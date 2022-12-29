Autism Spectrum Disorder Treatment Global Market Report 2022: Sector to Grow by 6.47% Annually Through 2033

Dublin, Dec. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Autism Spectrum Disorder Treatment Market by Treatment, Application, Distribution Channel, and by Region - Global Forecast to 2022-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The autism spectrum disorder treatment market size is estimated to be USD 2,453.2 million in 2022 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.47% during the forecast period 2023-2033. Rising prevalence of ASD, growing investment for ASD research and development, solid product pipelines are some of the factors contributing to the market growth.

Furthermore, extensive research activities carried out by the organization and growing public knowledge of the disease and treatment alternatives are other factors supporting the market growth. However, high price of diagnosis and treatment for autism spectrum disorder and the strict laws regarding product approval is expected to hinder the growth.



Extensive research activities carried out by the organization to assess the efficacy and safety of medications in patients with ASD is expected to propel the market growth during the projected period. The strong findings of these studies present the market with novel chances for expansion. For instance, Stalicla completed successfully phase 1b trials of precision medicine candidate STP1 in March 2022, and the results were encouraging with symptom reduction in ASD patients. Therefore, it is projected that the trial's successful conclusion and subsequent product approvals will drive the market.



Segmentation

By Treatment



The market is categorized into selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors, antipsychotic drugs, sleep medications, stimulants, and others. In 2022, the stimulants segment accounted for the highest revenue share due to the accessibility and availability of drugs for patients. Several stimulants have been approved by the American FDA for the treatment of autistic patients, including Adderall, Dexedrine, Focalin, Vyvanse, and Ritalin. When given to patients properly, these drugs reduce their symptoms by 80%. As a result, the stimulants' great efficacy can attract in a new target market and expand sources of income. The antipsychotic drug segment is predicted to increase profitably over the projected period. This increase can be attributed to the availability of antipsychotic medications, which are the most secure and efficient treatment option for ASD patients. Currently, the U.S. FDA has only approved Risperdal and Abilify to treat irritability in children with autism spectrum condition. Both drugs are primarily used by ASD patients owing to its high safety, efficacy, and tolerability compared to other drugs.



By Application



The market is categorized into pervasive developmental disorder, autistic disorder, asperger syndrome, and others. In the global market, the autistic disorder segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2022 owing to disease's rising prevalence in different regions of the world. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals estimates that there would be 1.4 million ASD patients living in the United States in November 2022. As a result, it is anticipated that there would be a greater demand for medications used to treat ASD symptoms in patients, which will help generate revenue. The others segment is anticipated to expand rapidly over the course of the forecast period. Williams Syndrome, Fragile X Syndrome, Landau-Kleffner Syndrome, Angelman Syndrome, Prader-Willi Syndrome, Rett Syndrome, and Tardive Dyskinesia are the seven primary disorders that are most closely associated with autism, according to the Autism Research Institute (ARI). 15% to 20% of people with fragile x syndrome display symptoms resembling ASD, such as hand flapping, strange gestures, and poor eye contact. The segment is therefore expected to be driven by an increase in the number of autistic patients as well as late-stage product candidates like Zygel and STX209 (Arbaclofen).



By Distribution Channel



The market is segmented into online pharmacy, hospital pharmacy, and retail pharmacy. In 2022, the retail pharmacy segment accounted for the largest revenue share owing to widespread accessibility of pharmaceuticals including stimulants, anticonvulsants, tricyclic antidepressants, SSRIs, and anxiety medications at retail pharmacies. According to a June 2021 article, between 30% and 50% of all ASD patients have reportedly received treatment with at least one of the drugs listed above. As a result, the market is greatly influenced by the growing number of people who have ASD. The hospital pharmacy industry is anticipated to increase significantly over the projection period. Increased emphasis is being paid to patient care programmes, such as the Autism Center Partial Hospital Program and Autism Inpatient Care, to help children with ASD. Rising medicine prescriptions and increasing public knowledge of the condition are further factors driving market expansion.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Methodology



2. Introduction: Autism Spectrum Disorder Treatment



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics



5. Market Environment Analysis



6. COVID-19 Impact Analysis: Autism Spectrum Disorder Treatment Market



7. Market Analysis by Treatment



8. Market Analysis by Application



9. Market Analysis by Distribution Channel



8. Regional Market Analysis



9. North America Autism Spectrum Disorder Treatment Market



10. Europe Autism Spectrum Disorder Treatment Market



11. Asia Pacific Autism Spectrum Disorder Treatment Market



12. Latin America Autism Spectrum Disorder Treatment Market



13. MEA Autism Spectrum Disorder Treatment Market



14. Competitor Analysis



15. Company Profiles



16. Conclusion



17. Recommendations



Companies Mentioned

Yamo Pharmaceuticals

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Curemark LLC

Merck & Co. Inc.

Eli Lilly and Company

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

Novartis AG.

F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd.

Pfizer Inc.

Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Axial Therapeutics Inc.

