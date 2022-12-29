Company Announcement 16/2022

29 December 2022

Nordic Shipholding A/S — Financial calendar 2023



7 March 2023        Deadline for any shareholder’s request to include specific items on the Agenda for the Annual General Meeting

22 March 2023      Annual Report 2022                 

19 April 2023         Annual General Meeting

                        

On 23 December 2022 Nordic Shipholding A/S went into voluntary solvent liquidation. With reference to the limited activities of the company and the cost involved it has been decided not to prepare and publish quarterly reports for 2023.


For further information please contact
Louise Celia Korpela, liquidator. Tel: (+45) 33 41 41 41.