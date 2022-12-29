European Data Center Colocation Services Market Report 2022-2032: Most of the Developments will Occur in the Frankfurt, London, Amsterdam, and Paris

Dublin, Dec. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "European Data Center Colocation Services Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report examines the European data center colocation services market by vertical (content and digital media, IT and telecom, financial services, government, and other enterprises), region (United Kingdom, Germany, Netherlands, France, and the Rest of Europe), and segment (retail and hyperscale/wholesale).

The world's third-largest data center colocation services market after Asia-Pacific and North America, Europe accounts for 18% of the global revenues in 2022.

We expect its revenue growth to outpace North America during the forecast period (2023-2032). While much of the development will occur in the Frankfurt, London, Amsterdam, and Paris markets, secondary markets (tier 2 and tier 3 cities) will be crucial in hyperscale expansion over the next five years.

Data centers are becoming vital for various business functions in the modern world. For example, enterprises increasingly outsource their data operations to third-party colocation service providers.

These providers' ability to scale in terms of physical space, adequate power supply, cooling systems for servers and network connectivity, and effective processes to ensure high service level agreements boost enterprise confidence in outsourcing services. The COVID-19 pandemic also accelerated enterprise digitalization, creating higher demand for storage and computing capabilities.



Internet-enabled devices and industrial sensors such as internet of things (IoT) devices are ubiquitous across sectors, significantly increasing data creation. This leads to high demand for data transfer and storage systems and massive investments in data centers. Other factors influencing the European market for data center colocation services include hybrid cloud adoption and a high degree of data center activity in primary and secondary markets.



Most importantly, we offer insights into growth opportunities to enable stakeholders to capitalize and grow their market share over the forecast period.

Other information includes:

Growth drivers and restraints

Revenue forecast and analysis by vertical and segment for each region

Competitive environment and revenue share of top participants

Key Topics Covered:

1 Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Data Center Colocation Services Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2 Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Segmentation

Competitors

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Country

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical

Revenue Forecast by Service Type

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Competitive Environment

Revenue Share

Revenue Share Analysis

3 Growth Opportunity Analysis: The United Kingdom

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical

Revenue Forecast by Service Type

Forecast Analysis

4 Growth Opportunity Analysis: Germany

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical

Revenue Forecast by Service Type

Forecast Analysis

5 Growth Opportunity Analysis: Netherlands

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical

Revenue Forecast by Service Type

Forecast Analysis

6 Growth Opportunity Analysis: France

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical

Revenue Forecast by Service Type

Forecast Analysis

7 Growth Opportunity Analysis: Rest of Europe

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical

Revenue Forecast by Service Type

Forecast Analysis

8 Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Expanding Demand for Colocation

Growth Opportunity 2: Geographic Expansion for Revenue Acceleration

Growth Opportunity 3: Edge and Modular Data Centers for Latency Needs

Growth Opportunity 4: Capitalization on Cloud Growth for Revenue Diversification

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/y3w304