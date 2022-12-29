Potassium Fluoborate Market to Surpass US$ 439.2 Mn by 2032 as Application in Abrasives and Soldering Agent Rises – Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Dec. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Future Market Insights (FMI), demand for potassium fluoborate is estimated to reach US$ 439.2 Mn by the end of 2032. The potassium fluoborate market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.0% owing to consistent demand from end-use industries such as automotive, metal processing, oil & gas, and others.



Growth in the market is driven by rising demand for abrasives from the metal processing & automotive industry. Abrasives find a major role in the automotive industry, as these are used for polishing, grinding, cutting & other functions. Potassium fluoborate is water insoluble source of potassium & is used in oxygen-sensitive applications.

Get Access To Sample Now: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-14090

Potassium fluoborate is employed in a variety of industries which demands different specifications such as purity. Nano-scale particles & with more than 99% purity are utilized in crucial applications. Also, these are utilized in the production of sodium fluoborate, and ammonium fluoborate, which are further used in agrochemicals. Hence, the market has a direct impact from the growth of these end-use industries.

“Growing consumption of potassium fluoborate coupled with increasing utilization of fluxing agents, soldering agents & abrasives in different end-use industries is expected to drive the market during the projected period,” said an analyst at FMI.

Key Takeaways from Potassium fluoborate Market Study

Demand for potassium fluoborate is to witness a growth outlook of around 4.0% over the coming assessment period.

Metal processing & abrasives is expected to remain key applications, accounting for more than 60% of the volume consumption.

Abrasive is predicted to remain a key application segment and is expected to utilize potassium fluoborate at a rate of 4.9% over the forecast period.

Adoption of new & advanced manufacturing technologies to produce a pure form of potassium fluoborate & expansion of production capacities are expected to remain the main key trends in the market.

Request Customization: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-14090

Competitive Landscape

The potassium fluoborate market is a consolidated market with the presence of some dominant key market players. These players are holding more than 50% of the market share. Some of the top manufacturers included in the research study are Solvay S.A., Morita Chemical Industries, Harshil Industries, Honeywell Fine Chemicals, AMG Aluminum, Madras Fluorine Ltd., Stella Chemifa Corporation, Triveni Chemicals, Skyline Chemicals, American Elements, PARTH INDUSTRIES, Foshan Nanhai Fluoride Chemical Co. Ltd., Derivados Del Flúor (DDF) and others are the some of the manufacturers of Potassium fluoborate profiled in the full version of the report.

Some of the notable key developments in recent years include increased production capacity and the introduction of new and improved manufacturing procedures.

Manufacturers are focusing on the launch of a new product line in purity form, as well as continued research and development to expand their product portfolio. Furthermore, industrial participants are focusing on developing manufacturing units to increase the core business.

Potassium Fluoborate Market Segmentation

By Purity:

Less than 99% Purity

99% & above purity

By Grade:

Technical Grade

Reagent Grade

By End-use:

Soldering Agent

Metal Processing

Abrasives

Fluxing Agent

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Pacific

Middle East & Africa

To Buy this Report Visit: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/14090

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand Side Trends

1.3. Supply Side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Key Market Trends

3.1. Key Trends Impacting the Market

3.2. Product Innovation / Development Trends

4. Key Success Factors

4.1. Product Adoption / Usage Analysis

4.2. Product USPs / Features

4.3. Strategic Promotional Strategies

5. Global Market Demand Analysis 2017–2021 and Forecast, 2022–2032

5.1. Historical Market Volume (KT) Analysis, 2017–2021

5.2. Current and Future Market Volume (KT) Projections, 2022–2032

5.3. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis

6. Global Market - Pricing Analysis

6.1. Regional Pricing Analysis

6.2. Pricing Breakup

6.3. Global Average Pricing Analysis Benchmark

About FMI – Chemicals and Materials

The Chemicals and Materials division of FMI offers a distinct and pinpoint analysis of the chemicals and materials industry. This exhaustive coverage extends from commodity, bulk, specialty, and petrochemicals to advanced materials, composites, and nanotechnology in particular, with special emphasis on ‘green alternatives, recycling, renewable technology developments, and supply-demand-trade assessment. Our research studies serve as referencing market guidelines for chemical manufacturers, research institutions, channel partners, and government bodies for developing – ‘The Way Forward’.

Complete TOC With Report Preview: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/potassium-fluoborate-market

Explore Our Trending Reports of FMI's Chemicals & Materials Market Insights Landscape

Metallic Stearates Market - The metallic stearates market size is projected to be valued at US$ 2.6 Bn in 2023 and is expected to rise to US$ 4.0 Bn by 2033.

Industrial Oxygen Market - The global industrial oxygen market is expected to be valued at US$ 70.54 Bn in 2023 and to reach a valuation of US$ 158.02 Bn by 2033.

Plywood Market - The global plywood market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 156.9 Bn by 2033. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period, and is holding a valuation of US$ 85.5 Bn as of 2023.

OEM Insulation Market - The OEM insulation market is expected to expand with an average CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period. The market holds a share of US$ 16.2 Bn in 2023 and is anticipated to reach a revenue of US$ 24.5 Bn by 2033.

Structural Adhesives Market - The structural adhesives market size is projected to be valued at US$ 12.3 Bn in 2023 and is expected to rise to US$ 21.3 Bn by 2033.

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com