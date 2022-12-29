Medical Image Analysis Software Global Market Report 2022: Increased Demand for Diagnostic Imaging Software Drives 7% Annual Growth

Dublin, Dec. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Image Analysis Software Market by Type, Images, by Modality, Application, by End User, and by Region - Global Forecast to 2022-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The medical image analysis software market size is estimated to be USD 3,525.1 million in 2022 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.10% during the forecast period 2023-2033. The increase in demand for diagnostic imaging software in industries including dentistry, orthopaedics, and urology, ongoing advancements in imaging technologies, such as computer-aided diagnosis (CAD) are factors contributing to the market growth. However, financial constraints are expected to hinder the growth.
Segmentation
By Type
On the basis of type, the market is categorized into standalone and integrated. In the global market, the integrated segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2022 owing to the fact that integrated toolkit is intended to enhance workflow for a variety of radiological applications.
By Images
Based on images, the market is categorized into 4D, 3D, and 2D. In 2022, the 4D accounted for the highest revenue share due to the technological improvements in 4D imaging technology, which allows for efficient and accurate real-time visualisation of the human body and eliminates distortion in operations.
By Modality
On the basis of modality, the market is categorized into ultrasound imaging, tomography, combined modalities, radiographic imaging. In the global market, the tomography segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2022 owing to the its cost-effectiveness.
By Application
Based on application, the market is categorized into orthopedic, oncology, neurology, obstetrics & gynaecology, mammography, dental, cardiology, and respiratory. In 2022, the cardiology accounted for the highest revenue share due to the increasing frequency of cardiovascular and congenital heart conditions and government support to increase treatment accessibility.
By End User
Based on end user, the market is segmented into hospital, diagnostic imaging centre, and others. In 2022, the hospital segment accounted for the largest revenue share owing to supportive infrastructure, which is essential for carrying out surgical operations using medical imaging software.
Regional Markets
North America held the largest revenue share in the medical image analysis software market in 2022, and it is predicted to continue to do so throughout the forecast period. This is due to existence of well-established healthcare facilities with cutting-edge diagnostic technology and supportive government actions to encourage the adoption of healthcare IT in this region.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Research Methodology
2. Introduction: Medical Image Analysis Software
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Dynamics
5. Market Environment Analysis
6. COVID-19 Impact Analysis: Medical Image Analysis Software Market
7. Market Analysis by Type
8. Market Analysis by Images
9. Market Analysis by Modality
10. Market Analysis by Application
11. Market Analysis by End user
12. Regional Market Analysis
13. North America Medical Image Analysis Software Market
14. Europe Medical Image Analysis Software Market
15. Asia Pacific Medical Image Analysis Software Market
16. Latin America Medical Image Analysis Software Market
17. MEA Medical Image Analysis Software Market
18. Competitor Analysis
19. Company Profiles
20. Conclusion & Recommendations
Companies Mentioned
- Agfa HealthCare (Belgium)
- AQUILAB SAS (France)
- Carestream Health Inc. (US)
- Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands)
- MIM Software Inc. (US)
- Siemens Healthineers AG (Germany)
- Image Analysis Ltd. (UK)
- Canon Inc. (Japan)
- International Business Machines Corporation (US)
- GE Healthcare (US)
- Esaote S.p.A. (Italy)
- ScienceSoft USA Corporation (US)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5zvk73
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.