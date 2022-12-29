Medical Image Analysis Software Global Market Report 2022: Increased Demand for Diagnostic Imaging Software Drives 7% Annual Growth

Dublin, Dec. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Image Analysis Software Market by Type, Images, by Modality, Application, by End User, and by Region - Global Forecast to 2022-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The medical image analysis software market size is estimated to be USD 3,525.1 million in 2022 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.10% during the forecast period 2023-2033. The increase in demand for diagnostic imaging software in industries including dentistry, orthopaedics, and urology, ongoing advancements in imaging technologies, such as computer-aided diagnosis (CAD) are factors contributing to the market growth. However, financial constraints are expected to hinder the growth.



Segmentation

By Type



On the basis of type, the market is categorized into standalone and integrated. In the global market, the integrated segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2022 owing to the fact that integrated toolkit is intended to enhance workflow for a variety of radiological applications.



By Images



Based on images, the market is categorized into 4D, 3D, and 2D. In 2022, the 4D accounted for the highest revenue share due to the technological improvements in 4D imaging technology, which allows for efficient and accurate real-time visualisation of the human body and eliminates distortion in operations.



By Modality



On the basis of modality, the market is categorized into ultrasound imaging, tomography, combined modalities, radiographic imaging. In the global market, the tomography segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2022 owing to the its cost-effectiveness.



By Application



Based on application, the market is categorized into orthopedic, oncology, neurology, obstetrics & gynaecology, mammography, dental, cardiology, and respiratory. In 2022, the cardiology accounted for the highest revenue share due to the increasing frequency of cardiovascular and congenital heart conditions and government support to increase treatment accessibility.



By End User



Based on end user, the market is segmented into hospital, diagnostic imaging centre, and others. In 2022, the hospital segment accounted for the largest revenue share owing to supportive infrastructure, which is essential for carrying out surgical operations using medical imaging software.



Regional Markets



North America held the largest revenue share in the medical image analysis software market in 2022, and it is predicted to continue to do so throughout the forecast period. This is due to existence of well-established healthcare facilities with cutting-edge diagnostic technology and supportive government actions to encourage the adoption of healthcare IT in this region.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Methodology



2. Introduction: Medical Image Analysis Software



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics



5. Market Environment Analysis



6. COVID-19 Impact Analysis: Medical Image Analysis Software Market



7. Market Analysis by Type



8. Market Analysis by Images



9. Market Analysis by Modality



10. Market Analysis by Application

11. Market Analysis by End user



12. Regional Market Analysis



13. North America Medical Image Analysis Software Market



14. Europe Medical Image Analysis Software Market



15. Asia Pacific Medical Image Analysis Software Market



16. Latin America Medical Image Analysis Software Market



17. MEA Medical Image Analysis Software Market



18. Competitor Analysis



19. Company Profiles



20. Conclusion & Recommendations



