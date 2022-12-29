Growing Demand for Animal Free Recombinant Cell Culture Supplements and Increase in Investments in R&D are Boosting Growth

Dublin, Dec. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Recombinant Cell Culture Supplements Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2017-2027 Segmented By Product, By Application, By Expression System, By End User, and By Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global recombinant cell culture supplements market is anticipated to observe impressive growth during the forecast period, 2023-2027. Major factors include growing demand for animal free recombinant cell culture supplements and increase in investments in R&D are boosting the growth of the market. Cell culture is a process of removing cells from plant source or animal and rising subsequently under regulated conditions.

Cell culture is an important technique used in the diagnostic laboratories, research institutes, pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, for applications such as drug discovery, production, and diagnostic screening. The other factors supporting the market's growth are, rise in demand in cell culture projects, increasing government investments, growing number of mergers and strategic acquisitions, and technological advancements.



Rising Demand for Recombinant Cell Culture Supplements



Over the past few years, there is a surge in demand for recombinant cell culture supplements as cell culture is an essential part of manufacturing and drug research and development. It plays a vital role in enriching cell viability, providing a healthy culture, and customizing the cell culture in accordance with the requirements of the individual.

Owing to various kinds of diseases such as infectious, communicable, non-infectious, chronic and others present across the world, the demand for variety of recombinant vaccines, advanced therapies, proteins, and biopharmaceuticals are rising. Furthermore, rising demand for stem cell therapy for clinical treatment of various diseases and growing patients acceptance are bolstering the growth of the market.



Increasing Investments and R&D Activities



Huge investments are invested on various R&D activities by governments and key market players, which strengthens the market growth. Manufactures are focusing on expanding the production, which is driving the growth of the market. For instance, in 2019, FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific announced the construction of new cell culture production bases in Europe and Netherlands. The increasing investments and manufacturing capacity expansion is fueling the growth of the market. Recombinant cell culture supplements are a crucial part of cancer research.

Therefore, rising R&D activities in oncology and stem cell research is propelling the growth of the market. Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies majorly focus on research and development (R&D) activities in the life science sector, which is augmenting the growth of the market. In the U.S, the revenue in Scientific Research & Development is anticipated to amount to USD 8.11 billion by the end of 2022.



Increasing Demand for Animal-Free Recombinant Cell Culture Supplements



Owing to the rising demand of animal free products, manufacturers are focusing on animal-free recombinant cell culture supplements. The surge in demand is attributed to the various factors such as they are manufactured using all human production system, it eliminates the risk of contamination, and no animals derived cells are used. Animal free recombinant cell culture supplements are free of any animal elements such as endotoxin, serum, and others. Moreover, animal-free growth factors & recombinant cell culture supplements are obtaining high acceptance in various research applications, which is fostering the growth of the market, globally.



Report Scope:



In this report, global recombinant cell culture supplements market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:



Recombinant Cell Culture Supplements Market, By Product:

Recombinant Albumin

Recombinant Insulin

Recombinant Epidermal Growth Factors

Recombinant Transferrin

Recombinant Trypsin

Others

Recombinant Cell Culture Supplements Market, By Application

Regenerative Medicine

Stem Cell Therapies

Cell Therapies

Gene Therapies

Bio-Production

Monoclonal Antibodies

Recombinant Proteins

Hormones

Vaccines

Others

Recombinant Cell Culture Supplements Market, By Expression System:

Mammalian Expression System

E. coli Expression System

Yeast Expression System

Others

Recombinant Cell Culture Supplements Market, By End User:

Academic & Research Institutions

Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies

Others

Recombinant Cell Culture Supplements Market, By Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

Europe & CIS

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Spain

Italy

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Recombinant Cell Culture Supplements Market



5. Voice of Customer



6. Global Recombinant Cell Culture Supplements Market Outlook



7. North America Recombinant Cell Culture Supplements Market Outlook



8. Europe Recombinant Cell Culture Supplements Market Outlook



9. Asia-Pacific Recombinant Cell Culture Supplements Market Outlook



10. South America Recombinant Cell Culture Supplements Market Outlook



11. Middle East and Africa Recombinant Cell Culture Supplements Market Outlook



12. Market Dynamics



13. Market Trends & Developments



14. Competitive Landscape



15. Strategic Recommendations



Companies Mentioned

Abcam plc.

Corning Incorporated

BBI Solutions OEM Limited

FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific, Inc.

Gemini Bioproducts, LLC

HiMedia Laboratories, LLC

Kingfisher Biotech, Inc.

Lonza Group AG

Merck KGaA

Novus Biologicals, LLC

