29 December 2022

Company Announcement 16/2022

Nordic Shipholding A/S — Financial calendar 2023









7 March 2023 Deadline for any shareholder’s request to include specific items on the Agenda for the Annual General Meeting

22 March 2023 Annual Report 2022

19 April 2023 Annual General Meeting





On 23 December 2022 Nordic Shipholding A/S went into voluntary solvent liquidation. With reference to the limited activities of the company and the cost involved it has been decided not to prepare and publish quarterly reports for 2023.





For further information please contact

Louise Celia Korpela, liquidator. Tel: (+45) 33 41 41 41.