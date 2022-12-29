Slovenia Data Centre Market Landscape Report 2022-2026: Space, Power, and Pricing Analysis and Forecasts

Dublin, Dec. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Slovenia: Data Centre Landscape - 2022 to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This new report considers the growth of Data Centre space, power, and pricing for Slovenia. The report shows the revenues for Cloud and Data Centre Market forecast over the period from the end of 2022 to the end of 2022 and provides profiles of the key Public Cloud and Data Centre providers for Slovenia.



Slovenia has a relatively small third-party Data Centre market of raised floor space, with the largest Data Centre facility being 1,500 m2. There has been relatively little large Hyperscale Data Centre developments in Slovenia.



New space is being added on an incremental basis only, with the analyst forecasting growth of up to 1,000 m2 per annum. Power utility costs remain around the European average, but Slovenian rack space rentals - along with Poland - remain among the lowest in Europe and are less than half of the Data Centre rental rates found in Western European countries such as the Netherlands, France, Germany and the UK.



Slovenia remains a market with further scope for Data Centre development, although it has an established Internet Exchange (SIX), with peak IP traffic (as of May 2021) of around 70 Gbps and over thirty (30) companies connected to the SIX.



Key Topics Covered:

Data Centre Summary - Slovenia Data Centre Landscape

A simplified map showing the key cities & towns in Slovenia

The Key third-party Data Centre Providers & Facilities in Slovenia

A table summarising the key Slovenian Data Centre Providers & Facilities

The key Slovenian Data Centre Provider Profiles

A pie chart showing the key Slovenia Data Centre Provider market share

A Slovenian Data Centre raised floor space forecast from the end of 2022 to the end of 2026 in m2 per annum

A Slovenian Data Centre Customer Power forecast

Data Centre utility power in Euro per kWH

The key Data Centre City Clusters

A Slovenian Data Centre Pricing Forecast (rack space, m2 & kW rentals) in Euro per month

A chart & table forecasting Data Centre Pricing in rack space, m2 & kW rentals

A table showing the spread of rack space Data Centre Pricing

A Data Centre revenue forecast

A Public Cloud revenue forecast

The key trends for the Slovenian Data Centre market

Data Centre Outlook

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gl3u5z