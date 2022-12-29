Growing Demand for Animal Free Recombinant Cell Culture Supplements and Increase in Investments in R&D are Boosting Growth

Dublin, Dec. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Recombinant Cell Culture Supplements Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2017-2027 Segmented By Product, By Application, By Expression System, By End User, and By Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global recombinant cell culture supplements market is anticipated to observe impressive growth during the forecast period, 2023-2027. Major factors include growing demand for animal free recombinant cell culture supplements and increase in investments in R&D are boosting the growth of the market. Cell culture is a process of removing cells from plant source or animal and rising subsequently under regulated conditions.
Cell culture is an important technique used in the diagnostic laboratories, research institutes, pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, for applications such as drug discovery, production, and diagnostic screening. The other factors supporting the market's growth are, rise in demand in cell culture projects, increasing government investments, growing number of mergers and strategic acquisitions, and technological advancements.
Rising Demand for Recombinant Cell Culture Supplements
Over the past few years, there is a surge in demand for recombinant cell culture supplements as cell culture is an essential part of manufacturing and drug research and development. It plays a vital role in enriching cell viability, providing a healthy culture, and customizing the cell culture in accordance with the requirements of the individual.
Owing to various kinds of diseases such as infectious, communicable, non-infectious, chronic and others present across the world, the demand for variety of recombinant vaccines, advanced therapies, proteins, and biopharmaceuticals are rising. Furthermore, rising demand for stem cell therapy for clinical treatment of various diseases and growing patients acceptance are bolstering the growth of the market.
Increasing Investments and R&D Activities
Huge investments are invested on various R&D activities by governments and key market players, which strengthens the market growth. Manufactures are focusing on expanding the production, which is driving the growth of the market. For instance, in 2019, FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific announced the construction of new cell culture production bases in Europe and Netherlands. The increasing investments and manufacturing capacity expansion is fueling the growth of the market. Recombinant cell culture supplements are a crucial part of cancer research.
Therefore, rising R&D activities in oncology and stem cell research is propelling the growth of the market. Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies majorly focus on research and development (R&D) activities in the life science sector, which is augmenting the growth of the market. In the U.S, the revenue in Scientific Research & Development is anticipated to amount to USD 8.11 billion by the end of 2022.
Increasing Demand for Animal-Free Recombinant Cell Culture Supplements
Owing to the rising demand of animal free products, manufacturers are focusing on animal-free recombinant cell culture supplements. The surge in demand is attributed to the various factors such as they are manufactured using all human production system, it eliminates the risk of contamination, and no animals derived cells are used. Animal free recombinant cell culture supplements are free of any animal elements such as endotoxin, serum, and others. Moreover, animal-free growth factors & recombinant cell culture supplements are obtaining high acceptance in various research applications, which is fostering the growth of the market, globally.
Report Scope:
In this report, global recombinant cell culture supplements market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:
Recombinant Cell Culture Supplements Market, By Product:
- Recombinant Albumin
- Recombinant Insulin
- Recombinant Epidermal Growth Factors
- Recombinant Transferrin
- Recombinant Trypsin
- Others
Recombinant Cell Culture Supplements Market, By Application
- Regenerative Medicine
- Stem Cell Therapies
- Cell Therapies
- Gene Therapies
- Bio-Production
- Monoclonal Antibodies
- Recombinant Proteins
- Hormones
- Vaccines
- Others
Recombinant Cell Culture Supplements Market, By Expression System:
- Mammalian Expression System
- E. coli Expression System
- Yeast Expression System
- Others
Recombinant Cell Culture Supplements Market, By End User:
- Academic & Research Institutions
- Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies
- Others
Recombinant Cell Culture Supplements Market, By Region:
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Mexico
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia
- South Korea
- Europe & CIS
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Spain
- Italy
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Colombia
- Middle East & Africa
- South Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Recombinant Cell Culture Supplements Market
5. Voice of Customer
6. Global Recombinant Cell Culture Supplements Market Outlook
7. North America Recombinant Cell Culture Supplements Market Outlook
8. Europe Recombinant Cell Culture Supplements Market Outlook
9. Asia-Pacific Recombinant Cell Culture Supplements Market Outlook
10. South America Recombinant Cell Culture Supplements Market Outlook
11. Middle East and Africa Recombinant Cell Culture Supplements Market Outlook
12. Market Dynamics
13. Market Trends & Developments
14. Competitive Landscape
15. Strategic Recommendations
Companies Mentioned
- Abcam plc.
- Corning Incorporated
- BBI Solutions OEM Limited
- FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific, Inc.
- Gemini Bioproducts, LLC
- HiMedia Laboratories, LLC
- Kingfisher Biotech, Inc.
- Lonza Group AG
- Merck KGaA
- Novus Biologicals, LLC
