ‘cue to you when you order online or in our mobile app.

hile Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is nationally known for their delicious, pit-smoked barbecue, catering has been a huge factor for the Texas-born brand during this holiday season. In the months of November and December of this year so far, Dickey’s restaurants have executed to perfection over 9,775 guest caterings, proving they’re your go-to catering experts

Dickey’s award-winning catering services are perfect for any gathering of any size, at any time. These affordable catering and take out options have the perfect proportions that feed as many or as little guest as you wish. These catering options include multiple Family and Party Packs options ranging in price from $35.00 to $140.00 (prices and participating may vary) for you to choose from.

“The perfect end to the year is spending time with friends, family and Dickey’s Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “Our catering options provide a stress-free way to feed any size gathering. Dickey’s takes care of the barbecue, while you relax with your guests”.

Call Dickey’s catering experts at 1.866.BARBECUE (866.227.2328) or request a quote on dickeys.com to discover the variety of catering services available for watch parties of any size.

To learn more, follow Dickey’s Barbecue Pit on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Download the Dickey’s Barbecue Pit app from the Apple App Store or Google Play.

To learn more about Dickey’s Virtual Concepts follow: Wing Boss on Facebook, Instagram and Tik Tok , Trailer Birds on Facebook, Instagram and Tik Tok and Big Deal Burger on Facebook, Instagram and Tik Tok

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the world’s largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by the Dickey family. For the past 80 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests in 44 states Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ At Dickey’s, all our barbecued meats are smoked onsite in a hickory wood burning pit. Dickey’s proudly believes there’s no shortcut to true barbecue and it’s why our name isn’t BBQ. The Dallas-based, family-run barbecue franchise offers eight slow-smoked meats and 12 wholesome sides with 'No B.S. (Bad Stuff)' included. Dickey’s Barbecue has 550 locations across the United States and eight other countries.

Dickey’s was named to Newsweek’s 2022 America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains list and USA Today 2021 readers’ choice awards. Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list, been named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur and named to Hospitality Technology’s Industry Heroes list. Led by CEO Laura Rea Dickey, who was named among the country’s 50 most influential women in foodservice in Nation’s Restaurant News, was recognized by Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers and Shakers list and honored by Dallas Business Journal. Dickey's Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Fox News, Forbes Magazine, Franchise Times, The Dallas Morning News, The Wall Street Journal, People Magazine and QSR Magazine. Dickey’s Barbecue is part of Dickey’s Restaurant Brands which has more than 700 restaurants nationwide including brands Wing Boss, Trailer Birds, Big Deal Burger and bbqathome.com. DRB is led by CEO Roland Dickey Jr. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com.

# # #

Attachment