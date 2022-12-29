New York, Dec. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Automotive Brake Band Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06377460/?utm_source=GNW



The global automotive brake band market is anticipated to witness a growth of steady CAGR in the forecast period, 2024-2028. The flourishing automotive industry, entry of new market players, and the ongoing technological advancements to upgrade the existing infrastructure are driving the growth of the global automotive brake band market.

Automotive brake bands are flexible steel plates with organic or semi-metallic friction material.Heat dissipation is achieved by absorbing transmission fluid by the lining.



Automotive transmission fluid flows into grooves and cuts into the band’s surface when the band tightens around the drum to cool down the fluid, bringing the drum to stop.Automotive brake bands are either single or double wrapped.



Double wrapped brake bands require less hydraulic force and have more clamping force to achieve the same stopping power as the single band.

Need To Achieve Optimum Performance of Automobiles Supports Market Growth

The rise in the disposable income of the consumers is fueling the expenditure capacity to afford a quality lifestyle.Rapid urbanization and changing consumer preferences for private vehicle owners are expected to influence market growth.



Automotive market players are making efforts and high-end investments in research and development activities to find innovative solutions to advance vehicle components and enhance vehicle performance.Market players are improving the driving experience by magnifying smooth acceleration and smooth gear shifting.



Increasing vehicle production in countries like India, China, and Brazil and a growing vehicle fleet are expected to fuel the global automotive brake band market demand.

Increasing Sales of Commercial Vehicle Drives Market Growth

Rapid urbanization and industrialization, and the development of road infrastructure are driving the development of the logistics industry.Due to the ongoing infrastructure developments and allocation of funds by leading authorities, the booming construction and mining industry is expected to bolster the demand for commercial vehicles across the globe.



Install automatic manual transmission in commercial vehicles.The driver can customize the automatic or switch to a manual system by pushing the gear lever, upshifting, and then pulling it downwards.



The United States is expected to witness substantial growth opportunities due to key market players and advanced technologies in the manufacturing process. Massive sales of passenger cars and efforts to improve the driving experience are expected to accelerate the market growth in the United States.

Ongoing Technological Advancements Fuels the Market Growth

Automotive OEMs adopt advanced systems like automated manual transmission to minimize fuel consumption and carbon emissions to enhance driving performance.Over 60% of passenger cars are equipped with automatic transmission systems.



The rise in the adoption of dual-clutch transmission (DCT) and continuously variable transmission (CVT) over the manual and automatic transmission systems to support fuel efficiency and achieve higher automotive performance is expected to boost the market growth. The introduction of intelligent manual transmission by the market players and other technologies influences market demand.

Market Segmentation

The global automotive brake band market is segmented by transmission type, vehicle type, propulsion, demand category, regional distribution, and company.Based on the transmission type, the global automotive brake band market is divided into automatic transmission (AT), automated manual transmission (AMT), dual-clutch transmission (DCT), continuously variable transmission (CVT) and others.



Based on the vehicle type, the global automotive brake band market is divided into passenger cars, LCV and M&HCV.Based on propulsion, the global automotive brake band market is divided into petrol/CNG, diesel, and electric and hybrid.



Based on the demand category, the global automotive brake band market is divided into OEM and replacement. To analyze the market based on the region, the global automotive brake band market is studied in major regions namely North America, Asia-pacific, Europe & CIS, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Market Players

Continental AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Knott Brake Co, Cook Bonding & Manufacturing Co., Inc., Phoenix Friction Products, are among the major market players in the global platform that lead the market growth of the global automotive brake band market.



Report Scope:



In this report, global automotive brake band market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Automotive Brake Band Market, By Transmission Type:

o Automatic Transmission (AT)

o Automated Manual Transmission (AMT)

o Dual-Clutch Transmission (DCT)

o Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT)

o Others

• Automotive Brake Band Market, By Vehicle Type:

o Passenger Cars

o LCV

o M&HCV

• Automotive Brake Band Market, By Propulsion:

o Petrol/CNG

o Diesel

o Electric and Hybrid

• Automotive Brake Band Market, By Demand Category:

o OEM

o Replacement

• Automotive Brake Band Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Malaysia

Thailand

Indonesia

Vietnam

South Korea

o Europe & CIS

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Spain

Italy

Belgium

Russia

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

o Middle East & Africa

South Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Egypt



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global automotive brake band market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

