United Kingdom Building Services Market Report 2022: A Highly Fragmented £6.77 Billion Market with Thousands of Participants Mostly with a Local Presence

The total market size is estimated to be £6,774.6 million in 2022.
This study considers building services to comprise only M&E services, fire safety and security, and roofing services, and it focuses on noncaptive opportunities in the market. The noncaptive segment is an end-user outsourcing opportunity for market participants that excludes end-user in-house building services. It also excludes building services carried out in the residential segment.
Building services focus on systems, structure, and operations in buildings that enable comfort and safety. These include renewal, repair, restoration, and upgrade of mechanical and electrical (M&E) services, fire safety and security (FSS), elevators (lifts) and escalators, energy systems, information and communications technology (ICT) networks, roofing services, and building facade (e.g., wall repairs).
M&E services include work on lighting and controls, HVAC, plumbing and sanitation, and building management systems (BMS). FSS includes installing and maintaining fire detection and suppression systems and security systems, such as video surveillance, access control, and alarm. Roofing services include new installation, inspection, repairs, and restoration.
The building services market in the UK is highly fragmented, with thousands of participants (mostly with a local presence).
Key Topics Covered:
1 Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Building Services
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2 Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Analysis
- Scope of Analysis - Competition Segment
- Growth Metrics
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Revenue Forecast and Analysis
- Revenue Forecast and Analysis by Service Type
- Revenue Breakdown by Sales Channel and Service Type
- Regional Outlook
3 Growth Opportunity Analysis - M&E Services
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
- Characteristics of Competition Segments
- Strengths and Weaknesses of Competition Segments
- Competitive Trends
- Key Purchase Criteria Ranking
- Key Success Factors
4 Growth Opportunity Analysis - Roofing Services
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
- Characteristics of Competition Segments
- Strengths and Weaknesses of Competition Segments
- Competitive Trends
- Key Purchase Criteria Ranking
- Key Success Factors
5 Growth Opportunity Analysis - FSS
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
- Characteristics of Competition Segments
- Strengths and Weaknesses of Competition Segments
- Key Competitive Trends
- Key Purchase Criteria Ranking
- Key Success Factors
6 Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Sustainable and Green Roofing
- Growth Opportunity 2: Healthy Buildings
- Growth Opportunity 3: Critical End-user Verticals
